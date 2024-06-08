What'sUpNewp Week in Review: June 2 - 7, 2024
This week's top stories from What'sUpNewp
In Newport, history buffs can explore the private third floor of The Breakers, a Vanderbilt mansion, for the first time.
Meanwhile, the Teachers Association of Newport has expressed a vote of no confidence in the Superintendent of Schools and the Director of Multi-Language Learners due to teacher layoffs and displacements.
On the real estate front, Newport County's limited inventory has created a competitive market for homebuyers, with sellers poised to benefit from the favorable conditions.
Top Stories
The Latest
DEM: Bottom of Mohegan Bluffs staircase on Block Island closed until further notice due to erosion-related safety concerns
The overlook at the top of the bluffs, the parking lot, and the top of the stairs remains open.
Rep. Carson’s cultural economy bond question included in budget bill approved by House
The $10 million bond question will provide funds for infrastructure advancing arts and culture in Rhode Island, including $2 million to support Newport Contemporary Ballet’s efforts to construct Newport’s Center for Arts, Dance & Education.
This Day in RI History: June 8, 1717 – Former RI Governor John Collins born in Newport
Served during Revolutionary War period
White Sox hit 3 homers to stop 14-game slide with 7-2 victory over Red Sox
Luis Robert Jr., Gavin Sheets and Andrew Vaughn homered, and the Chicago White Sox stopped a 14-game losing streak by downing the Boston Red Sox 7-2 on Friday night.
No ‘calamari comeback’? The squid chef from Democrats’ 2020 convention says he’s a Trump backer
John Bordieri was dubbed by some as the “calamari ninja” for standing wordlessly, clad head-to-toe in black, and holding a platter of lightly buttered, sautéed squid on a Rhode Island beach during a video roll call of states that formally made Joe Biden the party’s presidential nominee in 2020.
Nearly-$14B budget plan breezes through Rhode Island House on 69-5 vote Friday
Lawmakers praise funding for education, health care provider reimbursements, pension adjustments
Obituary: Robert A. Flynn
July 15, 1928 – June 3, 2024
Obituary: Gordon Guttrich
November 23, 1939 — June 3, 2024
Obituary: Catherine F. McNally
August 11, 1933 — June 5, 2024
Celtics’ Kristaps Porzingis suddenly a big problem in Finals for a Mavericks team that cast him off
Dallas coach Jason Kidd said before the start of the series that he didn’t think Porzingis received nearly enough praise for his ability as a shot blocker and someone who can alter opponents’ shots.
Pell Elementary School English Teacher Kathryn Caruolo named 2024 Newport District Teacher of the Year
Pell Elementary School English Language teacher Kathryn Caruolo has been named Newport Public Schools’ Teacher of the Year for the 2023-2024 school year.
Newport Weather Forecast: Slight chance of rain this weekend
NWS predicts rain on Friday night and Sunday
Bill requiring safe storage of firearms set to become law in Rhode Island
A bill that would require the safe storage of firearms in Rhode Island has been approved by lawmakers and is awaiting the governor’s signature.
Newport International Polo Series will feature Bentley vs. Rolls-Royce on June 8
According to Newport Polo, it’s one of the most heated contests this season.
Naval War College Museum to unearth a time capsule that was buried in 1924
A special exhibition highlighting the capsule and its contents is planned for Salute to Summer.
Looking for a sweet companion to share your life with? Look no further than Purdy!
Let’s make Purdy’s dreams of a loving home come true – go meet her today!
House OKs Edwards bill to prohibit development at Sapowet Marsh Management Area
Bill prohibits commercial leases and promotes passive recreation
Senate OKs Euer bill to give Jamestown control of the expansion of its town water service
Proposed bill seeks to limit expansion of water service
On the Market: A look at the 42 homes hosting Open Houses this weekend across Newport County
This week, we invite you to take advantage of these opportunities to discover your dream home. From charming historic residences to modern waterfront properties, Newport County’s diverse real estate landscape has something for everyone.
Tiverton Public Library receives a NASA Moon Tree
After over 270,000 miles of travel, the moon tree has landed at its forever home in Tiverton
Generative artificial intelligence (AI) assisted a What'sUpNewp journalist with the reporting included in this newsletter.