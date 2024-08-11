What'sUpNewp Week in Review: August 4 - 10
This week's top original stories from What'sUpNewp
The Newport Jazz Festival 2024 showcased the enduring vitality of jazz music, with rising stars like Laufey and established masters delivering captivating performances.
Meanwhile, the Newport City Council is considering a resolution to overhaul the Resident Parking Program, aiming to prioritize parking access for full-time residents and address loopholes exploited by non-residents.
Top Original Stories
Here’s a look at what our team of paid on-the-ground contributors wrote about this week for What’s UpNewp; many of these stories could only be found on What’s UpNewp this week.
Support our mission of providing timely news, local stories, and award-winning journalism to the Newport community. Become a recurring monthly Supporter today or make a one-time contribution!
The Latest from What’sUpNewp
Rhode Island FC shuts out Hartford Athletic 3-0 in first-ever home derby match
Rhode Island FC returned to its winning ways in dominant fashion on Saturday, powering past regional rivals Hartford Athletic with a 3-0 win in the first-ever home derby match.
Yordan Alvarez belts 2 home runs, drives in 3 to lift Astros to 5-4 win over Red Sox
Yordan Alvarez belted two home runs and drove in three runs, rookie right-hander Spencer Arrighetti struck out a season-high 13 over seven innings and the Houston Astros beat the Boston Red Sox 5-4 on Saturday.
Altuve, Singleton and Peña fuel a 4-run 7th inning as the Astros beat the Red Sox 8-4
Jose Altuve hit two-run homer and Jon Singleton and Jeremy Peña added RBI singles in a four-run seventh inning as the AL West-leading Houston Astros beat the Boston Red Sox 8-4 on Friday night.
When is Walz coming to R.I.? Event planners still ironing that out
WPRI first reported that an invitation it had obtained suggested Walz would attend an event on Friday, Aug. 16, in Newport.
Newport County weekly road construction update: Aug. 10 – 17
A look at where to expect lane closures and delays across Newport County.
Obituary: Margaret Silvia
January 28, 1928 — July 27, 2024
Rhode Island man shot by Vermont troopers during chase pleads not guilty to attempted murder
A Rhode Island man who was shot and injured during a confrontation with Vermont State Police troopers in Burke last month has pleaded not guilty to numerous charges, including three counts of attempted murder.
JuJu Smith-Schuster will be released by the New England Patriots, AP source says
Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, who helped the Kansas City Chiefs win a Super Bowl two years ago, will be released by the New England Patriots, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press.
Dr. Michael Fine: What’s crazy about your doctor not coming to see you in the hospital anymore
Having your doctor who knew you take care of you in the hospital was one thing American medicine did right.
RIDOH and DEM recommend lifting advisories on some bodies of water; recommend avoiding contact with other bodies of water
The advisories were related to high levels of blue-green algae, also known as cyanobacteria.
Rear Admiral Walker takes the helm of the Naval War College
Change of command ceremony held at Naval Station Newport
Audubon Society of RI to present “Landscaping for Birds and Insects” at the Tiverton Public Library
Tiverton presentation to explore native plants for wildlife
Rhode Islanders can shape future of public health through Rhode Island Voices
Rhode Island Voices seeks panelists to share their voice on the health and well-being of Rhode Island’s diverse communities
Dozens of boats to participate in Ida Lewis Distance Race on August 16
24-Hour Offshore Race in New England Waters
Obituary: Paul Rogers
March 28, 1956 — August 8, 2024
Obituary: Ernest J. Morrill
December 10, 1941 — August 6, 2024
Perrigo recalls CVS brand infant formula over Vitamin D levels
Elevated levels pose potential risk, especially for infants with health conditions
MVYRADIO awards another round of ‘Business Diversity Initiative’ grants
MVYRADIO announced this week that it has awarded its latest round of quarterly ‘Business Diversity Initiative’ grants to two local businesses.
Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island achieves NCQA Accreditation
Insurer’s efforts address maternal, colorectal cancer and cultural sensitivity
On the Market: A look at 23 listings in Newport County hosting Open Houses this weekend (Aug. 10 – 11)
Welcome to this week’s edition of On the Market, where we spotlight the best opportunities for homebuyers in Newport County.
Flooding from the remnants of Debby lead to high water rescues in New York, Pennsylvania
The remnants of Debby raced northward with heavy rain that caused flooding and evacuations on Friday in western New York, creating new misery after causing at least eight deaths over a multi-day journey of destruction up the East Coast.
Newport Police Arrest & Dispatch Log: August 8 – 9
Three individuals taken into custody on various charges.
AP Decision Notes: What to expect in Vermont’s state primaries
Two Democrats will compete in Vermont’s state primary on Tuesday for the right to challenge four-term Republican Gov. Phil Scott in November. The race is the highest profile of a handful of contested primaries on the ballot.
Drake Maye makes QB debut as Bill Belichick-less Patriots beat Panthers 17-3 in preseason game
Drake Maye, the third overall pick in the 2024 draft, played one series in his debut with New England on Thursday night, and the Patriots played their first game in 24 years without Bill Belichick as coach, beating the Carolina Panthers 17-3 in a preseason game.
Game 2 of NECBL Championship Series suspended, to resume Saturday
Shortly after the Newport Gulls scored five runs in the 5th inning to take a 7-0 lead over the Sanford Mainers, Game 2 of the Championship Series went in to a weather delay due to rain.