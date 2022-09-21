Good Morning,

🌊 On this day in 1938, the Hurricane of ‘38 hit Newport.

🌊 On this day in 1963, President John F. Kennedy and family vacation in Newport.

🌊 Our team of contributors continues to grow and today we’re excited to introduce you all to Jan Brogan. Jan has been a journalist for more than thirty years, working as a correspondent for the Boston Globe, a staff writer for the Worcester Telegram and the Providence Journal, where she won the Gerald Loeb award for distinguished business writing. She is the award-winning author of four mysteries, Final Copy, Confidential Source, Yesterday’s Fatal, and Teaser.

Here’s Jan’s first piece for What’sUpNewp - Independent Bookstores thriving as community centers

🌊 What's Up Newp and The JPT will present our annual screening of Jaws tonight with an end of Summer party. Mayor Vaughn (the movie Studio) finally released the screening rights- so on the last day of Summer we're showing the best beach movie of all time. As Quint would say, Farewell and adieu to you fair Newport Summer! Doors and live music at 6:30 pm, film at 7:30 pm. Tickets & More Info

Today: Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 70. North wind 5 to 8 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Tonight: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 63. South wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SSW 5 to 7 kt in the afternoon. Partly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: SSW wind 9 to 12 kt, with gusts as high as 20 kt. A chance of showers, mainly after 4am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 69°F.

Sunrise: 6:31 am | Sunset: 6:44 pm | 12 hours & 12 minutes of sun.

High tide at 5:18 am & 5:49 pm | Low tide at 10:49 am & 11:56 pm.

Moon: Waning Crescent, 24.8 days, 23% lighting.

What’sUpNewp, The JPT to host a Jaws End of Summer Party on September 21

Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm

Celtica: Team Trivia at 7:30 pm

Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm

Fifth Element: Ruby Mac & Jack from 7 pm to 10 pm

Irish American Club: Mel from 8 pm to 10 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris at 3 pm, Jaws End of Summer Party with What’sUpNewp – live music at 6:30 pm, film at 7:30 pm

Newport Playhouse: Social Security at 11 am

One Pelham East: Adam Go & live DJ from 7 pm to 10 pm

Perro Salado: The Z-Boys from 9 pm to 12 am

Ragged Island Brewing: Live music from 4 pm to 7 pm

Sardella’s: Live Jazz music at 7 pm

Vieste Simply Italian: John & Joanne from 7 pm to 10 pm

Sept. 21 – Caribbean Princess (Capacity: 3,142 passengers, 1,200 crew)

Sept. 25 – Arcadia (Capacity: 2,388 passengers, 976 crew)

Sept. 25 – Enchanted Princess (Capacity: 3,660 passengers, 1,346 crew)

See the full updated schedule here.

What’s Up Interview: Singer-Songwriter Drew Angus, playing Sound on Sound Festival in CT on Sept. 24

On This Day In History – September 21: Hurricane of ’38 hits Newport

On This Day In History – September 21 – 22, 1963: Video of President John F. Kennedy and family at Hammersmith Farm

Red Sox get 3 HRs in 5-3 win; Reds set mark for hit batters

Migrants sue Florida governor over Martha’s Vineyard flights

Independent Bookstores thriving as community centers

Elizabeth Burke Bryant to step down as KIDS COUNT executive director

Castle Hill Inn will welcome the fall, winter season with festive happenings in November and December

Longtime NHL defenseman Zdeno Chara, 45, retires as Bruin

Kalus cancels WUN videocast

