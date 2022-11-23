Good Morning,

🌿 Greenleaf Compassionate Care Center is among five compassion centers in Rhode Island that have received state approval to commence adult-use marijuana sales. Read More

🎸 There’s a fundraiser for the Rhode Island Folk Festival at Askew on Sunday. Ken Abrams has the story - Ladies of Folk to play Askew in Providence Sunday, November 27

🌮 Our friends at Diego’s Barrio Cantina, Diego’s Newport, Diego’s Eastside, and Wharf Southern Kitchen & Whiskey Bar have quite the Cyber Monday gift certificate sale planned. When you buy $100 worth of gift certificates, you’ll get an additional $50 free.

🩰 Island Moving Compan’s 21st annual production of A Newport Nutcracker at Rosecliff opens today. There are 15 performances that run from November 23, 25-27, and 29 through December 2. Read More

A Newport Nutcracker at Rosecliff. Photo Credit: Lauren Healey

The Latest from WUN

MVYRADIO’s Laurel Redington wins Massachusetts Broadcasters Association Award

Most popular baby names for girls in Rhode Island

List: Senator Whitehouse is among the richest current Democratic politicians in Congress

Ladies of Folk to play Askew in Providence Sunday, November 27

Cross scores 22, Tulane knocks off Rhode Island 78-75

Richest current Republican politicians in Congress

Biden to continue family tradition of Nantucket Thanksgiving

Newport Public Schools: Superintendent’s Community Update – Nov. 22

Letter To The Editor: Thanks from Senator-elect Ujifusa

Newport City Council-elect to meet on Nov. 29

Seamen’s Church Institute offering a free takeaway meal to anyone who needs it on Thanksgiving

Recent Local Obituaries

What’s Up Today

Weather

Today: Sunny, with a high near 51. Northwest wind 7 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 34. North wind around 10 mph.

Weather forecast for Newport County

Marine Forecast

Today: W wind 6 to 9 kt becoming NW in the afternoon. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: NW wind around 9 kt becoming N after midnight. Clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 55°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:43 am | Sunset: 4:19 pm | 9 hours and 36 minutes of sun.

High tide at 6:43 am and 7:06 pm | Low tide at 12:42 pm.

Moon: Waning Crescent, 28.4 days, 1% lighting.

Things To Do

Entertainment

Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm

Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm

Fifth Element: Live music from 7 pm to 10 pm

Irish American Club: Mel from 8 pm to 10 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Ticket to Paradise at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm

Narragansett Cafe: Blockhead at 8 pm

Parlor: DJ4Hundo at 10 pm

Perro Salado: The Z-Boys from 9 pm to 12 am

Pub at Two Miler corner: Hyper-Drive at 8 pm

Ragged Island Brewing: Live music from 4 pm to 7 pm

Sardella’s: Live Jazz music at 7 pm

Stoneacre Garden: Dave Alves at 8 pm

Vieste Simply Italian: John & Joanne at 7:30 pm

City & Government

Middletown: Technical Review Committee at 9 am, Planning Board at 3:15 pm

See the full list of public meetings in Rhode Island here.

Newswire

Boston.com: New England has 3 of the best U.S. small towns to visit for Christmas

RI Monthly: Rhode Island Has an Exciting New Way to Shop for the Holidays

RI Monthly: Where to Find Rhode Island's Best Niche Bars, Speakeasies

URI: University of Rhode Island names Barbara Wolfe new provost

WJAR: Portsmouth teen to dance in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

WPRI: ‘Ghost gear’ to be removed from Narragansett Bay

WPRI: Pope Francis appoints new Catholic bishop in RI

Happening This Week & Weekend

What’s Up This Week: Nov. 21 – 27

Where to dine out in Newport this Thanksgiving

Ice Skating opens at Newport Harbor Island Resort on Nov. 24

Newport County YMCA will host 37th Annual Pie Run on Nov. 24

Seamen’s Church Institute offering a free takeaway meal to anyone who needs it on Thanksgiving

25th Annual Newport Illuminated Boat Parade to kick off the Holiday Season on November 25

Bellevue Gardens to host Christmas Tree Lighting on Nov. 26

Long Wharf Mall to host Tree Lighting, Santa Magic on Nov. 26