What'sUpNewp Week in Review: June 16 - 21
This week's top original stories from What'sUpNewp
Newport's art scene is set to welcome a dynamic new hub, "House of Waves," where creativity and community converge. Local artist Patrick Murphy, known for his photography and artistic ventures, is the visionary behind this innovative space.
Meanwhile, the healthcare landscape in Rhode Island is abuzz with news, including the sale of two hospitals and the ongoing debate surrounding the Brown/Lifespan deal.
On a brighter note, Ben Platt's Honeymind Tour captivated audiences at the Providence Performing Arts Center, showcasing his impressive vocal range and theatrical flair.
Top Original Stories
The Latest
How gas prices have changed in Rhode Island in the last week
Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Rhode Island. Gas prices are as of June 21.
Jeimer Candelario homers twice, Andrew Abbott strikes out 10 as Reds beat Red Sox 5-2
Jeimer Candelario homered twice, Andrew Abbott struck out a season-high 10 and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Boston Red Sox 5-2 in the opener of an interleague series on a Friday night.
53rd Newport Bermuda Race under way: How to follow along
Following this afternoon’s exciting start, keep up with the Race’s progress.
Newport Gulls game versus North Shore Navigators suspended due to rain
Friday night’s game (6/21) at Cardines Field was suspended due to rain.
Dr. Michael Fine: What’s crazy about hospitals in Rhode Island this week
Lots of hospital-related news in Rhode Island this week.
Senator Reed, officials celebrate the transfer of Beavertail Lighthouse to DEM
Senator Jack Reed today celebrated the official transfer of the historic beacon to the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM), which manages Beavertail State Park where the lighthouse is located.
Drivers should expect lane closures on Pell Bridge during the week of June 23-29
Plan your commute accordingly
Temporary lane and road closures planned for nighttime hours next week
Temporary lane closures and road closure planned for nighttime hours
Maria Gregory appointed as director for NUWC Division Newport’s Small Business Programs
Gregory, a resident of Dartmouth, Massachusetts, will begin her new role on June 30.
Portsmouth Parks & Rec announces Summer Music & Entertainment Series
Local entertainers to perform throughout the summer
On The Market: An inside look at this weekend’s Open Houses across Newport County (June 22 – 23)
Looking for a new place to call your own? This weekend, Newport County will host an exciting array of open houses showcasing the latest listings.
Newport City Council to discuss issues relating to the use of Liberty Square in Executive Session
Liberty Square is located across the street from the White Horse Tavern in Newport.
Renowned harmonica maestro James Montgomery to enchant King Park
Blues legend brings his all-star band for a free concert on June 28th
Review: Ben Platt pulls out all the stops at PPAC
Ben Platt’s The Honeymind Tour is thoroughly entertaining. If you get the chance, see it.
Amtrak service into and out of New York City is disrupted for a second day
Rail service in the Northeast was disrupted for a second day on Friday, with Amtrak trains into and out of New York City delayed or canceled and service on the commuter line NJ Transit suspended during the morning rush.
Charity golf tournament raises more than $112,000 for Newport Mental Health
Under perfect weather conditions at The Aquidneck Club, the “Drive for Mental Health” Charity Golf Tournament, presented by Horan Building Company, brought together community members and local businesses in an inspiring display of competition and camaraderie.
2024 Providence-Newport Ferry season begins
The popular service returns for its ninth season today, Friday, June 21, with four daily roundtrips seven days a week. The ferry also makes weekend stops in Bristol.
Preview: Docket for Newport City Council’s meeting on June 26
Here’s what’s on tap for Newport City Council on June 26.
Highest-rated beer in Rhode Island
If you’re curious about the most popular beers in your home state, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated beers in Rhode Island using ratings from BeerAdvocate.
Newport Police Arrest & Dispatch Log: June 20 – 21
Newport Police Department provided the following arrest and dispatch logs from 7 am on June 20 through 7 am on June 21, 2024.
RIDOH finds no significant environmental impact for proposed Prudence Island improvements
Minimal environmental impact expected from chlorine disinfection systems
On wealthy Martha’s Vineyard, costly housing is forcing workers out and threatening public safety
There are plenty of jobs, but restaurants and stores often can’t find enough staff because workers can’t afford to live there. Officials worry public safety is being compromised because they can’t retain or lure correctional officers or 911 dispatchers.
Cue the duck boats: Boston salutes Celtics’ record 18th NBA championship with parade
The Celtics, Patriots, Red Sox and Bruins have all commemorated championships in recent years by jumping aboard the boats — amphibious vehicles usually used to show tourists the town sights.
What’s Up This Weekend
What’s Up in Newport this week: June 17 – 23
Newport Bermuda Race, Newport Flower Show, Carbon Leaf live, and more.
Generative artificial intelligence (AI) assisted a What'sUpNewp journalist with the reporting included in this newsletter.