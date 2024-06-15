Newport County is buzzing with excitement as two new restaurants, SALTY and The Living Room, offer unique dining experiences inspired by European flavors and coastal Mediterranean flair.

Meanwhile, the Newport Teachers' Union this week seeked a temporary restraining order to block the Newport Schools from holding a job fair while unfair labor practice charges and grievances are pending. I

n about two weeks, candidates for local and legislative offices across the state will be filing their declarations of candidacies, kicking off the election process leading up to the general election in November.

Top Original Stories

The Latest

Alex Verdugo had a two-run homer and four RBIs in his return to Fenway Park, and Luis Gil struck out six as the MLB-leading New York Yankees beat the Boston Red Sox 8-1 on Friday night.

These NBA Finals are not over, thanks to one of the biggest blowouts in title-round history. Luka Doncic scored 25 of his 29 points in the first half, Kyrie Irving added 21 and the Mavericks emphatically extended their season on Friday night, fending off elimination with a 122-84 rout of the Celtics in Game 4.

From charming historic residences to modern waterfront properties, Newport County’s diverse real estate landscape has something for everyone.

Graduates consisted of 332 students from in-resident senior-level leadership and intermediate-level leadership courses including 93 international students.

People’s has partnered with Shred-it to safely and securely destroy sensitive information using Shred-it’s cross-cutting technology.

Rhode Island lawmakers gave final approval to a proposed $13.9 billion state budget plan early Friday that includes additional funding for education and a $120 million bond to expand affordable housing.

Overnight sitewide striping within a moving operation along portions of Route 138, JT Connell Highway, Admiral Kalbfus Road and America’s Cup Avenue is scheduled, with brief intermittent lane closures to allow the paint to dry, Sunday-Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The closure is being enacted to protect public safety at this popular fishing and viewing location of Narragansett Bay due to degraded supports to the bulkhead and potential sink holes caused by historic infrastructure and sustained damage from recent storm events.

Eye ointment? Yes, eye ointment. You see, in late April, the CDC announced there was a shortage of erythromycin eye ointment, which turned out to be a big deal. What?

With summer about to start, many people flocking to their favorite swimming holes may also want to read up on bacteria warnings.

January 19, 1927 — June 3, 2024

Thor, a 10-year-old Mixed Breed, is available for adoption at the Potter League for Animals Animal Care and Adoption Center in Middletown.

Students must have a GPA of 3.4 or better for at least 12 semester work hours to earn a place on the Dean’s List.

Hang out with friends, rock out pre-film to killer sets by Los Duderinos (on Thursday) and the Teldynes (on Friday), and enjoy the greatest summer movie of all time on the big screen with a huge audience!

Sunday/holiday service to run in observance of Juneteenth National Independence Day

Stamp of approval given just after midnight

Beaver Brown Band and Steve Smith & the Nakeds playing the Cool Summer Nights series in Providence

Newport Police Department provided the following arrest and dispatch logs from 7 am on June 13 through 7 am on June 14, 2024.

State Senate and House vote to include domestic workers under minimum wage law

Legislation enables higher cruise ship passenger fees, bond question for Newport city infrastructure

The Teachers Association (TAN) of Newport was denied a request for a temporary restraining order on Thursday in Superior Court that would have blocked the Newport Schools from holding a “job selection process” while unfair labor practice charges and grievances are pending in relation to the displacement of 45 teachers and layoff of 16 others.

Accessory dwelling units to increase affordable housing options

Legislation aims to meet state’s 10% affordable housing stock mandate

Bill aims to protect public health from exposure to harmful chemicals

Generative artificial intelligence (AI) assisted a What'sUpNewp journalist with the reporting included in this newsletter.