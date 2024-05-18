What'sUpNewp Week in Review: May 12 - 17, 2024
This week's top original stories from What'sUpNewp
Newport is in the spotlight as it will be featured on the Food Network's "Best Bite In Town" on May 24. Meanwhile, the local real estate market is experiencing a challenging landscape for buyers due to limited inventory, but sellers can benefit from the current demand. Additionally, the world's largest Viking ship, Draken Harald Hårfagre, will return to Newport this weekend before embarking on its journey back to Norway, providing an opportunity for the public to catch a glimpse of this impressive vessel.
Top Stories
The Latest
On The Market: A look at this weekend’s Open Houses across Newport County, May 17 – 18
Are you ready to explore the local market for an opportunity to find your dream home in Newport County? This weekend presents an exciting array of open houses, showcasing the latest listings across Aquidneck Island, Tiverton, and Little Compton.
Panthers beat Bruins with late game-winner, advance to Eastern Conference final
Maurice’s superstition held true a few hours later when defenseman Gustav Forsling scored the tiebreaking goal with 1:33 left, and Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 22 shots to help the Panthers beat the Bruins 2-1 and clinch their second-round playoff series in six games.
Nootbaar, Winn hit 2-run homers, Cardinals drop Red Sox below .500 with 10-6 win
Nolan Arenado had three hits that included an RBI single in the eighth after entering in a 3-for-27 slide.
Rhode Island FC falls 3-1 at Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
Club returns to Beirne Stadium on Saturday, May 25 to host Louisville City FC
Newport Weather: Foggy weekend ahead
Newport, Rhode Island Weather Forecast: Chance of Rain and Fog Over the Weekend
Overnight paving operations to continue next week on the Pell Bridge Ramps Phase 2 project
Next week, crews will be milling & paving various locations including; America’s Cup Avenue, the JT Connell Highway roundabout, Halsey Street (Rt. 138), and Admiral Kalbfus Road from the roundabout to Third Street.
Newport to appear on Food Network’s ‘Best Bite In Town’ on May 24
Set your DVR (or whatever you record shows with these days) as Newport will be the focus of “Best Bite In Town” on the Food Network on Friday, May 24.
Purdy dreams of a loving home
“Looking for a sweet companion to share your life with? Look no further than Purdy,” the Potter League for Animals shares on its website.
Governor McKee nominates Wayne Salisbury, Jr. to lead the Rhode Island Department of Corrections and Katelyn Medeiros as the next Child Advocate
Governor McKee nominates Wayne Salisbury, Jr. for Rhode Island Department of Corrections and Katelyn Medeiros for Child Advocate
Free ‘Hop-On Hop-Off Trolley’ returning to Newport this summer
With summer just around the corner, the popular free hop-on hop-off trolley will return to Newport beginning Friday, May 24, 2024.
Choir School of Newport County will raise funds for an upcoming trip during a ten-hour ‘Hymnathon’
The goal: Sing one verse of every hymn in the Episcopal Hymnal 1982, 720 hymns in all, in order, concluding with the National Anthem.
International Law Conference at U.S. Naval War College focuses on Indo-Pacific Region
Alexander C. Cushing International Law Conference brings together experts to discuss the application of international law in the Indo-Pacific region
Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport announces new nonstop routes to Denver and Puerto Rico
Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport announces new nonstop routes to Denver, Puerto Rico, Los Angeles, and Dallas
Newport’s Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War to host Annual Memorial Day Ceremony at Island Cemetery
Sherman Camp 1 invites members of the public to join in the annual observance at the Grand Army of the Republic (G.A.R.) burial plot for a public ceremony that will feature a speaking program, poetry and patriotic readings, the laying of flowers, and a military salute with firing detail provided by the 2nd Rhode Island Volunteer Infantry.
Obituary: Marjorie J. Beardwood
May 12, 1936 — May 9, 2024
Black holes are mysterious, yet also deceptively simple − a new space mission may help physicists answer hairy questions about these astronomical objects
Studying theoretical, fast-spinning black holes is helping physicists understand more about the elusive black holes out in the universe, writes Gaurav Khanna, Professor of Physics at the University of Rhode Island
Caliente Mexican Grill to open on lower Thames Street
According to a victualing license filed with the City of Newport, Caliente Mexican Grill will soon replace 12 Metre Cafe at 462 Thames Street in Newport.
Why US offshore wind power is struggling – the good, the bad and the opportunity
Two new wind farms began producing power in 2024, but several canceled contracts have left a dark cloud over the industry. A wind power expert explains why US offshore wind has been slow to scale up, writes Christopher Niezrecki, Director of the Center for Energy Innovation at UMass Lowell
Woman charged with stabbing man at Providence bus terminal
Woman charged in Providence bus terminal stabbing
Newport Police Arrest & Dispatch Log: May 16 – 17
Newport Police take two into custody.
Sail Newport honors Cole Brauer as she shares her journey to becoming the first American woman to sail solo nonstop around the world
A Sold Out Audience at Jane Pickens Theater Embraced Cole Brauer’s remarkable Accomplishment
Just My Opinion: In ‘a doozy of a news year,’ we strive to find fact over fiction
In this environment, it becomes increasingly difficult to determine facts from factions, legitimate news sites, and organizations from those that are dedicated to creating and spreading disinformation in support of a particular cause, political party, or individual.
Rays forced to change pitchers in 9th after losing track of mound visits, beat Red Sox 7-5
Isaac Paredes had a tiebreaking single in the ninth off Kenley Jansen (1-1) that hit off the Green Monster, and Richie Palacios added a sacrifice fly.
Jacoby Brissett is embracing role of mentor during his 2nd stint with the Patriots
Jacoby Brissett had no expectations the first time he walked into the New England Patriots’ training facility in 2016 as a wide-eyed, 23-year-old rookie quarterback.
Mindy Penney nominated to the I-195 Redevelopment Commission
Governor McKee nominates Mindy Penney to I-195 Redevelopment District Commission
Generative artificial intelligence (AI) assisted a What'sUpNewp journalist with the reporting included in this newsletter.