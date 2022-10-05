Good Morning,

🌊 In case you missed it, yesterday we had the following 30-minute conversations with candidates for Newport School Committee, Newport City Council At-Large, and Governor.

Becky Bolan, candidate for Newport School Committee | Watch

Sandra Flowers, candidate for Newport School Committee | Watch

Zachary Hurwitz, Independent candidate for Governor | Watch

Stephanie Winslow, candidate for Newport School Committee | Watch

Kendra Wilson Muenter, candidate for Newport School Committee | Watch

We have two more candidate conversations on tap for today;

10 am: Xaykham Khamsyvoravong, candidate for Newport City Council At-Large | Watch

6 pm: James Dring, candidate for Newport School Committee | Watch

🌊 If you were hoping to enjoy a ride on the Providence-Newport Ferry, you only have a few more days before they wrap up the 2022 season on Monday. Read More

🌊 Save the date and check out Break Through Waves’ Paddle Out Ceremony at Easton’s Beach on October 16, Read More

🌊 Have a Letter To The Editor, Opinion piece that you want to share with our readers ahead of the November 8 election? Email it to Ryan@whatsupnewp.com.

What’s Up Today

Weather

Today: Rain likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 2pm, then a chance of rain and thunderstorms after 2pm. Cloudy, with a high near 59. North wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight: A chance of rain and thunderstorms before 1am, then a slight chance of rain. Patchy fog after 5am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. North wind 7 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Weather forecast for Newport County

Marine Forecast

Today: N wind 10 to 13 kt, with gusts as high as 24 kt. Rain likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 2pm, then a chance of rain and thunderstorms after 2pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: N wind 6 to 8 kt. A chance of rain and thunderstorms before 1am, then a slight chance of rain. Patchy fog after 5am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 62°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:46 am | Sunset: 6:20 pm | 11 hours & 34 minutes of sun.

High tide at 4:17 am & 4:53 pm | Low tide at 10:25 am & 11:35 pm.

Moon: Waxing Gibbous, 9.5 days, 71% lighting.

Happening Today

Things To Do

Entertainment

Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm

Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm

Fifth Element: Live music from 7 pm to 10 pm

Irish American Club: Mel from 8 pm to 10 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Moonage Daydream at 4:30 pm, Billy Joel, Live at Yankee Stadium (1990) at 7:30 pm

One Pelham East: Adam Go & live DJ from 7 pm to 10 pm

Perro Salado: The Z-Boys from 9 pm to 12 am

Ragged Island Brewing: Live music from 4 pm to 7 pm

Sardella’s: Live Jazz music at 7 pm

Vieste Simply Italian: John & Joanne at 7:30 pm

City & Government

Cruise Ship Schedule

October 7 – Sky Princess (Capacity: 3,660 passengers, 1,346 crew)

October 9 – Enchanted Princess (Capacity: 3,660 passengers, 1,346 crew)

October 10 – Norwegian Breakaway (Capacity: 3,963 passengers, 1,657 crew)

October 10 – Silver Whisper (Capacity: 388 passengers, 302 crew)

October 11 – Caribbean Princess (Capacity: 3,142 passengers, 1,200 crew)

October 11 – Viking Star

See the full schedule.

The Latest from WUN

WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Xaykham Khamsyvoravong, candidate for Newport City Council At-large

WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with James Dring, candidate for Newport School Committee

Rhode Island among states that recorded the biggest increase in their homeless populations

Bogaerts hits slam, Eovaldi strong as Red Sox beat Rays 6-0￼

WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Stephanie Winslow, candidate for Newport School Committee

DEM set to reopen Upper Bay shellfishing on Warwick coastline after emergency closure

Rhode Island among states with the most reported rental scams

Opinion – Tyler Romero: Vote for a leader who will move Newport forward – Xay for Newport City Council

State Arts Council opens applications for an arts workforce-development grant program

WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Sandra Flowers, candidate for Newport School Committee

Break Through Waves to host its 2nd Annual Paddle Out Ceremony at Easton’s Beach on Oct. 16

Ribbon cut on Woonsocket Education Center, adding workforce training and education options for Northern Rhode Island

Providence-Newport Ferry wraps up 2022 season on Oct. 10

Wild Money Jackpot reaches $616,000, a record high

Lucy’s Hearth to host ‘Fall For Lucy’s Hearth’ at the Tennis Hall of Fame on Oct. 19

The Community Players start 101st Season

WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Becky Bolan, candidate for Newport School Committee

McKee: Major life sciences development project to move forward in the I-195 Innovation and Design District

Arts Agency and Humanities Council usher in October's Arts and Humanities Month with events, workshops, celebrations, programs

International sailors gather in Newport

Readers like you power our local, independent newsroom and keep What’sUpNewp’s work free for everyone to read.

Support Our Work

Recent Local Obituaries

None new to share.

Newp Wire

Thanks for reading, have a great Wednesday!

~ Ryan Belmore | Owner & Publisher, What’sUpNewp

Have a question, tip, or story idea? I love hearing from readers and supporters! It’s as simple as hitting reply or emailing ryan@whatsupnewp.com to get in touch with me.