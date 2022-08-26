Good Morning, today is Friday, August 26.

⚓ There’s quite a lot going on this weekend in Six Picks Events, our weekly column featuring things to do around the state. For a deeper dive into what’s happening for events, live music, and entertainment in Newport County, head here - What’s Up this weekend in Newport County: August 26 – 28

⚓ On Thursday, the Rhode Island Department of Health recommended reopening Easton’s Beach for swimming because bacteria counts have returned to safe levels.

⚓ Newport in Bloom recently honored those who plant and nurture flower gardens and flower containers at its Annual Garden Competition Awards ceremony held Wednesday at the Newport Tennis Hall of Fame.

Cubby. Photo Credit: Potter League for Animals

⚓ Looking to add to your family this weekend? On Saturday, Potter League for Animals will reduce pet adoption fees to help families adopt a new pet. A good time to meet Cubby, our adoptable cat of the week or Shiny, our adoptable dog of the week.

⚓ The International Tennis Hall of Fame celebrated TeamFAME’s first graduating class of eighth graders on Wednesday evening at the second annual Sunset Slam. The event raised nearly $85,000 to support TeamFAME.

⚓ The Department of Environmental Management (DEM), along with the RI Tree Council, RI Nursery and Landscape Association, and the Arbor Day Foundation, is providing 1,000 free trees to Rhode Island residents this fall through the Energy-Saving Trees program.

Have a great Friday!

What’s Up Today

Weather

Today: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 81. Light south wind increasing to 9 to 14 mph in the morning.

Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 10 pm. Some storms could be severe, with damaging winds and heavy rain. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 69. Southwest wind 6 to 14 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

7-Day weather forecast for Newport County

Marine Forecast

Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SSW 8 to 13 kt in the morning. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: SW wind 5 to 9 kt. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 9 pm. Some of the storms could be severe. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 71°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:05 am | Sunset: 7:28 pm | 13 hours & 22 minutes of sun.

High tide at 7:58 am & 8:13 pm | Low tide at 1:39 am & 1:23 pm.

Moon: Waning Crescent, 28.2 days, 2% lighting.

Happening Today

Things To Do

Entertainment

Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm

Blue Anchor Grill: John & Joanne from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm

Buskers: Anita Mansfield at 8 pm

Celtica: Karaoke at 10 pm

Dockside: DJ Screwloose & DJ Abby at 9 pm

Gulf Stream Bar & Grille: Butch McCarthy & Steve Mazza from 6 pm to 9 pm

Gurney’s: DJ from 5 pm to 10 pm on The Firepit Deck

Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Where The Crawdads Sing at 4:30 pm, Living Wine at 7:30 pm

La Forge: Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 9 pm

Landing: John Erikson at 1 pm, Timeless at 4:30 pm, Straight Outta Rehab at 8 pm

Narragansett Cafe: The Tommy Raines Band from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

Newport Blues Cafe: The Pogs at 9 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: John Erikson at 4:30 pm, DJ Remedy (video DJ) from 10 pm to close

Officers Club: The Sixties Band from 5:30 pm to 8 pm

One Pelham East: Hit Play Band at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm

Speakeasy: Justin Pomfret at 10 pm

The Deck Restaurant & Bar: Felix Brown Trio at 9 pm

The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm

The Reef: Brian Scott from 2 pm to 5 pm, The Complaints from 7 pm to 10 pm

Top Of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm

Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm

City & Government

No public meetings are scheduled in Newport County.

See a full list of public meetings in Rhode Island here.

