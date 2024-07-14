Cranston's beloved Park Theatre, closed due to flooding and the pandemic, is set to reopen this Fall under new management, promising a variety of live entertainment.

Newport County's real estate market remains active despite limited inventory, with well-priced properties attracting multiple offers.

Wayfinder Newport, a popular hotel that underwent extensive renovations after a fire, has reopened, showcasing local art and offering a curated coastal experience.

Top Original Stories

Sara Shevlin, the new manager of Cranston's Park Theatre, aims to revitalize the venue and collaborate with local businesses to boost the Rolfe Square neighborhood.

Despite a short week due to the Fourth of July holiday, 19 homes were sold in Newport County, indicating a bustling real estate market.

Of all the hideous traits that darken the soul of Donald Trump, his continuing delight in mocking physical disabilities, including President Biden’s lifelong struggle with a stutter, is among the creepiest.

Wayfinder Newport reopens after a devastating fire, showcasing local art and design.

Overall, the information sector job loss in New England was 3.74 percent over the last year, compared to 1.18 percent nationally, according to the Boston Federal Reserve.

Some people think we’d be crazy to spend $100 million on primary care. I think we’d be crazy not to.

Four years after it was supposed to be produced, Jamestown Community Theater presents “Arcadia” by Tom Stoppard.

The Latest

On Friday July 5, 2024, at about 12:53 a.m., Newport Police officers responded to the area of Jade Way and Kennedy Road for a report of shots fired.

Kutter Crawford took a one-hitter into the eighth inning, Rafael Devers hit a solo homer and the Boston Red Sox beat potential AL All-Star starter Seth Lugo in a 5-0 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Saturday.

Overall, the information sector job loss in New England was 3.74 percent over the last year, compared to 1.18 percent nationally, according to the Boston Federal Reserve.

Welcome to this week’s edition of On the Market, where we spotlight the best opportunities for homebuyers in Newport County.

Rescuers who helped free more than a hundred dolphins from the Cape Cod shoreline say they’ve confirmed that the mass stranding that began June 28 was the largest involving dolphins in U.S. history.

Manager Mike Coombs and his staff have been selected to lead the East in the 2024 All-Star Game.

Stacker referenced data from the Refugee Processing Center to compile statistics on the number of refugees and their countries of origin resettled in Rhode Island in June 2024.

Machtley led the University through a period of transition and growth, overseeing the development of numerous programs at school.

North Adams will return home for a game against Vermont, while the Gulls travel to North Shore to take on the Navigators, on Saturday.

Bobby Witt Jr. and MJ Melendez each had solo home runs, Cole Ragans allowed one run over seven innings and the Kansas City Royals beat the Boston Red Sox 6-1 on Friday night for their fourth consecutive victory.

The series will be a suite of 3 panels hosted at Newport City Hall. Each focuses on a different aspect of climate impacts and resilience strategies.

“On Sunday night from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., we’ll be striping on Admiral Kalbfus Road, JT Connell Highway, America’s Cup Avenue, and the shared use path. “

24-member group will advise on AI risks, opportunities

September 23, 1947 — July 7, 2024

Funding from Homeland Security to bolster safety

Four years after it was supposed to be produced, Jamestown Community Theater presents “Arcadia” by Tom Stoppard.

Course develops combat readiness for global maritime leadership

Stop & Shop supermarkets in Johnston and Providence, Rhode Island on list of closures.

Some people think we’d be crazy to spend $100 million on primary care. I think we’d be crazy not to.

Ariel Investments CEO John Rogers to Speak at Fireside Chat

Remnants of Hurricane Beryl dumped heavy rain on Vermont, destroying and damaging homes, knocking out bridges, cutting off towns and retraumatizing a state where some people are still awaiting assistance from the last catastrophic floods that hit a year ago to the day.

Tiverton, Portsmouth students recognized for academic achievement

Newport Police Department provided the following arrest and dispatch logs from 7 am on July 11 through 7 am on July 12, 2024.

July 12th, 1928 was the birthday of Barbara Cowsill, who performed along with her children in the family band The Cowsills.

All-Star pitcher Tanner Houck limited Oakland to two hits in six innings and Connor Wong, Wilyer Abreu and Masataka Yoshida homered to help the Boston Red Sox beat the Athletics 7-0 on Thursday night.

What’s Up This Weekend

Newport Classical, French in Newport Living History Weekend, Save The Bay Swim, Newport Kite Festival, Newport Regatta, Infosys Hall of Fame Open, and more.

Generative artificial intelligence (AI) assisted a What'sUpNewp journalist with the reporting included in this newsletter.