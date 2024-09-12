Good Morning! It’s Thursday, September 12 - the 256th day of the year; 110 days remain in 2024.

☀️ Today will be sunny, with a high near 71. Patchy fog will develop after 11 p.m. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy, with a low of around 58. Sunrise is at 6:23 am, and sunset will be at 6:59 pm.

🛳️ The 594-foot MS Nautica is scheduled to visit Newport today. She can accommodate 670 passengers.

🗓️ Sept. 12, 1953: Jacqueline Bouvier and Senator John F. Kennedy are married at St. Mary’s Church. Re-live the Kennedy wedding at 2 pm and 6 pm today. (WUN)

Senator John F. Kennedy of Massachusetts and Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy at the reception at Hammersmith Farm in Newport on their wedding day, September 12, 1953. Creator: Toni Frissell. Copyright: Public Domain

Leading Off

Newport City Council Marathon Meeting

The Newport City Council met for nearly five hours Wednesday, addressing various issues, including short-term rentals, traffic concerns, and housing development. (WUN)

City Council voted to reverse the direction of traffic on Dixon Street, a narrow thoroughfare that has long been a concern for residents. (WUN)

The City Council voted to approve a resolution that will allow them to host a workshop to review proposed traffic calming design recommendations for Admiral Kalbfus Road. (WUN)

City Council voted down a resolution that would have instructed the city manager to arrange a public forum on offshore wind development. (WUN)

What To Know

🚨 Middletown School Superintendent Billy Niemeyer said Wednesday night that police are investigating the source of a "potential online threat." School will be open Thursday, and anyone with information is asked to “speak to education or Middletown Police officials”. (WUN)

🇺🇸 Naval Station Newport held a 9/11 remembrance ceremony on Wednesday as part of morning colors. The installation chief selectees coordinated the event, which took place at the NAVSTA Newport command headquarters. (WUN)

🚨 A former Jamestown man who served time for scamming people out of thousands of dollars has been arrested again on several outstanding warrants from two states. (WJAR)

🎨 Nine Rhode Island-based artists will participate in the second annual Rose Island Artist Residency next week. Their work will be showcased at a public event on Saturday, September 21. (WUN)

🎸 Justin Hayward, renowned vocalist and lead guitarist of The Moody Blues, will perform at The JPT on Sunday, December 1. (WUN)

🎟️ Dionne Warwick, Judy Collins, and Young & Strange will perform at The Historic Park Theatre & Event Center in Cranston this winter. (WUN)

🐘 At least one elephant from the Great Elephant Migration decided not to migrate to New York City with the rest of the herd earlier this month. Newport Hospital has announced that a baby elephant will now call their atrium its home. (Facebook)

🧴 A local entrepreneur and founder of a successful sunscreen company has donated $70,000 worth of his product to the Boys and Girls Club of Newport County for distribution at the Newport International Boat Show. (WUN)

🍷 Benchmark Senior Living, New England's largest senior living provider, will be the exclusive senior living sponsor of the 19th Annual Newport Mansions Wine & Food Festival and showcase its culinary expertise there. (WUN)

🤖 On Wednesday, the House Committee on Science, Space, and Technology passed H.R. 9211, the Literacy in Future Technologies (LIFT) Artificial Intelligence Act, which is co-led by Congressman Gabe Amo (RI-01) and Congressman Tom Kean, Jr. (NJ-07). The bipartisan bill would improve artificial intelligence literacy for K-12 students. (WUN)

👷 According to an update provided at the Newport School Building Committee meeting on Tuesday night during the Newport School Committee Meeting, the new Rogers High School building project is 58% complete and expected to be fully enclosed by early November. (WUN)

🗳️ The League of Women Voters of Newport County will host a Newport City Council forum at Innovate Newport this evening from 6 to 9 pm. Rebecca Gomez, Executive Director of Conexion Latina, will moderate the event. (WUN)

🦟 Rhode Island health officials urge residents to protect against mosquito-borne diseases after announcing new human cases of Eastern Equine Encephalitis and West Nile Virus. (WUN)

🌎 The RI Green Infrastructure Coalition will host its 6th annual Stormwater Innovation Expo this October. The expo will include a panel discussion on the “Importance of Building Strong Statewide Partnerships for Climate Resilience.” (WUN)

☀️ Rhode Island’s residential rooftop solar systems are getting bigger and cheaper to install, but the state still lags in energy battery storage. (ecoRI News)

📺 The Newport Oyster & Chowder Festival is making waves across the country as it takes center stage on the Cooking Channel’s hit series “Carnival Eats” on September 15. (WUN)

🌽 The Chanler at Cliff Walk will celebrate Rhode Island cuisine with its second annual Harvest Dinner on its lawn on Sunday. WUN’s Ruthie Wood has the story. (WUN)

🕊️ Irene V. DeLoura | Peter J. Lauzon | Stanley Brown | Oscar Hall

🆕 What’sUpNewp’s Veronica Bruno recently spoke with Newport Classical’s Executive Director, Gillian Fox, about their expanded season and how the organization balances the old and the new with their rep. (WUN)

🙏 Tuesday marked twenty years since the tragic passing of Michael McCarthy of Middletown. However, family and friends continue working hard to spread love and good in his name via the Michael E. McCarthy Scholarship, raising over $250,000 in scholarship awards and Youth Sports Grants. (Town of Middletown)

⚽ Tiverton High School Boys Soccer defeated Middletown High School 4 - 1 last night at Tiverton High School. WUN’s Justin Walker has the photo gallery. (WUN)

🛥️ The 53rd Newport International Boat Show will officially kick off the 2024 boat show season when it opens this morning at 10 am. (WUN)

🎉 The Town of Middletown is preparing for its 15th annual Family Day celebration on September 28, 2024. This free event will feature a bounce house, rock climbing wall, face painting, touch-a-truck, music, and more. (WUN)

🎶 Music At The Fort returns to Fort Adams with a free performance by The Ravers from 6 pm to 8 pm on Wednesday, September 18. (Fort Adams Trust)

🇫🇷 The Alliance Française de Newport is starting its new French language and culture class year on Sept. 17, 2024. (WUN)

What’s Up Today

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

JPT Film & Event Center: The Boatbuilders Docuseries Premiere at 7 pm

Landing: Jay Parker at 12:30 pm, The Naticks at 4 pm, Timmy Smith at 7 pm

Narragansett Cafe: Megan Chenot at 5 pm

Newport Craft: Thursday Trivia at 7 pm

Ragged Island Brewing: Trivia in the Barn at 6 pm

Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 8 pm

Vieste: Live music at 7 pm

Newport County Government

This Week + Weekend

🛥️ Newport Boat Show, Harvest Dinner, Return To Camelot, and more. Check out our full roundup of events, live music, entertainment, and more. (WUN)