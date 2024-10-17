What'sUpNewp has unveiled a new community events calendar designed to keep residents and visitors informed about activities in Newport, Newport County, and Rhode Island.

The calendar aggregates information from multiple sources and offers a comprehensive list of events happening in the area.

Ryan Belmore, Owner & Publisher of What'sUpNewp, says the calendar addresses a common challenge. "It can be hard to keep track of everything happening in the area on any given day or weekend," he explains.

The new feature allows users to filter events by date, time, city, proximity, and event type. Event organizers can list their activities for free, with paid options for increased visibility.

What'sUpNewp plans to send a weekly email every Thursday highlighting weekend events for subscribers beginning October 24.

"Our goal in investing in, launching, and providing this calendar is to create another point of connection between our readers and the community by highlighting all the great local events happening in Newport and the surrounding area," Belmore states.

The calendar includes information from local businesses, live music venues, libraries, and other community calendars. It aims to provide a complete rundown of activities in the area.

"Need to know what's going on tonight? We've got it all, from outdoor concerts and lectures to festivals and sailing," Belmore adds. "Our calendar gathers every event happening in our area into a single, easy-to-search site."

The new feature is part of What'sUpNewp's efforts to enhance community engagement and promote local activities. By centralizing event information, What'sUpNewp hopes to make it easier for people to discover and participate in area happenings.

The community events calendar is now live and accessible at https://whatsupnewp.com/calendar.

What'sUpNewp also offers a free newsletter. Interested readers can subscribe at whatsupnewp.substack.com.

"The launch of this new feature underscores our commitment to serving as a hub for local information and fostering community connections," Belmore said. "By aggregating events from various sources, What'sUpNewp aims to become a go-to resource for residents and visitors looking to explore what the area offers".

"This new community calendar is just one step we're investing in over the next several weeks in our mission to keep the community informed and connected," Belmore said.

Please do us a favor and let us know what you think about the new calendar.

