Newport is in for a grand spectacle as "The Great Elephant Migration" brings 100 life-sized Indian elephant sculptures on a symbolic journey across the United States.

Meanwhile, the community is grappling with the issue of campaign finance fines as Councilman David Carlin III faces scrutiny for unpaid fines.

On a brighter note, Theatre by the Sea's production of "Tootsie" promises a hilarious start to the summer, offering a delightful musical adaptation of the classic film.

Top Original Stories

The Latest

Welcome to this week’s edition of On the Market, where we spotlight the best opportunities for homebuyers in Newport County.

Masataka Yoshida hit a tying, two-run homer off Clay Holmes with two outs in the ninth inning, Ceddane Rafaela homered against Tommy Kahnle leading off the 10th and the Boston Red stunned New York 5-3 on Friday night and sent the Yankees to their 14th loss in 18 games.

Tonight’s Friday Night Showdown between the Danbury Westerners and the Newport Gulls was a one of a kind experience. 20 walks compared to 19 strikeouts.

Late-match fireworks keep Ocean State club unbeaten in last four

September 27, 1935 — June 28, 2024

The accomplished bass player and former Supervisor Of The Arts for Newport Public Schools performs at the Friends Of The Waterfront concert series on Friday, July 12th at the King Park Gazebo from 5-7pm.

Avoid contact with Polo, Elm, Cunliff, and Melville ponds due to potential health risks.

Key Industry Leaders to Discuss Workforce Needs

Call center now open on weekends from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Ten individuals taken into custody on various charges.

Four-month project to replace structurally deficient bridge

Juan Rivera convicted of killing Jorge Garcia at Roque’s Café

Independent voters finally got a reprieve at primary time but same-day registration will have to try again next year

On America’s birthday, the Newport Gulls faced the Keene Swamp Bats for the first time this season. Unfortunately, the Gulls got bested by the Swamp Bats in an offensive showdown by the score of 12-8.

Automatic runner Romy Gonzalez scored a go-ahead run on David Hamilton’s RBI groundout in the 12th inning, Tyler O’Neill added an RBI double and the Boston Red Sox beat the Miami Marlins 6-5 on Thursday for a sweep of the three-game series.

August 14, 1938 — July 1, 2024

Boston’s Nick Pivetta lost his no-hit bid against the Miami Marlins on a two-out triple to Jesus Sanchez in the seventh inning Thursday.

Millions of people in the U.S. celebrated and suffered under heat warnings Thursday as they flocked to beaches and traveled in droves to toast their nation’s birth with July Fourth parades, cookouts and the always anticipated fiery splashes of color in the evening sky.

Ceddanne Rafaela tripled, doubled and drove in three runs, Brayan Bello limited Miami to a run over 6 2/3 innings and the Boston Red Sox beat the Marlins 7-2 on Wednesday night.

The Newport Gulls have their only Wednesday off day of the regular season this week before a busy end of the week with the Keene SwampBats coming to town on Thursday and the Danbury Westerners paying a visit to Cardines Field on Friday

A public hearing on proposed zoning amendments; resolutions on short term rentals, public safety, and parking; and more.

All are welcome to this free event!

The Newport Democratic City Committee invites declared candidates and all registered Newport voters to a signature-gathering event on July 8 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at the Newport Elks Lodge.

Newport City Councilman David Carlin III, who is running unopposed for reelection in the city’s third ward, has apparently dodged efforts by the state Board of Elections to collect more than $2,500 in campaign fines, resulting in the Board referring the case to the Central Collections Unit at the Revenue Department, according to Richard Thornton, director of Campaign Finance at the Board of Elections.

Reed Visits USS Marinette Anchored in Narragansett Bay for Bristol July 4th Celebration

What’s Up This Weekend

Fourth of July fireworks, Newport Classical Music Festival, and more.

Generative artificial intelligence (AI) assisted a What'sUpNewp journalist with the reporting included in this newsletter.