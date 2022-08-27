What'sUpNewp AM: Weekend Edition
A look at what's happening out there this weekend and the latest from What'sUpNewp.
Good Morning, today is Saturday, August 27.
⚓ On this day in 1995, Tiger Woods defeats Buddy Marucci to win the 1995 US Amateur at Newport Country Club.
⚓ Despite last night’s wild weather, there are just 19 Rhode Island Energy customers without power at this hour - 13 in Portsmouth, 1 in Pawtucket, and 6 in North Kingstown.
⚓ On the market for a new home? WUN’s Tyler Bernadyn has a look at the 21 homes that are hosting an open house this weekend.
⚓ Another in a series of great concerts rocked the Jane Pickens Theater and Events Center on Thursday when The Weight Band played before a packed house. WUN’s Ken Abrams was there - Concert Recap and Photos: The Weight Band carries the torch at Jane Pickens
⚓ Last night - Boston Red Sox pick up a win, Patriots pick up another preseason loss.
Have a great weekend!
What’s Up This Weekend
Weather
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming east in the afternoon.
Tonight: Patchy fog after 5 am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low of around 66. Northeast wind 5 to 8 mph.
Sunday: Patchy fog before 8 am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 76. Southeast wind 7 to 9 mph.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Marine Forecast
Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming NNW around 6 kt in the morning. A slight chance of showers after 4 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: E wind 5 to 7 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt after midnight. A slight chance of showers before 8 pm. Patchy fog after 5 am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Sunday: ENE wind 6 to 8 kt becoming ESE in the afternoon. Patchy fog before 8 am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Sunday Night: ESE wind around 6 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt in the evening. Partly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 71°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide: Saturday
Sunrise: 6:06 am | Sunset: 7:26 pm | 13 hours & 20 minutes of sun.
High tide at 8:34 am & 8:46 pm | Low tide at 2:14 am & 2:06 pm.
Moon: New Moon, 0 days, 0% lighting.
Sun, Moon, & Tide: Sunday
Sunrise: 6:07 am | Sunset: 7:25 pm | 13 hours & 17 minutes of sun.
High tide at 9:10 am & 9:22 pm | Low tide at 2:45 am & 2:47 pm.
Moon: Waxing Crescent, 0.6 days, 0% lighting.
Happening This Weekend
Weekend
‘Six Picks’ Events: What’s Up in RI this weekend (August 26-28)
‘Six Picks’ Music: The best in local music this weekend (August 26-28)
21 Open Houses to check out in Newport County this weekend: August 26 – 28
Saturday
Bike Newport’s 10 SPOT RIDE is August 27, and it promises to be amazing
Clarke Cooke Cup will feature New York versus Newport on Saturday
Clear The Shelters: Potter League for Animals to participate in national pet adoption event on August 27
Jamestown Arts Center to host Rhode Island premiere of ‘Cunningham’ on August 27
Sunday
The Latest from WUN
Top stories this week on What’sUpNewp
On This Day In Newport History – August 27, 1995: Tiger Woods Wins 1995 U.S. Amateur Championship in Newport
Raiders cap perfect preseason with 23-6 win over Patriots
Bogaerts homers as Red Sox cool off Rays with 9-8 win
RIDOT provides weekly Pell Bridge Ramps Phase 2 Update
Live: Rhode Island Power Outage Map
Fiber Artists Kate Barber and Wendy Mueller to Exhibit at the Jamestown Arts Center
Moderna sues Pfizer, BioNTech over COVID-19 vaccine patents
How gas prices have changed in Providence metro area in the last week
Concert Recap and Photos: The Weight Band carries the torch at Jane Pickens
PHOTOS: President John F. Kennedy Sailing In Newport on August 26, 1962
Further Reading
WPRI: Newport Hospital using virtual reality tech for rehab patients
RI.Gov: RIDOH and DEM Recommend Avoiding Contact with Spring Lake (also known as Herring Pond)
USNWC: U.S. Naval Forces Central Command Hosts Maritime Course for Regional Partners in Bahrain
East Bay RI: Tiverton man gets five to seven for armed robbery
