Good Morning,

🍁 Newport Restaurant Week returns November 4 - 13. New this year is a “Foodie Film Festival”! Read More

🍁 ICYMI: We caught up with two candidates yesterday, watch the interview or listen to our podcast of the interview;

7:30 am: Thomas P. Welch III, candidate for Middletown Town Council | Watch

11:30 am: James Lathrop, candidate for General Treasurer | Watch

See the full schedule/past interviews

We have one interview lined up today, Gregg Amore, Democratic candidate for Secretary of State will join us at 12 pm. Watch

🍁 It’s time to plan on getting daffy. Newport In Bloom will give away 30,000 daffodil bulbs this weekend. Details

🍁 A Rhode Island-based children’s musician and writer is currently ranked in the Top 10 nationally on the iTunes charts. WUN’s Ken Abrams caught up with the author - What’s Up Interview: RI children’s author and musician Greg Lato

🍁 Halloween Trick or Treat is returning to The Breakers on October 28. Details

🍁 Newport City Council will host a Regular Council Meeting this evening. Here’s what’s on the docket.

🍁 Trinity Church’s Pumpkin Patch is scheduled to open today. Read More

🍁 On Sunday, WPRI’s Kim Kalunian and I will be emceeing the Potter League for Animals 33rd Annual Heart & Sole Walk for Animals at Fort Adams State Park. It’s the third year that I have the honor of serving as emcee.

As the co-emcee and as a Board Member for the Potter League, I’m personally hoping to raise $1,000 for the walk. Will you support my efforts to raise money to help the animals at the Potter League? Donate Here. Your donation of any amount will help provide food, medical care and a second chance for thousands of homeless animals this year.

I hope to see many of you (and your dogs) at the walk! For more details on the walk, click here.

Thanks for reading, have a great Wednesday!

Ryan

What’s Up Today

Weather

Today: Sunny, with a high near 68. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Increasing clouds, with a low around 58. South wind 7 to 10 mph.

Weather forecast for Newport County

Marine Forecast

Small Craft Advisory in effect from October 13, 08:00 AM EDT until October 14, 08:00 PM EDT

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SSW 5 to 9 kt in the morning. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: S wind 6 to 9 kt. Increasing clouds. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 61°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:54 am | Sunset: 6:09 pm | 11 hours & 15 minutes of sun.

High tide at 10:08 am & 10:31 pm | Low tide at 2:58 am & 3:52 pm.

Moon: Waning Gibbous, 16.8 days, 95% lighting.

Happening Today

Cruise Ships Scheduled

Enchantment of the Seas (Capacity: 2,446 passengers)

Silver Whisper (Capacity: 386 passengers, 302 crew)

Things To Do

Entertainment

Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm

Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm

Fifth Element: Live music from 7 pm to 10 pm

Irish American Club: Mel from 8 pm to 10 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: See How They Run at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm

One Pelham East: Adam Go & live DJ from 7 pm to 10 pm

Perro Salado: The Z-Boys from 9 pm to 12 am

Ragged Island Brewing: Live music from 4 pm to 7 pm

Sardella’s: Live Jazz music at 7 pm

Vieste Simply Italian: John & Joanne at 7:30 pm

City & Government

WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with the candidates

12 pm: Gregg Amore, candidate for Secretary of State

