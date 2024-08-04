What'sUpNewp Week in Review: July 28 - August 3
This week's top original stories from What'sUpNewp
The Newport Folk Festival 2024 concluded with a star-studded set led by Conan O'Brien, showcasing the festival's diverse lineup and fearless approach to programming.
Meanwhile, the Newport Jazz Festival continues to cultivate lifelong jazz fans among the younger generation by offering free tickets to Rogers High School seniors.
Additionally, Newport School Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain provided updates on teacher negotiations, staffing, Rogers High School construction, and the district's new strategic plan, emphasizing a focus on college and career readiness, problem-solving, and leadership skills.
Top Original Stories
Here’s a look at what our team of paid on-the-ground contributors wrote about this week for What’s UpNewp; many of these stories could only be found on What’s UpNewp this week.
Bike Newport founder highlights growth in Newport Folk & Jazz Festival cycling
Folk Festival hits 1,800 daily cyclists; Jazz Festival sees steady increase to 400 bikes per day
Newport’s Drift Cafe rides wave of success into Newport Folk & Jazz Festivals
Recent expansion doubles seating capacity as cafe becomes fixture at Newport Folk & Jazz Festivals.
New protected Bike Lane improves safety during Newport Folk Festival
Collaboration between city, police, and Bike Newport creates safer route for Folk Festival attendees
Newport Jazz Festival 2024: This is not your grandfather’s festival – Day 1 recap and photos
A sellout crowd saw a warm summer day usher in cool vibes that rained down on musicians and attendees. Good feels were abundant.
On the Market: A look at 41 listings in Newport County hosting Open Houses this weekend (August 3 – 4)
From charming historic residences to modern waterfront properties, Newport County’s diverse real estate landscape has something for everyone.
Newport Folk & Jazz Festival’s Family Tent evolves with local nonprofit partnerships
Newport Festivals Foundation’s partnership with area organizations creates win-win situation for festival-goers and community groups
Michael Corrente produced film ‘The Tributaries’ to screen at the Rhode Island Film Festival August 8
We interview Corrente and Director Kat Gueli on new film that deals with young adults’ mental health challenges
Aquidneck Land Trust to host a wild bee walk and talk at Spruce Acres on August 3
Participants will learn all about native bees and helpful pollinators from URI Bee Lab’s Casey Johnson
Legendary folk hero Joan Baez made several stops in Newport recently
Joan Baez kicked off her book tour in the City by the Sea, which gave the activist singer her big break at the Folk Festival in 1959
No agreement in Newport school dispute
A mediation session, the third, between Newport teachers and the administration over the layoff and displacement of 20 percent of the school faculty, ended without agreement on Tuesday.
“Six Picks” Newport Jazz Edition – Don’t miss these sets at the historic festival this weekend
Annual festival celebrates is 70th anniversary beginning Friday, August 2
Inaugural Newport Design Week was a glorious tribute to Newport’s enchanting architecture
Newport Design Week brought some of the most famous names in design to the City by the Sea
Isaac Bell House opens for guide-led tours on the weekend after extensive restoration work
Our review of the guide-led tour of Preservation Society’s Isaac Bell House
What’s Up Interview: Folk Festival artists Steve Poltz and John Craigie reflect on their Newport Folk Festival experience
While his performance at the Harbor Stage drew a large crowd, Craigie was surprised by the turnout at the smaller Foundation Stage he played with Poltz on Sunday.
What’s Up Interview: Kamasi Washington, headlining the Newport Jazz Festival on Friday, August 2
Acclaimed saxophonist and bandleader also playing Saturday with Terrace Martin and Robert Glasper in Dinner Party
From Bike Stage to Harbor Stage: Palmyra’s Newport Folk Festival journey
Band members share excitement about playing larger venue, discuss festival’s collaborative spirit
What Sold: A look at 21 home sales across Newport County (July 22 – 26)
As we move into the third week of July, we are starting to feel a slight shift in the local real estate market.
