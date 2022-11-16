Good Morning,

👉 Xaykham Rexford Khamsyvoravong“Xay” (pronounced “Sigh”) for short, was chosen last night by Newport City Council-elect to serve as Newport’s next Mayor. Lynn Underwood Ceglie was chosen to serve as Vice Chair.

Xay’s a native Rhode Islander, avid sailor, seasoned civic leader, attorney, and national expert on state and local finances. Read more about Xay from his letter announcing his candidacy back in July.

The official vote for Mayor and Vice-Chair will take place following the inauguration of the new council on December 1.

Xay will join What’sUpNewp for a one-on-one live virtual video conversation at 4 pm on Friday. We’ll chat about his campaign and what he thinks resonated with voters, what he hopes to accomplish on the council, what his goals are as Mayor, and more!

🎄 Returning for its third year, “Sparkling Lights at The Breakers” promises to be bigger and brighter than ever when it opens on Saturday.

🌎 This evening, you have the opportunity to swap stories with ecoRI News reporters over snacks at Innovate Newport. ecoRI reporters will share some of their latest reporting on the issues they’re covering in Newport — including their recent article about how Newport’s public-transit gap impacts low-income residents.

🏈 The Portsmouth and Middletown High School Football Teams are heading to the Super Bowl this weekend. At Cranston Stadium on Saturday, Portsmouth will face St. Raphael at 12 pm, and Middletown will take on Moses Brown at 3 pm. Best of luck to both squads!

🙏 We are so thankful for our What’sUpNewp supporters. Our work is truly reader-supported and we couldn’t do what we do without What’sUpNewp supporters.

But, the truth is less than 1% of our readers are What’sUpNewp Supporters. We’re looking to add 50 new supporters before the end of November. If you appreciate what we do or find value in what we do, please consider supporting our independent newsroom. Every supporter truly does help us fund what we do.

Support independent local journalism that informs and inspires.

Become A What'sUpNewp Supporter

The Latest from WUN

WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Xay Khamsyvoravong, Newport’s next Mayor

Progressives had tough elections in Rhode Island in 2022

Weather forecast for Newport County

Leggett’s 18 lead Rhode Island past Stony Brook 74-64

Providence defeats Stonehill 100-76

Newport City Council-elect informally choose Xay to serve as Mayor, Ceglie to serve as Vice Chair

Newport Classical will celebrate the holiday season with two holiday programs in December

Letter: Robert Leary – They got away with it!

Canadian skating performers Le Patin Libre coming to Providence Rink Dec. 1

Letter – Kate Jessup: Heartfelt gratitude to those who supported me during my campaign for Newport City Council

Collection day changes coming to Middletown’s ‘Pay As You Throw’ program

10 businesses that are for sale right now in Rhode Island

Record 12 women to serve as governors, with notable firsts

Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Rhode Island

Now Hiring: 100+ job opportunities available right now in and around Newport

Adoptable Dog of the Week: Baxter

Recent Local Obituaries

What’s Up Today

Weather

Today: Rain and thunderstorms, mainly before noon. High near 60. East wind 14 to 18 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. West wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Weather forecast for Newport County

Marine Forecast

Small Craft Advisory until November 16, 07:00 PM EST

Today: E wind 12 to 16 kt becoming W in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 kt. Rain and thunderstorms, mainly before 11am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: W wind 10 to 12 kt, with gusts as high as 22 kt. Partly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 58°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:35 am | Sunset: 4:24 pm | 9 hours and 49 minutes of sun.

High tide at 1 am and 1:09 pm | Low tide at 6:11 am & 7:46 pm.

Moon: Waning Gibbous, 21.6 days, 56% lighting.

Things To Do

Entertainment

Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm

Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm

Fifth Element: Live music from 7 pm to 10 pm

Irish American Club: Mel from 8 pm to 10 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Triangle of Sadness at 4:30 pm, The Return of Tanya Tucker at 7:30 pm

Newport Playhouse: A Christmas for Carol at 11 am

Perro Salado: The Z-Boys from 9 pm to 12 am

Ragged Island Brewing: Live music from 4 pm to 7 pm

Sardella’s: Live Jazz music at 7 pm

Vieste Simply Italian: John & Joanne at 7:30 pm

City & Government

Newswire

ABC 6: Department of Education reviews RICAS scores, outlines steps to close 'achievement gap'

DEM: Marine Fisheries Conservation Group Recognizes DEM Official for Advancing the Quality of Atlantic Stock Assessments

Military Aero Space Electronics: Navy asks Saab to build ASW unmanned underwater vehicles (UUVs) with sensors to mimic enemy submarines