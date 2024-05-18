Newport is in the spotlight as it will be featured on the Food Network's "Best Bite In Town" on May 24. Meanwhile, the local real estate market is experiencing a challenging landscape for buyers due to limited inventory, but sellers can benefit from the current demand. Additionally, the world's largest Viking ship, Draken Harald Hårfagre, will return to Newport this weekend before embarking on its journey back to Norway, providing an opportunity for the public to catch a glimpse of this impressive vessel.

Top Stories

The Latest

Are you ready to explore the local market for an opportunity to find your dream home in Newport County? This weekend presents an exciting array of open houses, showcasing the latest listings across Aquidneck Island, Tiverton, and Little Compton.

Maurice’s superstition held true a few hours later when defenseman Gustav Forsling scored the tiebreaking goal with 1:33 left, and Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 22 shots to help the Panthers beat the Bruins 2-1 and clinch their second-round playoff series in six games.

Nolan Arenado had three hits that included an RBI single in the eighth after entering in a 3-for-27 slide.

Club returns to Beirne Stadium on Saturday, May 25 to host Louisville City FC

Newport, Rhode Island Weather Forecast: Chance of Rain and Fog Over the Weekend

Next week, crews will be milling & paving various locations including; America’s Cup Avenue, the JT Connell Highway roundabout, Halsey Street (Rt. 138), and Admiral Kalbfus Road from the roundabout to Third Street.

Set your DVR (or whatever you record shows with these days) as Newport will be the focus of “Best Bite In Town” on the Food Network on Friday, May 24.

“Looking for a sweet companion to share your life with? Look no further than Purdy,” the Potter League for Animals shares on its website.

Governor McKee nominates Wayne Salisbury, Jr. for Rhode Island Department of Corrections and Katelyn Medeiros for Child Advocate

With summer just around the corner, the popular free hop-on hop-off trolley will return to Newport beginning Friday, May 24, 2024.

The goal: Sing one verse of every hymn in the Episcopal Hymnal 1982, 720 hymns in all, in order, concluding with the National Anthem.

Alexander C. Cushing International Law Conference brings together experts to discuss the application of international law in the Indo-Pacific region

Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport announces new nonstop routes to Denver, Puerto Rico, Los Angeles, and Dallas

Sherman Camp 1 invites members of the public to join in the annual observance at the Grand Army of the Republic (G.A.R.) burial plot for a public ceremony that will feature a speaking program, poetry and patriotic readings, the laying of flowers, and a military salute with firing detail provided by the 2nd Rhode Island Volunteer Infantry.

May 12, 1936 — May 9, 2024

Studying theoretical, fast-spinning black holes is helping physicists understand more about the elusive black holes out in the universe, writes Gaurav Khanna, Professor of Physics at the University of Rhode Island

According to a victualing license filed with the City of Newport, Caliente Mexican Grill will soon replace 12 Metre Cafe at 462 Thames Street in Newport.

Two new wind farms began producing power in 2024, but several canceled contracts have left a dark cloud over the industry. A wind power expert explains why US offshore wind has been slow to scale up, writes Christopher Niezrecki, Director of the Center for Energy Innovation at UMass Lowell

Woman charged in Providence bus terminal stabbing

Newport Police take two into custody.

A Sold Out Audience at Jane Pickens Theater Embraced Cole Brauer’s remarkable Accomplishment

In this environment, it becomes increasingly difficult to determine facts from factions, legitimate news sites, and organizations from those that are dedicated to creating and spreading disinformation in support of a particular cause, political party, or individual.

Isaac Paredes had a tiebreaking single in the ninth off Kenley Jansen (1-1) that hit off the Green Monster, and Richie Palacios added a sacrifice fly.

Jacoby Brissett had no expectations the first time he walked into the New England Patriots’ training facility in 2016 as a wide-eyed, 23-year-old rookie quarterback.

Governor McKee nominates Mindy Penney to I-195 Redevelopment District Commission

Generative artificial intelligence (AI) assisted a What'sUpNewp journalist with the reporting included in this newsletter.