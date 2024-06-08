In Newport, history buffs can explore the private third floor of The Breakers, a Vanderbilt mansion, for the first time.

Meanwhile, the Teachers Association of Newport has expressed a vote of no confidence in the Superintendent of Schools and the Director of Multi-Language Learners due to teacher layoffs and displacements.

On the real estate front, Newport County's limited inventory has created a competitive market for homebuyers, with sellers poised to benefit from the favorable conditions.

Top Stories

The Latest

The overlook at the top of the bluffs, the parking lot, and the top of the stairs remains open.

The $10 million bond question will provide funds for infrastructure advancing arts and culture in Rhode Island, including $2 million to support Newport Contemporary Ballet’s efforts to construct Newport’s Center for Arts, Dance & Education.

Served during Revolutionary War period

Luis Robert Jr., Gavin Sheets and Andrew Vaughn homered, and the Chicago White Sox stopped a 14-game losing streak by downing the Boston Red Sox 7-2 on Friday night.

John Bordieri was dubbed by some as the “calamari ninja” for standing wordlessly, clad head-to-toe in black, and holding a platter of lightly buttered, sautéed squid on a Rhode Island beach during a video roll call of states that formally made Joe Biden the party’s presidential nominee in 2020.

Lawmakers praise funding for education, health care provider reimbursements, pension adjustments

July 15, 1928 – June 3, 2024

November 23, 1939 — June 3, 2024

August 11, 1933 — June 5, 2024

Dallas coach Jason Kidd said before the start of the series that he didn’t think Porzingis received nearly enough praise for his ability as a shot blocker and someone who can alter opponents’ shots.

Pell Elementary School English Language teacher Kathryn Caruolo has been named Newport Public Schools’ Teacher of the Year for the 2023-2024 school year.

NWS predicts rain on Friday night and Sunday

A bill that would require the safe storage of firearms in Rhode Island has been approved by lawmakers and is awaiting the governor’s signature.

According to Newport Polo, it’s one of the most heated contests this season.

A special exhibition highlighting the capsule and its contents is planned for Salute to Summer.

Let’s make Purdy’s dreams of a loving home come true – go meet her today!

Bill prohibits commercial leases and promotes passive recreation

Proposed bill seeks to limit expansion of water service

This week, we invite you to take advantage of these opportunities to discover your dream home. From charming historic residences to modern waterfront properties, Newport County’s diverse real estate landscape has something for everyone.

After over 270,000 miles of travel, the moon tree has landed at its forever home in Tiverton

Generative artificial intelligence (AI) assisted a What'sUpNewp journalist with the reporting included in this newsletter.