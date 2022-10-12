What's Up Today: Wednesday, Oct. 12
Trinity Church’s Pumpkin Patch is scheduled to open today.
Good Morning,
🍁 Newport Restaurant Week returns November 4 - 13. New this year is a “Foodie Film Festival”! Read More
🍁 ICYMI: We caught up with two candidates yesterday, watch the interview or listen to our podcast of the interview;
7:30 am: Thomas P. Welch III, candidate for Middletown Town Council | Watch
11:30 am: James Lathrop, candidate for General Treasurer | Watch
We have one interview lined up today, Gregg Amore, Democratic candidate for Secretary of State will join us at 12 pm. Watch
🍁 It’s time to plan on getting daffy. Newport In Bloom will give away 30,000 daffodil bulbs this weekend. Details
🍁 A Rhode Island-based children’s musician and writer is currently ranked in the Top 10 nationally on the iTunes charts. WUN’s Ken Abrams caught up with the author - What’s Up Interview: RI children’s author and musician Greg Lato
🍁 Halloween Trick or Treat is returning to The Breakers on October 28. Details
🍁 Newport City Council will host a Regular Council Meeting this evening. Here’s what’s on the docket.
🍁 On Sunday, WPRI’s Kim Kalunian and I will be emceeing the Potter League for Animals 33rd Annual Heart & Sole Walk for Animals at Fort Adams State Park. It’s the third year that I have the honor of serving as emcee.
As the co-emcee and as a Board Member for the Potter League, I’m personally hoping to raise $1,000 for the walk. Will you support my efforts to raise money to help the animals at the Potter League? Donate Here. Your donation of any amount will help provide food, medical care and a second chance for thousands of homeless animals this year.
I hope to see many of you (and your dogs) at the walk! For more details on the walk, click here.
Thanks for reading, have a great Wednesday!
Ryan
What’s Up Today
Weather
Today: Sunny, with a high near 68. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight: Increasing clouds, with a low around 58. South wind 7 to 10 mph.
Marine Forecast
Small Craft Advisory in effect from October 13, 08:00 AM EDT until October 14, 08:00 PM EDT
Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SSW 5 to 9 kt in the morning. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: S wind 6 to 9 kt. Increasing clouds. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 61°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 6:54 am | Sunset: 6:09 pm | 11 hours & 15 minutes of sun.
High tide at 10:08 am & 10:31 pm | Low tide at 2:58 am & 3:52 pm.
Moon: Waning Gibbous, 16.8 days, 95% lighting.
Happening Today
Cruise Ships Scheduled
Enchantment of the Seas (Capacity: 2,446 passengers)
Silver Whisper (Capacity: 386 passengers, 302 crew)
Things To Do
12 pm to 6 pm: Trinity Church’s Annual Pumpkin Patch
2 pm to 6 pm: Wednesday Aquidneck Growers Market on Memorial Blvd.
4:15 pm: Senior Ballroom Dance Classes
6 pm: Music Appreciation Series with Dr. Edward Markward: American Composers IX at Redwood Library
6:40 pm: Underwater Photography presented by Anya Hanson at Edward King House
For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Entertainment
Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm
Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm
Fifth Element: Live music from 7 pm to 10 pm
Irish American Club: Mel from 8 pm to 10 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: See How They Run at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
One Pelham East: Adam Go & live DJ from 7 pm to 10 pm
Perro Salado: The Z-Boys from 9 pm to 12 am
Ragged Island Brewing: Live music from 4 pm to 7 pm
Sardella’s: Live Jazz music at 7 pm
Vieste Simply Italian: John & Joanne at 7:30 pm
City & Government
Little Compton: School Committee at 7 pm
Middletown: Planning Board at 6 pm
Newport: City Council at 6:30 pm
Portsmouth: Prevention Coalition at 8:30 am, School Committee – Safety Subcommittee at 3:30 pm, Planning Board at 7 pm
Tiverton: Cemetery Commission at 7 pm
See a full list of public meetings in Rhode Island here.
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with the candidates
12 pm: Gregg Amore, candidate for Secretary of State
The Latest from WUN
Save The Date: Newport Restaurant Week returns November 4 – 13
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Gregg Amore, Democratic candidate for Secretary of State￼￼￼
Celtics still eyeing return to Finals despite Udoka scandal￼
Cranston man wins $763,383 Wild Money jackpot
Newport in Bloom to give away 30,000 daffodil bulbs at Easton’s Beach on Oct. 15
Newport Restoration Foundation launching Preservation Trades Specialist Training Program￼
Citizens Pell Bridge Run returns on October 16 ￼
Rhode Islanders being reminded of the October 18th mail ballot application deadline
Jamestown Arts Center to host Autumn Arts Open House on Oct. 15
What’s Up Interview: RI children’s author and musician Greg Lato
US museums return African bronzes stolen in 19th century￼
Halloween Trick or Treat returns to The Breakers on Oct. 28
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with James L. Lathrop, candidate for General Treasurer￼￼
Here’s the schedule of our WUN-ON-ONE conversations with the candidates
Letter: Rhode Island needs environmental leaders like Sen. Dawn Euer￼
Newport shows off its best for the 2022 Amica Newport Marathon and Half Marathon
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Thomas P. Welch III, candidate for Middletown Town Council
Recent Local Obituaries
Newp Wire
WJAR: Gov. McKee says state will appeal decision to shut down truck tolls
RI.Gov: Governor McKee Unveils New Website for Connecting Rhode Islanders to State Energy Assistance Programs
Salve Today: LGBTQ+ Center celebrates Coming Out Week by offering events, educational programming
URI Today: URI’s 2022 Be 5K Walk/Run for Mental Health Awareness, Suicide Prevention to be held Oct. 23
