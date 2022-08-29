Good Afternoon,

We just wrapped up our conversation with Secretary of State Nelli Gorbea, who is one of five Democratic candidates vying for your vote in the September 13 primary.

Here what Gorbea had to say about her candidacy below.

Nellie Gorbea joins What’sUpNewp for a live virtual conversation

What’s Up in Newport County: Aug. 29 – Sept. 5

Travel Advisory Update: RIDOT Starts I-95 Mile-Marker Numbering Program

Girls Who Code and Raytheon Technologies launch Pilot Leadership Academy for STEM College Students

Concert Recap and Photos: 2022 Rhode Island Folk Festival a big hit in Riverside

Obituary: Joseph G. Moitoza, Sr.

What Sold: 11 Newport County real estate sales, transactions (Aug. 22 – 26)

Battle of Rhode Island Association launches new website

This Day In Newport History – August 29, 1778: Battle of Rhode Island

Obituary: Walter L. Frazier Jr.

Galaxy end road skid with 2-1 victory over Revolution

Here are the 47 cruise ships that are currently scheduled to visit Newport, August 29 – November 7

Paredes hits 2 homers over Green Monster, Rays beat Sox 12-4

Texas Corinthian Yacht Club respectfully repeats as Grandmasters Team Race Champions

