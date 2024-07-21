Newport's culinary scene took center stage in New York City, showcasing its evolving flavors at a sold-out dinner.

The International Tennis Hall of Fame welcomed three new inductees, celebrating their remarkable achievements and the sport's rich history.

Meanwhile, Billy Bragg, a legendary folk singer and activist, is set to grace the Newport Folk Festival stage, bringing his music and message of social justice to the historic gathering.

Top Original Stories

Here’s a look at what our team of on-the-ground paid contributors wrote about this week for What’sUpNewp; many of these stories you won’t find anywhere else.

More Original Stories From This Week

Sorry to be the bearer of bad news. But like Freddy Kreuger, Covid is back for a midsummer surge.

Few surprises as most declared candidates qualify; some fail to gather required signatures

East Greenwich’s Mia Daley transitions from pageant stage to professional theater at Theatre by the Sea

Director Brien Lang emphasizes goal of creating event that “uniquely belongs to Providence” while accommodating all participants

Curated by local talent Rian McCarthy, this vibrant art show promises an evening of creativity, community, and live entertainment.

The new version of the Tennis Hall of Fame will involve the WTA, with both sexes competing on the grass courts in Newport, and a new schedule that coincides with a major

The Center, which will be located at the Florence Gray Center, will be built with $7.5 million of federal pandemic recovery funds, and is expected to be opened in October of 2026.

The Latest

Smith lined a base hit to center field off Greg Weissert (2-2) to give the Dodgers the victory.

On a beautiful night at Goodall Park in the last game before the All-Star break, a late comeback attempt fell just short for the Newport Gulls in an 8-5 loss to the Sanford Mainers.

Three legends were presented with the Ultimate Honor in Tennis surrounded by some of the greatest figures in the sport’s history at the iconic ceremony in Newport

Cole recently made history as the first woman from the United States to achieve the remarkable feat of racing single-handedly around the world nonstop and unassisted.

Freddie Freeman hit a grand slam in the eighth inning and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Boston Red Sox 4-1 on Friday night.

The pitching staff put on their best performance of the year, with the two Drews(Blake and DeLucia) holding Mystic to two total runs, while recording an unreal 16 strikeouts.

The JPT is presenting a selection of films and discussions that celebrate the creative talents and professional achievements of women filmmakers, actors, and business owners throughout the summer.

“Our series of community events will bring even more fun and excitement to the Great Elephant Migration experience and give new opportunities for all visitors to appreciate this incredible and inspiring artwork”.