🌊 Governor Dan McKee eked out a victory in his Democratic primary on Tuesday, beating back strong challenges from a pair of opponents as he seeks his first full term in office.

How close was it? With 98% of polling places reporting, McKee currently has 36,229 votes (32.8%), while Helena Buonanno Foulkes has 33,190 (30.1%).

Interestingly, Foulkes was the top Democratic vote-getter for Governor in Newport, Middletown, Portsmouth, Jamestown, and Little Compton. McKee got the most votes in Tiverton. McKee will face off against Republican Ashley Kalus in November.

State Treasurer Seth Magaziner won the crowded Democratic primary for Congressional District 2 and will face Republican Allan Fung in the General Election.

Sabina Matos defeated Deborah Ruggiero and Cynthia Mendes in the Democratic Primary for Lieutenant Governor. Matos will face Republican Aaron Guckian.

In other races, Gregg Amore wins the Democratic Primary for Secretary of State, James Diossa wins the Democratic Primary for General Treasurer, and closer to home, Linda Ujifusa looks like the winner in the race for General Assembly District 11 (Bristol, Portsmouth, Tiverton).

What’s Up Today

Weather

Today: Sunny, with a high near 79. West wind 8 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 61. West wind around 8 mph.

Marine Forecast

Today: W wind 7 to 10 kt. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: W wind around 7 kt. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 70°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:24 am | Sunset: 6:56 pm | 12 hours & 31 minutes of sun.

High tide at 11:26 am & 11:48 pm | Low tide at 4:12 am & 5:01 pm.

Moon: Waning Gibbous, 18.4 days, 86% lighting.

Happening Today

Things To Do

Entertainment

Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm

Celtica: Team Trivia at 7:30 pm

Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm

Landing: Cara Brindisi at 2:30 pm, Jim Devlin at 6 pm

One Pelham East: Adam Go at 7 pm

Perro Salado: The Z-Boys from 9 pm to 12 am

Ragged Island Brewing: Live music from 4 pm to 7 pm

Sardella’s: Live Jazz music at 7 pm

Vieste Simply Italian: John & Joanne from 7 pm to 10 pm

City & Government

Cruise Ships Schedule

Sept. 18 – Enchanted Princess (Capacity: 3,660 passengers, 1,346 crew)

Sept. 19 – Norwegian Breakaway (Capacity: 3,963 passengers, 1,657 crew)

Sept. 20 – Silver Whisper (Capacity: 386 passengers, 302 crew)

See the full schedule here.

