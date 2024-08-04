The Newport Folk Festival 2024 concluded with a star-studded set led by Conan O'Brien, showcasing the festival's diverse lineup and fearless approach to programming.

Meanwhile, the Newport Jazz Festival continues to cultivate lifelong jazz fans among the younger generation by offering free tickets to Rogers High School seniors.

Additionally, Newport School Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain provided updates on teacher negotiations, staffing, Rogers High School construction, and the district's new strategic plan, emphasizing a focus on college and career readiness, problem-solving, and leadership skills.

Folk Festival hits 1,800 daily cyclists; Jazz Festival sees steady increase to 400 bikes per day

Recent expansion doubles seating capacity as cafe becomes fixture at Newport Folk & Jazz Festivals.

Collaboration between city, police, and Bike Newport creates safer route for Folk Festival attendees

A sellout crowd saw a warm summer day usher in cool vibes that rained down on musicians and attendees. Good feels were abundant.

From charming historic residences to modern waterfront properties, Newport County’s diverse real estate landscape has something for everyone.

Newport Festivals Foundation’s partnership with area organizations creates win-win situation for festival-goers and community groups

We interview Corrente and Director Kat Gueli on new film that deals with young adults’ mental health challenges

Participants will learn all about native bees and helpful pollinators from URI Bee Lab’s Casey Johnson

Joan Baez kicked off her book tour in the City by the Sea, which gave the activist singer her big break at the Folk Festival in 1959

A mediation session, the third, between Newport teachers and the administration over the layoff and displacement of 20 percent of the school faculty, ended without agreement on Tuesday.

Annual festival celebrates is 70th anniversary beginning Friday, August 2

Newport Design Week brought some of the most famous names in design to the City by the Sea

Our review of the guide-led tour of Preservation Society’s Isaac Bell House

While his performance at the Harbor Stage drew a large crowd, Craigie was surprised by the turnout at the smaller Foundation Stage he played with Poltz on Sunday.

Acclaimed saxophonist and bandleader also playing Saturday with Terrace Martin and Robert Glasper in Dinner Party

Band members share excitement about playing larger venue, discuss festival’s collaborative spirit

As we move into the third week of July, we are starting to feel a slight shift in the local real estate market.

“This is a wellness check!”

Many decades ago, when I was a college student convinced I knew everything there was to know, in a conversation with my father I labelled someone a hypocrite.

Indie band discusses local roots, recent tours, and excitement for festival’s star-studded lineup

From bluegrass to rap, drag to poetry, July 27, 2024 was a day to remember

August 3, 1957 – August 1, 2024

Jonah Heim and Leody Taveras homered back-to-back from the bottom of the order to erase a three-run deficit in the fourth inning, and the Texas Rangers beat the Boston Red Sox 7-4 on Saturday night.

The Newport Gulls secured a sweep of their first-round series against the Valley Blue Sox with a win in Game 2 on Saturday.

In a remarkably wild back and forth game that required 11 innings, the Newport Gulls edged out the Valley Blue Sox 10-6 to sweep the first round series and punch their ticket into the semifinals of the NECBL Playoffs.

Holstad’s stoppage-time strike extends historic unbeaten run to eight matches

Annual Jamestown event celebrates summer’s end while honoring Ukraine’s culture and supporting war-displaced children

Temporary lane closures scheduled across Newport County.

Wilyer Abreu put Boston ahead to stay with an RBI single after his earlier two-run homer, Nick Sogard had a two-run single for his first big league hit and the Red Sox beat the Texas Rangers 11-6 on Friday night.

June 12, 1941 — August 1, 2024

Clean Energy Legislative Academy equips legislators with information, resources to develop state-level policies.

The only quarterback on the Patriots’ roster to have started a game for New England over the past two seasons is something of a forgotten man at this year’s training camp.

Water quality has improved, according to RIDOH

Newport heads in to Game 2 with a 1-0 series lead.

Free tickets offered to Rogers High School seniors, aiming to cultivate lifelong jazz fans

Newport Festivals Foundation’s partnership with area organizations creates win-win situation for festival-goers and community groups

Pint for a Pint campaign runs from August 1st to September 10th

Newport Police Department provided the following arrest and dispatch logs from 7 am on July 31 through 7 am on August 2, 2024.

Community college joins elite group to support healthcare workforce training programs

Ceglie joins the popular NIMFest concert series on Friday, August 9th at the King Park Gazebo from 5-7pm.

Funding to expand exhibits, accessibility, and training