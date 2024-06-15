What'sUpNewp Week in Review: June 9 - 14
This week's top original stories from What'sUpNewp
Newport County is buzzing with excitement as two new restaurants, SALTY and The Living Room, offer unique dining experiences inspired by European flavors and coastal Mediterranean flair.
Meanwhile, the Newport Teachers' Union this week seeked a temporary restraining order to block the Newport Schools from holding a job fair while unfair labor practice charges and grievances are pending. I
n about two weeks, candidates for local and legislative offices across the state will be filing their declarations of candidacies, kicking off the election process leading up to the general election in November.
Top Original Stories
The Latest
Alex Verdugo slugs 2-run HR, drives in 4 runs in return to Fenway as Yankees beat Red Sox 8-1
Alex Verdugo had a two-run homer and four RBIs in his return to Fenway Park, and Luis Gil struck out six as the MLB-leading New York Yankees beat the Boston Red Sox 8-1 on Friday night.
Doncic scores 29, Mavericks roll past the Celtics 122-84 to avoid a sweep in the NBA Finals
These NBA Finals are not over, thanks to one of the biggest blowouts in title-round history. Luka Doncic scored 25 of his 29 points in the first half, Kyrie Irving added 21 and the Mavericks emphatically extended their season on Friday night, fending off elimination with a 122-84 rout of the Celtics in Game 4.
On the Market: Father’s Day Edition – A look at 31 homes hosting Open Houses this weekend across Newport County (June 15 -16)
From charming historic residences to modern waterfront properties, Newport County’s diverse real estate landscape has something for everyone.
U.S. Naval War College celebrates June 2024 graduation
Graduates consisted of 332 students from in-resident senior-level leadership and intermediate-level leadership courses including 93 international students.
People’s Credit Union to host a free community shred day on June 29
People’s has partnered with Shred-it to safely and securely destroy sensitive information using Shred-it’s cross-cutting technology.
Rhode Island lawmakers approve $13.9 billion budget plan, slew of other bills
Rhode Island lawmakers gave final approval to a proposed $13.9 billion state budget plan early Friday that includes additional funding for education and a $120 million bond to expand affordable housing.
RIDOT provides weekly updates on Pell Bridge Ramps Phase 2 project
Overnight sitewide striping within a moving operation along portions of Route 138, JT Connell Highway, Admiral Kalbfus Road and America’s Cup Avenue is scheduled, with brief intermittent lane closures to allow the paint to dry, Sunday-Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.
DEM: Historic bulkhead at Fort Wetherill State Park closed to the public until further notice due to safety concerns
The closure is being enacted to protect public safety at this popular fishing and viewing location of Narragansett Bay due to degraded supports to the bulkhead and potential sink holes caused by historic infrastructure and sustained damage from recent storm events.
Dr. Michael Fine: What’s crazy about eye ointment
Eye ointment? Yes, eye ointment. You see, in late April, the CDC announced there was a shortage of erythromycin eye ointment, which turned out to be a big deal. What?
‘Tis the season for swimming and bacteria alerts in lakes, rivers
With summer about to start, many people flocking to their favorite swimming holes may also want to read up on bacteria warnings.
Obituary: Eleanor Tabak
January 19, 1927 — June 3, 2024
Adoptable Dog: Thor is the hero that you’ve been waiting for
Thor, a 10-year-old Mixed Breed, is available for adoption at the Potter League for Animals Animal Care and Adoption Center in Middletown.
11 students from Newport County named to Bryant University’s Spring 2024 Deans’ List
Students must have a GPA of 3.4 or better for at least 12 semester work hours to earn a place on the Dean’s List.
Jaws Summer Party returns to The JPT on July 18 & 19
Hang out with friends, rock out pre-film to killer sets by Los Duderinos (on Thursday) and the Teldynes (on Friday), and enjoy the greatest summer movie of all time on the big screen with a huge audience!
RIPTA to operate on Holiday Schedule for Juneteenth
Sunday/holiday service to run in observance of Juneteenth National Independence Day
Rhode Island Senate approves $13.96B FY25 budget in 34-1 vote
Stamp of approval given just after midnight
What’s Up Interview: RI music legend John Cafferty, playing PPAC on July 13
Beaver Brown Band and Steve Smith & the Nakeds playing the Cool Summer Nights series in Providence
Newport Police Arrest & Dispatch Log: June 13 – 14, 2024
Newport Police Department provided the following arrest and dispatch logs from 7 am on June 13 through 7 am on June 14, 2024.
Rhode Island lawmakers advance pay equity for domestic workers
State Senate and House vote to include domestic workers under minimum wage law
General Assembly approves bills for Newport
Legislation enables higher cruise ship passenger fees, bond question for Newport city infrastructure
Newport teachers denied a temporary restraining order
The Teachers Association (TAN) of Newport was denied a request for a temporary restraining order on Thursday in Superior Court that would have blocked the Newport Schools from holding a “job selection process” while unfair labor practice charges and grievances are pending in relation to the displacement of 45 teachers and layoff of 16 others.
Rhode Island General Assembly approves ADU bill to boost housing supply
Accessory dwelling units to increase affordable housing options
Rhode Island General Assembly passes bill that would count mobile homes as affordable housing
Legislation aims to meet state’s 10% affordable housing stock mandate
Rhode Island General Assembly moves forward in banning PFAS in consumer products
Bill aims to protect public health from exposure to harmful chemicals
