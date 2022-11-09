What's Up Today: Wednesday, November 9
A rundown of unofficial election results is here.
Good Morning,
🍁 While results are unofficial and we are still expecting numbers to possibly change with the addition of any remaining drop box ballots, any still uncounted mail ballots, provisional ballots, and/or deficient mail ballots, we certainly have a clearer picture in most races and on most questions on what the final results will be.
Here’s a rundown of what you need to know;
Congressional Races - Cicilline and Magaziner win.
Statewide Local Races - Democrat clean sweep here - Mckee, Matos, Amore, Neronha, and Diossa win.
Statewide Questions - All are approved.
Newport County Senate Districts - Ujifusa (11), DiPalma (12), and Euer (13) win.
Newport County Representative Districts - McGaw (71) wins. Cortvriend (72), Abney (73), Finkelman (74), Carson (75) all unopposed/win.
Newport: Khamsyvoravong, Napolitano, Aramli, and Ceglie are the top 4 vote-getters for City Council At- Large. Boatwright, Bolan, Winslow, Flowers, Dring, Leary, Muenter are the top 7 vote-getters on the school committee.
Middletown: Connerton, Welch, Tessier, Rodrigues, Logan, Santos, and Turano are the top 7 vote-getters for Town Council. Heaney, Spengler, and Huet are the top 3 cote-getters for the school committee.
School Regionalization: Middletown approves questions 4 and 5, and Newport rejects question 5. All three questions had to pass for any question to move forward.
Portsmouth: Aguiar, Hamilton, Abbott, Ryan, Levesque, Katzman, and Gleason are the top 7 vote-getters. Blank, Kelly, Faerber, and Skeehan are the top 4 vote-getters on the school committee.
Jamestown: There were just 5 candidates or the 5 seats on Town Council (Beye is the top vote-getter). There were just two candidates for the two seats on the school committee (LaPierre is the top vote-getter).
Tiverton: There were just 7 candidates for the 7 seats on Town Council (Edwards V is the top vote-getter). There were just 2 candidates for the 2 seats on School Committee (Pavao is the top vote-getter).
Little Compton: A big night for Republicans - Mushen (R), Mataronas (R), Golembeske (R), McHugh (D), and Rego (R) are the top 5 vote-getters for Town Council. Auty (D), Gonzalez (D), and Kinnane (R) are the top 3 vote-getters for the school committee.
Local Cannabis Questions: Newport, Middletown, and Tiverton approve, and Jamestown and Little Compton reject.
These are all unofficial results and are subject to change. Visit What’sUpNewp throughout the day for the latest.
Take down your lawn signs and have a great Wednesday,
Ryan
The Latest from WUN
Voters in Newport, Middletown, Jamestown, and Tiverton approve local cannabis questions
School Bond issues approved across the state, while regionalization fails in Newport
Weather forecast for Newport County
Abortion rights protected in Michigan, California, Vermont
Democrat Ned Lamont wins 2nd term as Connecticut governor
2022 Election Results: Portsmouth Town Council and School Committee
2022 Election Results: Middletown Town Council and School Committee
2022 Election Results: Establishment of a Newport/Middletown Regional School District
2022 Election Results: Statewide Races
2022 Election Results: Newport City Council and School Committee
Democrat Seth Magaziner wins US House seat in Rhode Island
Vermont GOP Gov. Scott reelected in deep blue state
Town of Middletown: School Regionalization turned back in Newport, scuttles entire proposal
Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee wins 1st full term in office
Maura Healey is 1st lesbian elected Massachusetts governor
Hopkins scores 18 in Providence’s 66-65 win against Rider
Tracker: Voter turnout in the 2022 Rhode Island General Election
Welch moves from House to Senate to succeed Leahy in Vermont
AG, Trump-endorsed candidate vie for Massachusetts governor
National Sailing Hall Of Fame inducts 13 new members
Freeze Warning in effect for Newport County early Wednesday
Recent Local Obituaries
Support this newsletter and What’sUpNewp by becoming a What’sUpNewp Supporter today!
What’s Up Today
Weather
Today: Sunny, with a high near 53. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Light south wind becoming southwest 5 to 9 mph in the evening.
Marine Forecast
Today: N wind 5 to 8 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt in the afternoon. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SW 5 to 8 kt in the evening. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 60°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 6:26 am | Sunset: 4:31 pm | 10 hours and 4 minutes of sun.
High tide at 8:01 am & 8:23 pm | Low tide at 12:46 am & 1:52 pm.
Moon: Waning Gibbous, 15.2 days, 100% lighting.
Things To Do
What’s On The Docket: Newport City Council Meeting on Nov. 9
Newport Garden Club to host a discussion on the Aquidneck Island watershed on Nov. 9
Newport Restaurant Week throughout Newport and Bristol Counties
4 pm: Your Watershed at Newport Public Library
4:15 pm: Senior Ballroom Dance Classes at Common Fence Point Community Center
5 pm: Igloo Dining is Back! at The Reef
6 pm: America’s Eden: “The Art of Scenery” at Newport Art Museum
6 pm: LISTEN RELATE & REALIGN WOMEN’S GROUP at The Huddle
8 pm: Improv Night benefiting the Women’s Resource Center at The Firehouse Theater
For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Entertainment
Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm
Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm
Fifth Element: Live music from 7 pm to 10 pm
Irish American Club: Mel from 8 pm to 10 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: The Art of Eating: The Life of M.F K. Fisher at 4:30 pm, Babette’s Feast at 7:30 pm
One Pelham East: Adam Go at 7 pm
Perro Salado: The Z-Boys from 9 pm to 12 am
Ragged Island Brewing: Live music from 4 pm to 7 pm
Sardella’s: Live Jazz music at 7 pm
Vieste Simply Italian: John & Joanne at 7:30 pm
City & Government
Jamestown: Housing Authority at 10 am, Harbor Management Commission at 5 pm
Little Compton: Housing Trust at 6 pm, Little Compton School Committee at 7 pm
Middletown: Board of Canvassers at 11 am, Economic Development Advisory Committee at 4:30 pm, Planning Board at 6 pm
Newport: Cemetery Advisory Commission at 4 pm, City Council at 6:30 pm, School Committee at 6:30 pm
Portsmouth: Prevention Coalition at 8:30 am, Planning Board at 7 pm
Tiverton: Cemetery Commission at 7 pm
See the full list of public meetings in Rhode Island here.
Create your profile
Only paid subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to sign in.