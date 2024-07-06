What'sUpNewp Week in Review: June 30 - July 6
This week's top original stories from What'sUpNewp
Newport is in for a grand spectacle as "The Great Elephant Migration" brings 100 life-sized Indian elephant sculptures on a symbolic journey across the United States.
Meanwhile, the community is grappling with the issue of campaign finance fines as Councilman David Carlin III faces scrutiny for unpaid fines.
On a brighter note, Theatre by the Sea's production of "Tootsie" promises a hilarious start to the summer, offering a delightful musical adaptation of the classic film.
On the Market: A look at 18 homes hosting Open Houses this weekend across Newport County (July 6 – 7)
Welcome to this week’s edition of On the Market, where we spotlight the best opportunities for homebuyers in Newport County.
Red Sox stun Yankees 5-3 on 2-run homers by Yoshida in the 9th and Rafaela in the 10th
Masataka Yoshida hit a tying, two-run homer off Clay Holmes with two outs in the ninth inning, Ceddane Rafaela homered against Tommy Kahnle leading off the 10th and the Boston Red stunned New York 5-3 on Friday night and sent the Yankees to their 14th loss in 18 games.
Gulls lose another high-scoring duel, this time to Danbury 17-10
Tonight’s Friday Night Showdown between the Danbury Westerners and the Newport Gulls was a one of a kind experience. 20 walks compared to 19 strikeouts.
Rhode Island FC stoppage-time equalizer secures 3-3 draw against Indy Eleven
Late-match fireworks keep Ocean State club unbeaten in last four
Obituary: Lorraine Burns
September 27, 1935 — June 28, 2024
Alan Bernstein brings his Jazz Quartet to King Park on July 12
The accomplished bass player and former Supervisor Of The Arts for Newport Public Schools performs at the Friends Of The Waterfront concert series on Friday, July 12th at the King Park Gazebo from 5-7pm.
Blue-Green Algae Blooms Prompt warning at several Rhode Island lakes
Avoid contact with Polo, Elm, Cunliff, and Melville ponds due to potential health risks.
CCRI’s first “Building Bridges” event set for Newport
Key Industry Leaders to Discuss Workforce Needs
RIPTA expands customer service hours
Call center now open on weekends from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Newport Police Arrest & Dispatch Log: July 3 – 5
Ten individuals taken into custody on various charges.
West River Street Bridge closure begins July 12
Four-month project to replace structurally deficient bridge
Providence man sentenced to two life terms for murder
Juan Rivera convicted of killing Jorge Garcia at Roque’s Café
Election-related wins and losses from the 2024 legislative session
Independent voters finally got a reprieve at primary time but same-day registration will have to try again next year
Gulls fall short in 12-8 loss to SwampBats
On America’s birthday, the Newport Gulls faced the Keene Swamp Bats for the first time this season. Unfortunately, the Gulls got bested by the Swamp Bats in an offensive showdown by the score of 12-8.
Hamilton, O’Neill hit RBIs in the 12th inning to lift Red Sox over Marlins 6-5
Automatic runner Romy Gonzalez scored a go-ahead run on David Hamilton’s RBI groundout in the 12th inning, Tyler O’Neill added an RBI double and the Boston Red Sox beat the Miami Marlins 6-5 on Thursday for a sweep of the three-game series.
Obituary: Andrea Scott Trout
August 14, 1938 — July 1, 2024
Boston’s Nick Pivetta loses no-hit bid in 7th inning on 2-out triple by Marlins’ Jesus Sanchez
Boston’s Nick Pivetta lost his no-hit bid against the Miami Marlins on a two-out triple to Jesus Sanchez in the seventh inning Thursday.
Fireworks light up the skies across the US as Americans endure searing heat to celebrate July Fourth
Millions of people in the U.S. celebrated and suffered under heat warnings Thursday as they flocked to beaches and traveled in droves to toast their nation’s birth with July Fourth parades, cookouts and the always anticipated fiery splashes of color in the evening sky.
Rafaela doubles and triples, Bello allows a run over 6 2/3 innings to help Red Sox beat Marlins 7-2
Ceddanne Rafaela tripled, doubled and drove in three runs, Brayan Bello limited Miami to a run over 6 2/3 innings and the Boston Red Sox beat the Marlins 7-2 on Wednesday night.
Gulls set to host back-to-back home games on Thursday and Friday
The Newport Gulls have their only Wednesday off day of the regular season this week before a busy end of the week with the Keene SwampBats coming to town on Thursday and the Danbury Westerners paying a visit to Cardines Field on Friday
Preview: Docket for Newport City Council Meeting on July 10
A public hearing on proposed zoning amendments; resolutions on short term rentals, public safety, and parking; and more.
The Pocasset Tribe of the Wampanoag Nation to host ‘Meet the Pocassets’ program at the Tiverton Public Library
All are welcome to this free event!
Newport Democratic City Committee invites Newport voters and candidates to signature gathering event
The Newport Democratic City Committee invites declared candidates and all registered Newport voters to a signature-gathering event on July 8 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at the Newport Elks Lodge.
Councilman’s campaign fines’ case to collections, as Election Board tries to resolve outstanding cases
Newport City Councilman David Carlin III, who is running unopposed for reelection in the city’s third ward, has apparently dodged efforts by the state Board of Elections to collect more than $2,500 in campaign fines, resulting in the Board referring the case to the Central Collections Unit at the Revenue Department, according to Richard Thornton, director of Campaign Finance at the Board of Elections.
Senator Reed visits USS Marinette while it’s anchored in Narragansett Bay
What’s Up This Weekend
What’s Up in Newport this week: July 1 – 7
Fourth of July fireworks, Newport Classical Music Festival, and more.
