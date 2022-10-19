Good Morning,

🍁 Early voting begins today and runs through November 7 in Rhode Island. Read More

🍁 Watch or listen to the conversations we had with five candidates yesterday;

Keith Hamilton (R), candidate for Portsmouth Town Council | Watch

Linda Ujifusa (D), candidate for Senate District 11 | Watch

Charles Calenda (R), candidate for Attorney General | Watch

Allen Waters (R), candidate for Congressional District 1 | Watch

Timothy Grissett (D), candidate for Portsmouth Town Council | Watch

Here’s what’s on tap today;

12 pm: Dawn Euer (D), candidate for Senate District 13

3 pm: J. Mark Ryan (D), candidate for Portsmouth Town Council

4 pm: Jeanne-Marie Napolitano, candidate for Newport City Council At-Large

You can watch all of our conversations live or anytime afterward on our website, or listen to them as a podcast while on the go.

🍁 WUN’s Tyler Bernadyn with a look at what properties changes hands last week - What Sold: 15 Newport County real estate sales, transactions (Oct. 10 - 14)

🍁 WUN’s Ken Abrams with a ticket giveaway - TICKET GIVEAWAY-What’s Up Interview: Marc Ribot, playing Newport’s Casino Theater Oct. 21

🍁 Lucy’s Hearth will host ‘Fall For Lucy’s Hearth’ this evening at the Tennis Hall of Fame

🍁 Newport City Council will host a workshop at 5:30 pm in the Council Chambers on the conceptual plan for Easton’s Beach reconstruction and renovation.

🍁 After giving away 7,500 daffodil bulbs earlier this month at the Broadway Street Fair, Newport In Bloom gave away another 30,000 daffodil bulbs at Easton's Beach this past Saturday. According to Newport In Bloom, the City of Newport will also be planting another 22,500 bulbs around the city with its bulb-planting machine. According to John Hirschboeck with Newport In Bloom, the retail price of bulbs given out this year represents a $45,000 "gift to the street" by Newport in Bloom.

What’s Up Today

Weather

Today: Sunny, with a high near 57. Southwest wind 6 to 13 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. West wind around 9 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Weather forecast for Newport County

Marine Forecast

Today: SW wind 6 to 11 kt. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: WSW wind around 8 kt. Partly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 62°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 7:02 am | Sunset: 5:58 pm | 10 hours and 56 minutes of sun.

High tide at 3:35 am & 3:58 pm | Low tide at 9:18 am & 10:40 pm.

Moon: Waning Crescent, 23.2 days, 39% lighting.

Happening Today

Things To Do

Entertainment

Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm

Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm

Fifth Element: Live music from 7 pm to 10 pm

Irish American Club: Mel from 8 pm to 10 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Exhibition On Screen: Hopper An American Love Story at 4:30 pm, The Good House at 7:30 pm

One Pelham East: Adam Go & live DJ from 7 pm to 10 pm

Perro Salado: The Z-Boys from 9 pm to 12 am

Ragged Island Brewing: Live music from 4 pm to 7 pm

Sardella’s: Live Jazz music at 7 pm

Vieste Simply Italian: John & Joanne at 7:30 pm

City & Government

Jamestown: Housing Authority at 10 am, Tree Preservation & Protection at 6:30 pm, Planning Commission at 7 pm

Middletown: School Building Committee at 5 pm, Open Space and Fields Committee at 5:30 pm

Newport: City Council at 5:30 pm, School Committee - Policy Subcommittee at 5:30 pm

Portsmouth: Housing Authority at 3 pm, School Committee - District Building Committee at 4 pm, Economic Development Committee at 5:30 pm

RITBA: Turnpike and Bridge Authority, Rhode Island at 8:30 am

See a full list of public meetings in Rhode Island here.

WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with the candidates

12 pm: Dawn Euer (D), candidate for Senate District 13

3 pm: J. Mark Ryan (D), candidate for Portsmouth Town Council

4 pm: Jeanne-Marie Napolitano, candidate for Newport City Council At-Large

Cruise Ship Schedule

October 20 – MS Insignia (Capacity: 824 passengers, 400 crew)

October 22 – MS Insignia (Capacity: 824 passengers, 400 crew)

October 22 – Seven Seas Navigator (Capacity: 490 passengers, 340 crew)

See The Full Schedule

Recent Local Obituaries

Newp Wire

