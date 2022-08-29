What'sUpNewp PM: Nellie Gorbea chats with us about her run for Governor; 11 homes changed hands in Newport County last week; and more
Good Afternoon,
We just wrapped up our conversation with Secretary of State Nelli Gorbea, who is one of five Democratic candidates vying for your vote in the September 13 primary.
Here what Gorbea had to say about her candidacy below.
Below is a look at the latest headlines from What’sUpNewp;
The Latest from What’sUpNewp
Nellie Gorbea joins What’sUpNewp for a live virtual conversation
What’s Up in Newport County: Aug. 29 – Sept. 5
Travel Advisory Update: RIDOT Starts I-95 Mile-Marker Numbering Program
Girls Who Code and Raytheon Technologies launch Pilot Leadership Academy for STEM College Students
Concert Recap and Photos: 2022 Rhode Island Folk Festival a big hit in Riverside
Obituary: Joseph G. Moitoza, Sr.
What Sold: 11 Newport County real estate sales, transactions (Aug. 22 – 26)
Battle of Rhode Island Association launches new website
This Day In Newport History – August 29, 1778: Battle of Rhode Island
Obituary: Walter L. Frazier Jr.
Galaxy end road skid with 2-1 victory over Revolution
Here are the 47 cruise ships that are currently scheduled to visit Newport, August 29 – November 7
Paredes hits 2 homers over Green Monster, Rays beat Sox 12-4
Texas Corinthian Yacht Club respectfully repeats as Grandmasters Team Race Champions
