What'sUpNewp Week in Review: July 14 - 20
This week's top original stories from What'sUpNewp
Newport's culinary scene took center stage in New York City, showcasing its evolving flavors at a sold-out dinner.
The International Tennis Hall of Fame welcomed three new inductees, celebrating their remarkable achievements and the sport's rich history.
Meanwhile, Billy Bragg, a legendary folk singer and activist, is set to grace the Newport Folk Festival stage, bringing his music and message of social justice to the historic gathering.
Top Original Stories
Here’s a look at what our team of on-the-ground paid contributors wrote about this week for What’sUpNewp; many of these stories you won’t find anywhere else.
More Original Stories From This Week
Dr. Michael Fine: What’s crazy is that Covid is back
Sorry to be the bearer of bad news. But like Freddy Kreuger, Covid is back for a midsummer surge.
Candidates set for Newport County elections as deadlines pass
Few surprises as most declared candidates qualify; some fail to gather required signatures
Miss Rhode Island Teen 2023 takes on a new role in ‘The Sound of Music’
East Greenwich’s Mia Daley transitions from pageant stage to professional theater at Theatre by the Sea
Providence Fringe Festival returns for 11th year with 50 shows
Director Brien Lang emphasizes goal of creating event that “uniquely belongs to Providence” while accommodating all participants
Top of Pelham to host ‘ARTINI: An Art Show’ on July 23
Curated by local talent Rian McCarthy, this vibrant art show promises an evening of creativity, community, and live entertainment.
ITHF announces a revamped tennis tournament that will bring women back to competition in Newport, along with some interesting scheduling choices
The new version of the Tennis Hall of Fame will involve the WTA, with both sexes competing on the grass courts in Newport, and a new schedule that coincides with a major
Middletown, Newport receive $7.5 million in funding for a regional community learning center
The Center, which will be located at the Florence Gray Center, will be built with $7.5 million of federal pandemic recovery funds, and is expected to be opened in October of 2026.
The Latest
Hernández and Smith rally Dodgers past Red Sox 7-6 in 11 innings
Smith lined a base hit to center field off Greg Weissert (2-2) to give the Dodgers the victory.
Despite a late rally, Newport falls to Sanford 8-5
On a beautiful night at Goodall Park in the last game before the All-Star break, a late comeback attempt fell just short for the Newport Gulls in an 8-5 loss to the Sanford Mainers.
Leander Paes, Vijay Amritraj, and Richard Evans inducted into the ITHF
Three legends were presented with the Ultimate Honor in Tennis surrounded by some of the greatest figures in the sport’s history at the iconic ceremony in Newport
Cole Brauer named recipient of America and the Sea Award at Mystic Seaport Museum
Cole recently made history as the first woman from the United States to achieve the remarkable feat of racing single-handedly around the world nonstop and unassisted.
Freeman hits grand slam in 8th inning to lift Dodgers to 4-1 win over Red Sox
Freddie Freeman hit a grand slam in the eighth inning and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Boston Red Sox 4-1 on Friday night.
Dominant pitching guides Newport to a 4-2 win over Mystic
The pitching staff put on their best performance of the year, with the two Drews(Blake and DeLucia) holding Mystic to two total runs, while recording an unreal 16 strikeouts.
The Jane Pickens Theater to highlight women filmmakers, actors, and business owners this summer
The JPT is presenting a selection of films and discussions that celebrate the creative talents and professional achievements of women filmmakers, actors, and business owners throughout the summer.
Newport Restoration Foundation announces a schedule of community-centered events focused on The Great Elephant Migration
“Our series of community events will bring even more fun and excitement to the Great Elephant Migration experience and give new opportunities for all visitors to appreciate this incredible and inspiring artwork”.