🌊 No question that Queen Elizabeth’s recent funeral was, well, magisterial. But while that was in London, many Rhode Islanders might be surprised to learn that decades ago, a member of the royal family died in Newport and was buried in nearby Portsmouth with far less fanfare.

Gerry Goldstein with the story - A royal burial on our own Aquidneck Island

🌊 In six weeks, voters in Middletown and Newport will determine the future course of the communities’ school systems, with regionalization on the ballot.

Colleen Burns Jermain, Superintendent of Newport Public Schools, joins What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation at 12:30 pm today, we’ll chat about regionalization, Rogers High School construction, the first few weeks of school, and more. Tune On In

🌊 Newport City Council will host a regular council meeting tonight, here’s what’s on the docket.

🌊 An annual Charity Softball Game last night at Cardines Field saw Newport Police take on Newport Fire. Newport Fire came out on top with a final score of 10 - 3. The event raised funds for the Three Angels Fund and Hillside Charitable Foundation, and collected goods for local foodbanks.

What’s Up Today

Weather

Today: Sunny, with a high near 70. West wind 7 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 54. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.

Weather forecast for Newport County

Marine Forecast

Today: WSW wind 6 to 9 kt. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming N 5 to 9 kt in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 66°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:39 am | Sunset: 6:32 pm | 11 hours & 53 minutes of sun.

High tide at 9:59 am & 10:20 pm | Low tide at 3:06 am & 3:46 pm.

Moon: Waxing Crescent, 2 day, 5% lighting.

Happening Today

Things To Do

Entertainment

Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm

Celtica: Team Trivia at 7:30 pm

Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm

Fifth Element: Live music from 7 pm to 10 pm

Irish American Club: Mel from 8 pm to 10 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: God’s Country from 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm

Landing: Jim Devlin at 5 pm

Newport Playhouse: Social Security at 11 am

One Pelham East: Adam Go & live DJ from 7 pm to 10 pm

Perro Salado: The Z-Boys from 9 pm to 12 am

Ragged Island Brewing: Live music from 4 pm to 7 pm

Sardella’s: Live Jazz music at 7 pm

Vieste Simply Italian: John & Joanne from 7 pm to 10 pm

City & Government

Cruise Ships Schedule

September 30 – MS Insignia (Capacity: 824 passengers, 400 crew)

September 30 – Seven Seas Navigator (Capacity: 490 passengers, 340 crew)

See the full updated schedule here.

The Latest from WUN

Free daffodil bulbs will be given away in October

Weather forecast for Newport County

Orioles waste 4 homers in 13-9 loss to slumping Red Sox

Newport School Superintendent Jermain joins What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation on Wednesday

Gerry Goldstein: A royal burial on our own Aquidneck Island

Celtics find some normalcy during 1st training camp practice

Books set in Rhode Island

Governor McKee, Mayor Elorza, and environmental leaders kick off campaign for $50 million Green Bond

Hocus Pocus 2 premieres on Disney+ on September 30

U.S. Department of Commerce invests $4 million in CARES Act recovery assistance to establish business hub in Providence

Recent Local Obituaries

Further Reading

WPRI: McKee calls Kalus a ‘seagull manager’ who is ‘crapping all over the state’

WLNE: Coffee shop owned by local 'Bachelor in Paradise' contestants to host watch party

East Bay: Little Compton's 'seashore guardian' has been at it for half a century

URI: Chef of ‘best new restaurant in the U.S.’ to discuss ‘The (R)evolution of Indigenous Food Systems of North America’ Oct. 4

URI: URI Guitar Festival celebrates seventh year with lineup highlighting guitar’s family tree

