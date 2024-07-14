What'sUpNewp Week in Review: July 7 - 13
This week's top original stories from What'sUpNewp
Cranston's beloved Park Theatre, closed due to flooding and the pandemic, is set to reopen this Fall under new management, promising a variety of live entertainment.
Newport County's real estate market remains active despite limited inventory, with well-priced properties attracting multiple offers.
Wayfinder Newport, a popular hotel that underwent extensive renovations after a fire, has reopened, showcasing local art and offering a curated coastal experience.
Top Original Stories
Cranston’s Park Theatre re-opening soon – We speak to new manager Sara Shevlin
Sara Shevlin, the new manager of Cranston's Park Theatre, aims to revitalize the venue and collaborate with local businesses to boost the Rolfe Square neighborhood.
What Sold: A look at 19 home sales across Newport County (July 1 – 5)
Despite a short week due to the Fourth of July holiday, 19 homes were sold in Newport County, indicating a bustling real estate market.
Gerry Goldstein: From Trump, some vitriolic talking points
Of all the hideous traits that darken the soul of Donald Trump, his continuing delight in mocking physical disabilities, including President Biden’s lifelong struggle with a stutter, is among the creepiest.
Wayfinder Newport officially reopens after a comprehensive rebuild and renovation
Wayfinder Newport reopens after a devastating fire, showcasing local art and design.
Boston Fed: News media employment continues to decline, regionally and nationally
Overall, the information sector job loss in New England was 3.74 percent over the last year, compared to 1.18 percent nationally, according to the Boston Federal Reserve.
Dr. Michael Fine: What’s crazy about primary care in Rhode Island?
Some people think we’d be crazy to spend $100 million on primary care. I think we’d be crazy not to.
‘Arcadia’ ready to shine at Jamestown Community Theatre
Four years after it was supposed to be produced, Jamestown Community Theater presents “Arcadia” by Tom Stoppard.
The Latest
Newport Police provide more info on Jade Way shooting incident
On Friday July 5, 2024, at about 12:53 a.m., Newport Police officers responded to the area of Jade Way and Kennedy Road for a report of shots fired.
Kutter Crawford pitches 1-hitter into 8th, Rafael Devers homers and Red Sox blank Royals 5-0
Kutter Crawford took a one-hitter into the eighth inning, Rafael Devers hit a solo homer and the Boston Red Sox beat potential AL All-Star starter Seth Lugo in a 5-0 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Saturday.
On the Market: A look at 23 homes hosting Open Houses on Sunday across Newport County
Welcome to this week’s edition of On the Market, where we spotlight the best opportunities for homebuyers in Newport County.
Dolphin mass stranding on Cape Cod found to be the largest in US history
Rescuers who helped free more than a hundred dolphins from the Cape Cod shoreline say they’ve confirmed that the mass stranding that began June 28 was the largest involving dolphins in U.S. history.
Mike Coombs selected to manage 2024 NECBL All-Star Game
Manager Mike Coombs and his staff have been selected to lead the East in the 2024 All-Star Game.
Where refugees in Rhode Island are arriving from
Stacker referenced data from the Refugee Processing Center to compile statistics on the number of refugees and their countries of origin resettled in Rhode Island in June 2024.
This Day in RI History: July 13, 1948 – US Congressman and Bryant University President Ron Machtley is born
Machtley led the University through a period of transition and growth, overseeing the development of numerous programs at school.
Gulls defeat North Adams twice
North Adams will return home for a game against Vermont, while the Gulls travel to North Shore to take on the Navigators, on Saturday.
Witt, Melendez both homer to help Royals beat Red Sox 6-1 for 4th straight win
Bobby Witt Jr. and MJ Melendez each had solo home runs, Cole Ragans allowed one run over seven innings and the Kansas City Royals beat the Boston Red Sox 6-1 on Friday night for their fourth consecutive victory.
Newport Energy & Environment Commission hosting a summer educational series on climate change and resilience
The series will be a suite of 3 panels hosted at Newport City Hall. Each focuses on a different aspect of climate impacts and resilience strategies.
RIDOT provides an update on the Pell Bridge Ramps Phase 2 project
“On Sunday night from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., we’ll be striping on Admiral Kalbfus Road, JT Connell Highway, America’s Cup Avenue, and the shared use path. “
Rhode Island Artificial Intelligence Task Force to hold first meeting on July 15
24-member group will advise on AI risks, opportunities
Obituary: Joyce Pace
September 23, 1947 — July 7, 2024
Middletown Fire Department to receive $49,723 grant
Funding from Homeland Security to bolster safety
NWC graduates Senior Naval Officers from Summer Executive Level Operational Level of Warfare Course
Course develops combat readiness for global maritime leadership
Stop & Shop closing 32 underperforming grocery stores in the Northeast
Stop & Shop supermarkets in Johnston and Providence, Rhode Island on list of closures.
Rhode Island General Treasurer to host Fireside Chat with John Rogers
Ariel Investments CEO John Rogers to Speak at Fireside Chat
Vermonters, pummeled by floods exactly a year apart, begin another cleanup
Remnants of Hurricane Beryl dumped heavy rain on Vermont, destroying and damaging homes, knocking out bridges, cutting off towns and retraumatizing a state where some people are still awaiting assistance from the last catastrophic floods that hit a year ago to the day.
Local students among Holy Cross Dean’s List honorees
Tiverton, Portsmouth students recognized for academic achievement
Newport Police Arrest & Dispatch Log: July 11 – 12
Newport Police Department provided the following arrest and dispatch logs from 7 am on July 11 through 7 am on July 12, 2024.
This Day in RI History: July 12, 1928 – Barbara Cowsill born in Cranston
July 12th, 1928 was the birthday of Barbara Cowsill, who performed along with her children in the family band The Cowsills.
All-Star Tanner Houck limits A’s to 2 hits in 6 innings, Red Sox win 7-0
All-Star pitcher Tanner Houck limited Oakland to two hits in six innings and Connor Wong, Wilyer Abreu and Masataka Yoshida homered to help the Boston Red Sox beat the Athletics 7-0 on Thursday night.
What’s Up This Weekend
What’s Up in Newport this week: July 8 – 14
Newport Classical, French in Newport Living History Weekend, Save The Bay Swim, Newport Kite Festival, Newport Regatta, Infosys Hall of Fame Open, and more.