Stage Hopping at Newport Folk
“This is a wellness check!”
Gerry Goldstein: Mum’s the word on what’s driving GOP lackeys
Many decades ago, when I was a college student convinced I knew everything there was to know, in a conversation with my father I labelled someone a hypocrite.
Rising Folk trio Oliver Hazard talks about Newport experience
Indie band discusses local roots, recent tours, and excitement for festival’s star-studded lineup
Newport Folk Festival 2024: Diverse lineup plays Fort Adams – Day 2 recap and highlights
From bluegrass to rap, drag to poetry, July 27, 2024 was a day to remember
The Latest from What’sUpNewp
Obituary: Dennis Reddy
August 3, 1957 – August 1, 2024
Heim, Taveras homer back-to-back to erase deficit in 4th as Rangers beat Red Sox 7-4
Jonah Heim and Leody Taveras homered back-to-back from the bottom of the order to erase a three-run deficit in the fourth inning, and the Texas Rangers beat the Boston Red Sox 7-4 on Saturday night.
Newport Gulls to take on Bristol Blues in NECBL semifinals
The Newport Gulls secured a sweep of their first-round series against the Valley Blue Sox with a win in Game 2 on Saturday.
Gulls come out on top in wild extra-innings win
In a remarkably wild back and forth game that required 11 innings, the Newport Gulls edged out the Valley Blue Sox 10-6 to sweep the first round series and punch their ticket into the semifinals of the NECBL Playoffs.
Rhode Island FC fights back to earn dramatic 1-1 draw with Detroit City FC
Holstad’s stoppage-time strike extends historic unbeaten run to eight matches
Celebrates Ukraine’s Independence Day with the Sunflower Family Festival in Jamestown on Aug. 24
Annual Jamestown event celebrates summer’s end while honoring Ukraine’s culture and supporting war-displaced children
Newport County weekly road construction update: Aug. 3 – 10
Temporary lane closures scheduled across Newport County.
Abreu has 2 go-ahead hits as Red Sox beat Rangers 11-6 for first consecutive wins since break
Wilyer Abreu put Boston ahead to stay with an RBI single after his earlier two-run homer, Nick Sogard had a two-run single for his first big league hit and the Red Sox beat the Texas Rangers 11-6 on Friday night.
Obituary: Doris Densmore
June 12, 1941 — August 1, 2024
Rep. Cortvriend gathers insights on advancing renewable energy legislation
Clean Energy Legislative Academy equips legislators with information, resources to develop state-level policies.
Bailey Zappe has gone from Patriots’ starting QB to competing for a roster spot
The only quarterback on the Patriots’ roster to have started a game for New England over the past two seasons is something of a forgotten man at this year’s training camp.
RIDOH: Spouting Rock Beach Association and Camp Fuller YMCA beaches now safe for swimming
Water quality has improved, according to RIDOH
Gulls-Blue Sox Game 2 postponed to Saturday afternoon
Newport heads in to Game 2 with a 1-0 series lead.
Newport Jazz Festival opens doors to Newport’s youth
Free tickets offered to Rogers High School seniors, aiming to cultivate lifelong jazz fans
Pint For A Pint: Rhode Island Blood Center offers free beer for donors
Pint for a Pint campaign runs from August 1st to September 10th
Newport Police Arrest & Dispatch Log: July 31 – August 2
Newport Police Department provided the following arrest and dispatch logs from 7 am on July 31 through 7 am on August 2, 2024.
CCRI receives $75,000 grant from Metallica Scholars Initiative
Community college joins elite group to support healthcare workforce training programs
Chase Ceglie to perform his latest album at King Park on August 9
Ceglie joins the popular NIMFest concert series on Friday, August 9th at the King Park Gazebo from 5-7pm.
Newport Historical Society among three Rhode Island museums set to receive a total of $134,000 in federal grants
Funding to expand exhibits, accessibility, and training