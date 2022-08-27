Good Morning, today is Saturday, August 27.

⚓ On this day in 1995, Tiger Woods defeats Buddy Marucci to win the 1995 US Amateur at Newport Country Club.

⚓ Despite last night’s wild weather, there are just 19 Rhode Island Energy customers without power at this hour - 13 in Portsmouth, 1 in Pawtucket, and 6 in North Kingstown.

⚓ On the market for a new home? WUN’s Tyler Bernadyn has a look at the 21 homes that are hosting an open house this weekend.

⚓ Another in a series of great concerts rocked the Jane Pickens Theater and Events Center on Thursday when The Weight Band played before a packed house. WUN’s Ken Abrams was there - Concert Recap and Photos: The Weight Band carries the torch at Jane Pickens

⚓ Last night - Boston Red Sox pick up a win, Patriots pick up another preseason loss.

Have a great weekend!

What’s Up This Weekend

Weather

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

Tonight: Patchy fog after 5 am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low of around 66. Northeast wind 5 to 8 mph.

Sunday: Patchy fog before 8 am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 76. Southeast wind 7 to 9 mph.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm after midnight.

7-Day weather forecast for Newport County

Marine Forecast

Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming NNW around 6 kt in the morning. A slight chance of showers after 4 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: E wind 5 to 7 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt after midnight. A slight chance of showers before 8 pm. Patchy fog after 5 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Sunday: ENE wind 6 to 8 kt becoming ESE in the afternoon. Patchy fog before 8 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Sunday Night: ESE wind around 6 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt in the evening. Partly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 71°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide: Saturday

Sunrise: 6:06 am | Sunset: 7:26 pm | 13 hours & 20 minutes of sun.

High tide at 8:34 am & 8:46 pm | Low tide at 2:14 am & 2:06 pm.

Moon: New Moon, 0 days, 0% lighting.

Sun, Moon, & Tide: Sunday

Sunrise: 6:07 am | Sunset: 7:25 pm | 13 hours & 17 minutes of sun.

High tide at 9:10 am & 9:22 pm | Low tide at 2:45 am & 2:47 pm.

Moon: Waxing Crescent, 0.6 days, 0% lighting.

Happening This Weekend

Weekend

Saturday

Sunday

The Latest from WUN

Top stories this week on What’sUpNewp

On This Day In Newport History – August 27, 1995: Tiger Woods Wins 1995 U.S. Amateur Championship in Newport

Raiders cap perfect preseason with 23-6 win over Patriots

Bogaerts homers as Red Sox cool off Rays with 9-8 win

RIDOT provides weekly Pell Bridge Ramps Phase 2 Update

Live: Rhode Island Power Outage Map

Fiber Artists Kate Barber and Wendy Mueller to Exhibit at the Jamestown Arts Center

Moderna sues Pfizer, BioNTech over COVID-19 vaccine patents

How gas prices have changed in Providence metro area in the last week

Concert Recap and Photos: The Weight Band carries the torch at Jane Pickens

PHOTOS: President John F. Kennedy Sailing In Newport on August 26, 1962

