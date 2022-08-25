What'sUpNewp PM: Jamestown woman wins $50,000 on Powerball; Garden Competition winners announced; and more
Plus: Candidates sprint to the primary election finish line with endorsements, accusations, and suggestions
Good Afternoon,
Here are the latest headlines from What’sUpNewp and a look at what’s happening, new, and to do this week and weekend in and around Newport, enjoy!
The Latest from What’sUpNewp
Jamestown woman claims $50,000 Powerball ticket
Election 2022: Candidates sprint to the primary election finish line with endorsements, accusations, and suggestions
Rhode Island mayor proposes $10M reparations spending plan
7-Day weather forecast for Newport County
Kim Clijsters named Honorary President of the International Tennis Hall of Fame
Counties with the highest COVID-19 infection rates in Rhode Island
Winners of Newport in Bloom annual Garden Competition announced
‘Six Picks’ Events: What’s Up in RI this weekend (August 26-28)
RIDOH recommends reopening Easton’s Beach for swimming
WalletHub Study: Rhode Island is the 3rd Safest State during COVID-19
Rhode Island among the 10 states most at risk for malware attacks
What’s Up this weekend in Newport County: August 26 – 28
Opinion: Convene the Academic Advisory Committee now to refocus on regionalization’s real bottom line: improving student outcomes
On This Day in Newport History: Van Johnson, Actor and Dancer, Was Born in Newport on August 25, 1916
What’s Up This Week & Weekend
Week & Weekend
‘Six Picks’ Events: What’s Up in RI this weekend (August 26-28)
Thursday
What’s Up Interview: Jim Weider of The Weight Band, playing Jane Pickens Thursday, August 25
newportFILM to screen SXSW Grand Jury Award-Winning Film ‘Master of Light’ at Marble House on August 25
CCRI Players bring Shakespeare to Vietnam with unique adaptation of Othello
Friday
Kenny Chesney to perform at Gillette Stadium on Friday and Saturday
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit to play Bold Point Park August 26
Saturday
Bike Newport’s 10 SPOT RIDE is August 27, and it promises to be amazing
Clarke Cooke Cup will feature New York versus Newport on Saturday
Clear The Shelters: Potter League for Animals to participate in national pet adoption event on August 27
Jamestown Arts Center to host Rhode Island premiere of ‘Cunningham’ on August 27
Sunday
Further Reading
WJAR: Man pleads not guilty to charges in fatal Exeter crash
NUWC: High school students spend summer learning robotics through NUWC Division Newport educational programs
Rhode Island Monthly: Rhode Island Whaling Ship Identified Off Patagonia After Two Centuries Lost at Sea
What's Up Newp is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Create your profile
Only paid subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to sign in.