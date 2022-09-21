What's Up Today: Wednesday, Sept. 21
🌊 On this day in 1938, the Hurricane of ‘38 hit Newport.
🌊 On this day in 1963, President John F. Kennedy and family vacation in Newport.
🌊 Our team of contributors continues to grow and today we’re excited to introduce you all to Jan Brogan. Jan has been a journalist for more than thirty years, working as a correspondent for the Boston Globe, a staff writer for the Worcester Telegram and the Providence Journal, where she won the Gerald Loeb award for distinguished business writing. She is the award-winning author of four mysteries, Final Copy, Confidential Source, Yesterday’s Fatal, and Teaser.
Here’s Jan’s first piece for What’sUpNewp - Independent Bookstores thriving as community centers
🌊 What's Up Newp and The JPT will present our annual screening of Jaws tonight with an end of Summer party. Mayor Vaughn (the movie Studio) finally released the screening rights- so on the last day of Summer we're showing the best beach movie of all time. As Quint would say, Farewell and adieu to you fair Newport Summer! Doors and live music at 6:30 pm, film at 7:30 pm. Tickets & More Info
What’s Up Today
Weather
Today: Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 70. North wind 5 to 8 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Tonight: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 63. South wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
Marine Forecast
Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SSW 5 to 7 kt in the afternoon. Partly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: SSW wind 9 to 12 kt, with gusts as high as 20 kt. A chance of showers, mainly after 4am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 69°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 6:31 am | Sunset: 6:44 pm | 12 hours & 12 minutes of sun.
High tide at 5:18 am & 5:49 pm | Low tide at 10:49 am & 11:56 pm.
Moon: Waning Crescent, 24.8 days, 23% lighting.
Happening Today
What’sUpNewp, The JPT to host a Jaws End of Summer Party on September 21
Things To Do
2 pm to 6 pm: Wednesday Aquidneck Growers Market on Memorial Blvd.
4:15 pm: Senior Ballroom Dance Classes at Common Fence Point Community Center
5 pm: Last Day of Summer Celebration: Family Seining & Campfire on Third Beach with Norman Bird Sanctuary
6:30 pm: Jaws End of Summer Party with What’sUpNewp at The JPT
For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Entertainment
Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm
Celtica: Team Trivia at 7:30 pm
Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm
Fifth Element: Ruby Mac & Jack from 7 pm to 10 pm
Irish American Club: Mel from 8 pm to 10 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris at 3 pm, Jaws End of Summer Party with What’sUpNewp – live music at 6:30 pm, film at 7:30 pm
Newport Playhouse: Social Security at 11 am
One Pelham East: Adam Go & live DJ from 7 pm to 10 pm
Perro Salado: The Z-Boys from 9 pm to 12 am
Ragged Island Brewing: Live music from 4 pm to 7 pm
Sardella’s: Live Jazz music at 7 pm
Vieste Simply Italian: John & Joanne from 7 pm to 10 pm
City & Government
Jamestown: Tree Preservation & Protection at 6:30 pm, Planning Commission at 7 pm
Little Compton: Zoning Board of Review at 7 pm
Middletown: School Building Committee at 5 pm, Open Space and Fields Committee at 5:30 pm, Affordable Housing Committee at 6 pm
Newport: Zoning Board of Review at 6 pm
Portsmouth: School Committee – District Building Committee at 4 pm
Tiverton: Historic Preservation Advisory Board at 9 am, Harbor Commission at 7 pm
See a full list of public meetings in Rhode Island here.
Cruise Ships Schedule
Sept. 21 – Caribbean Princess (Capacity: 3,142 passengers, 1,200 crew)
Sept. 25 – Arcadia (Capacity: 2,388 passengers, 976 crew)
Sept. 25 – Enchanted Princess (Capacity: 3,660 passengers, 1,346 crew)
The Latest from WUN
What’s Up Interview: Singer-Songwriter Drew Angus, playing Sound on Sound Festival in CT on Sept. 24
On This Day In History – September 21: Hurricane of ’38 hits Newport
On This Day In History – September 21 – 22, 1963: Video of President John F. Kennedy and family at Hammersmith Farm
Red Sox get 3 HRs in 5-3 win; Reds set mark for hit batters
Migrants sue Florida governor over Martha’s Vineyard flights
Independent Bookstores thriving as community centers
Elizabeth Burke Bryant to step down as KIDS COUNT executive director
Castle Hill Inn will welcome the fall, winter season with festive happenings in November and December
Longtime NHL defenseman Zdeno Chara, 45, retires as Bruin
Recent Local Obituaries
Further Reading
WJAR: Sen. Cruz previously names Newport as a 'new port of entry,' for migrants
WJAR: Local leaders to go to Puerto Rico to help residents recover from Hurricane Fiona
WPRI: Middletown woman gets first-in-the-nation heart procedure
URI Today: URI economist: Economic activity picks up pace
