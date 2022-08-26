What'sUpNewp PM: The Weight Band carries the torch at Jane Pickens
Concert Recap and Photos: The Weight Band carries the torch at Jane Pickens
PHOTOS: President John F. Kennedy Sailing In Newport on August 26, 1962
21 Open Houses to check out in Newport County this weekend: August 26 – 28
Moderna sues Pfizer, BioNTech over COVID-19 vaccine patents
7-Day weather forecast for Newport County
Ex-high school coach denies charges in ‘fat test’ case
The Redwood Library & Athenaeum hosts Peter Duchin
Father, son clinging to cooler rescued from Boston Harbor
This Day in RI History: August 26, 1949 – Bob Cowsill is born
Cry wolf? Debate over presence of wolves in Northeast
Energy-Saving Tree Program providing 1,000 free trees to Rhode Island residents
Obituary: Lillian (Rego) Coute
Adoptable Cat of the Week: Cubby
‘Six Picks’ Events: What’s Up in RI this weekend (August 26-28)
Kenny Chesney to perform at Gillette Stadium on Friday and Saturday
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit to play Bold Point Park August 26
Bike Newport’s 10 SPOT RIDE is August 27, and it promises to be amazing
Clarke Cooke Cup will feature New York versus Newport on Saturday
Clear The Shelters: Potter League for Animals to participate in national pet adoption event on August 27
Jamestown Arts Center to host Rhode Island premiere of ‘Cunningham’ on August 27
Sail World: Midtown Cup 2022 - Close racing on historic waters
ecoRI: Frequency of Brush Fires This Summer Could Offer a Glimpse into Rhode Island’s Future
Billboard: Joni Mitchell Receives Honorary Doctorate From Berklee College of Music: ‘Words Can’t Describe It’
