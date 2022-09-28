What's Up Today: Wednesday, Sept. 28
🌊 No question that Queen Elizabeth’s recent funeral was, well, magisterial. But while that was in London, many Rhode Islanders might be surprised to learn that decades ago, a member of the royal family died in Newport and was buried in nearby Portsmouth with far less fanfare.
🌊 In six weeks, voters in Middletown and Newport will determine the future course of the communities’ school systems, with regionalization on the ballot.
Colleen Burns Jermain, Superintendent of Newport Public Schools, joins What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation at 12:30 pm today, we’ll chat about regionalization, Rogers High School construction, the first few weeks of school, and more. Tune On In
🌊 Newport City Council will host a regular council meeting tonight, here’s what’s on the docket.
🌊 An annual Charity Softball Game last night at Cardines Field saw Newport Police take on Newport Fire. Newport Fire came out on top with a final score of 10 - 3. The event raised funds for the Three Angels Fund and Hillside Charitable Foundation, and collected goods for local foodbanks.
What’s Up Today
Weather
Today: Sunny, with a high near 70. West wind 7 to 10 mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 54. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.
Marine Forecast
Today: WSW wind 6 to 9 kt. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming N 5 to 9 kt in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 66°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 6:39 am | Sunset: 6:32 pm | 11 hours & 53 minutes of sun.
High tide at 9:59 am & 10:20 pm | Low tide at 3:06 am & 3:46 pm.
Moon: Waxing Crescent, 2 day, 5% lighting.
Happening Today
Things To Do
2 pm to 6 pm: Wednesday Aquidneck Growers Market on Memorial Blvd.
3 pm to 9 pm: Beer & Burgers a The Food Shack
4:15 pm: Senior Ballroom Dance Classes
6 pm: The Imposter’s War with Author Mark Arsenault at Redwood Library
6:30 pm: Dockside Lobster Boil & Sunset Sail with Schooner Aurora
For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Entertainment
Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm
Celtica: Team Trivia at 7:30 pm
Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm
Fifth Element: Live music from 7 pm to 10 pm
Irish American Club: Mel from 8 pm to 10 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: God’s Country from 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
Landing: Jim Devlin at 5 pm
Newport Playhouse: Social Security at 11 am
One Pelham East: Adam Go & live DJ from 7 pm to 10 pm
Perro Salado: The Z-Boys from 9 pm to 12 am
Ragged Island Brewing: Live music from 4 pm to 7 pm
Sardella’s: Live Jazz music at 7 pm
Vieste Simply Italian: John & Joanne from 7 pm to 10 pm
City & Government
Little Compton: Conservation Commission at 7 pm
Middletown: Technical Review Committee at 9 am
Newport: City Council at 6:30 pm
Tiverton: Town Council at 7 pm
See a full list of public meetings in Rhode Island here.
Cruise Ships Schedule
September 30 – MS Insignia (Capacity: 824 passengers, 400 crew)
September 30 – Seven Seas Navigator (Capacity: 490 passengers, 340 crew)
