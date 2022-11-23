What's Up Today: Wednesday, November 23
Good Morning,
🌿 Greenleaf Compassionate Care Center is among five compassion centers in Rhode Island that have received state approval to commence adult-use marijuana sales. Read More
🎸 There’s a fundraiser for the Rhode Island Folk Festival at Askew on Sunday. Ken Abrams has the story - Ladies of Folk to play Askew in Providence Sunday, November 27
🌮 Our friends at Diego’s Barrio Cantina, Diego’s Newport, Diego’s Eastside, and Wharf Southern Kitchen & Whiskey Bar have quite the Cyber Monday gift certificate sale planned. When you buy $100 worth of gift certificates, you’ll get an additional $50 free.
🩰 Island Moving Compan’s 21st annual production of A Newport Nutcracker at Rosecliff opens today. There are 15 performances that run from November 23, 25-27, and 29 through December 2. Read More
The Latest from WUN
MVYRADIO’s Laurel Redington wins Massachusetts Broadcasters Association Award
Most popular baby names for girls in Rhode Island
List: Senator Whitehouse is among the richest current Democratic politicians in Congress
Ladies of Folk to play Askew in Providence Sunday, November 27
Cross scores 22, Tulane knocks off Rhode Island 78-75
Richest current Republican politicians in Congress
Biden to continue family tradition of Nantucket Thanksgiving
Newport Public Schools: Superintendent’s Community Update – Nov. 22
Letter To The Editor: Thanks from Senator-elect Ujifusa
Newport City Council-elect to meet on Nov. 29
Seamen’s Church Institute offering a free takeaway meal to anyone who needs it on Thanksgiving
Recent Local Obituaries
What’s Up Today
Weather
Today: Sunny, with a high near 51. Northwest wind 7 to 10 mph.
Tonight: Clear, with a low around 34. North wind around 10 mph.
Marine Forecast
Today: W wind 6 to 9 kt becoming NW in the afternoon. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: NW wind around 9 kt becoming N after midnight. Clear. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 55°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 6:43 am | Sunset: 4:19 pm | 9 hours and 36 minutes of sun.
High tide at 6:43 am and 7:06 pm | Low tide at 12:42 pm.
Moon: Waning Crescent, 28.4 days, 1% lighting.
Things To Do
10 am to 4 pm: The Breakers, Marble House & The Elms dressed for the Holidays
4:15 pm: Senior Ballroom Dance Classes at Common Fence Point Community Center
4:30 pm to 6:30 pm: Sparkling Lights at The Breakers
5:30 pm: A Newport Nutcracker at Rosecliff
For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Entertainment
Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm
Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm
Fifth Element: Live music from 7 pm to 10 pm
Irish American Club: Mel from 8 pm to 10 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: Ticket to Paradise at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
Narragansett Cafe: Blockhead at 8 pm
Parlor: DJ4Hundo at 10 pm
Perro Salado: The Z-Boys from 9 pm to 12 am
Pub at Two Miler corner: Hyper-Drive at 8 pm
Ragged Island Brewing: Live music from 4 pm to 7 pm
Sardella’s: Live Jazz music at 7 pm
Stoneacre Garden: Dave Alves at 8 pm
Vieste Simply Italian: John & Joanne at 7:30 pm
City & Government
Middletown: Technical Review Committee at 9 am, Planning Board at 3:15 pm
See the full list of public meetings in Rhode Island here.
Newswire
Boston.com: New England has 3 of the best U.S. small towns to visit for Christmas
RI Monthly: Rhode Island Has an Exciting New Way to Shop for the Holidays
RI Monthly: Where to Find Rhode Island's Best Niche Bars, Speakeasies
URI: University of Rhode Island names Barbara Wolfe new provost
WJAR: Portsmouth teen to dance in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
WPRI: ‘Ghost gear’ to be removed from Narragansett Bay
WPRI: Pope Francis appoints new Catholic bishop in RI
Happening This Week & Weekend
What’s Up This Week: Nov. 21 – 27
Where to dine out in Newport this Thanksgiving
Ice Skating opens at Newport Harbor Island Resort on Nov. 24
Newport County YMCA will host 37th Annual Pie Run on Nov. 24
Seamen’s Church Institute offering a free takeaway meal to anyone who needs it on Thanksgiving
25th Annual Newport Illuminated Boat Parade to kick off the Holiday Season on November 25
Bellevue Gardens to host Christmas Tree Lighting on Nov. 26
Long Wharf Mall to host Tree Lighting, Santa Magic on Nov. 26
