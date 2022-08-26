Good Afternoon,

Here are the latest headlines from What’sUpNewp and a look at what’s happening, new, and to do this weekend in and around Newport, enjoy!

The Latest from What’sUpNewp

Concert Recap and Photos: The Weight Band carries the torch at Jane Pickens

PHOTOS: President John F. Kennedy Sailing In Newport on August 26, 1962

21 Open Houses to check out in Newport County this weekend: August 26 – 28

Moderna sues Pfizer, BioNTech over COVID-19 vaccine patents

7-Day weather forecast for Newport County

Ex-high school coach denies charges in ‘fat test’ case

‘Six Picks’ Music: The best in local music this weekend (August 26-28)

The Redwood Library & Athenaeum hosts Peter Duchin

Father, son clinging to cooler rescued from Boston Harbor

This Day in RI History: August 26, 1949 – Bob Cowsill is born

Cry wolf? Debate over presence of wolves in Northeast

Energy-Saving Tree Program providing 1,000 free trees to Rhode Island residents

Obituary: Lillian (Rego) Coute

Adoptable Cat of the Week: Cubby

What’s Up This Weekend

Weekend

Friday

Saturday

Sunday

