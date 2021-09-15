What's Up Today: Wednesday, Sept. 15

Good Morning,

General Treasurer Seth Magaziner, long expected to join a crowded 2022 gubernatorial race, made it official yesterday, formally announcing his candidacy. He joins Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea, who announced her candidacy for governor a few months ago; Gov. Daniel McKee, who has repeatedly said he will run for reelection; and Dr. Luis Daniel Munoz, who also has formally announced his candidacy for governor. Election 2022 begins in earnest. WUN’s Fran Prosnitz has the latest here - Election 2022 – It begins.

A cool tour is coming to Rhode Island next week – part of a unique partnership between an emerging rock band and a well-established brewery. The brewery you probably know. The band, maybe not. WUN’s Ken Abrams with more - Band to hit “50 States on 50 Bucks” – Walden to stop at Narragansett Brewery September 24th

The 12 Metre North American Championship, scheduled for September 23-26, will close out Newport’s regatta season with a spectacle of sail next Sunday when a Memorial Race in honor of local sailing legend Harry Anderson is held. Read More

Newport City Council will host a workshop at 5:30 pm this evening to discuss Easton’s Beach Structural Condition. The workshop will take place in the Council Chambers at City Hall.

Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday is hosting more than 140 delegates, including the U.S. Secretary of the Navy and international heads of navies and coast guards from more than 100 nations, at the U.S. Naval War College this week (September 14-17) for the 24th International Seapower Symposium. First held in Newport in 1969 and biennially thereafter, the Symposium provides a forum for dialogue between international navies and coast guards to bolster maritime security by providing opportunities for international heads of navies and coast guards to collaborate, develop trust, and further navy-to-navy training. Read More

