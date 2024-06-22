Newport's art scene is set to welcome a dynamic new hub, "House of Waves," where creativity and community converge. Local artist Patrick Murphy, known for his photography and artistic ventures, is the visionary behind this innovative space.

Meanwhile, the healthcare landscape in Rhode Island is abuzz with news, including the sale of two hospitals and the ongoing debate surrounding the Brown/Lifespan deal.

On a brighter note, Ben Platt's Honeymind Tour captivated audiences at the Providence Performing Arts Center, showcasing his impressive vocal range and theatrical flair.

Top Original Stories

The Latest

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Rhode Island. Gas prices are as of June 21.

Jeimer Candelario homered twice, Andrew Abbott struck out a season-high 10 and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Boston Red Sox 5-2 in the opener of an interleague series on a Friday night.

Following this afternoon’s exciting start, keep up with the Race’s progress.

Friday night’s game (6/21) at Cardines Field was suspended due to rain.

Lots of hospital-related news in Rhode Island this week.

Senator Jack Reed today celebrated the official transfer of the historic beacon to the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM), which manages Beavertail State Park where the lighthouse is located.

Plan your commute accordingly

Temporary lane closures and road closure planned for nighttime hours

Gregory, a resident of Dartmouth, Massachusetts, will begin her new role on June 30.

Local entertainers to perform throughout the summer

Looking for a new place to call your own? This weekend, Newport County will host an exciting array of open houses showcasing the latest listings.

Liberty Square is located across the street from the White Horse Tavern in Newport.

Blues legend brings his all-star band for a free concert on June 28th

Ben Platt’s The Honeymind Tour is thoroughly entertaining. If you get the chance, see it.

Rail service in the Northeast was disrupted for a second day on Friday, with Amtrak trains into and out of New York City delayed or canceled and service on the commuter line NJ Transit suspended during the morning rush.

Under perfect weather conditions at The Aquidneck Club, the “Drive for Mental Health” Charity Golf Tournament, presented by Horan Building Company, brought together community members and local businesses in an inspiring display of competition and camaraderie.

The popular service returns for its ninth season today, Friday, June 21, with four daily roundtrips seven days a week. The ferry also makes weekend stops in Bristol.

Here’s what’s on tap for Newport City Council on June 26.

If you’re curious about the most popular beers in your home state, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated beers in Rhode Island using ratings from BeerAdvocate.

Newport Police Department provided the following arrest and dispatch logs from 7 am on June 20 through 7 am on June 21, 2024.

Minimal environmental impact expected from chlorine disinfection systems

There are plenty of jobs, but restaurants and stores often can’t find enough staff because workers can’t afford to live there. Officials worry public safety is being compromised because they can’t retain or lure correctional officers or 911 dispatchers.

The Celtics, Patriots, Red Sox and Bruins have all commemorated championships in recent years by jumping aboard the boats — amphibious vehicles usually used to show tourists the town sights.

What’s Up This Weekend

Newport Bermuda Race, Newport Flower Show, Carbon Leaf live, and more.

Generative artificial intelligence (AI) assisted a What'sUpNewp journalist with the reporting included in this newsletter.