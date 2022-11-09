Good Morning,

🍁 While results are unofficial and we are still expecting numbers to possibly change with the addition of any remaining drop box ballots, any still uncounted mail ballots, provisional ballots, and/or deficient mail ballots, we certainly have a clearer picture in most races and on most questions on what the final results will be.

Here’s a rundown of what you need to know;

Congressional Races - Cicilline and Magaziner win.

Statewide Local Races - Democrat clean sweep here - Mckee, Matos, Amore, Neronha, and Diossa win.

Statewide Questions - All are approved.

Newport County Senate Districts - Ujifusa (11), DiPalma (12), and Euer (13) win.

Newport County Representative Districts - McGaw (71) wins. Cortvriend (72), Abney (73), Finkelman (74), Carson (75) all unopposed/win.

Newport: Khamsyvoravong, Napolitano, Aramli, and Ceglie are the top 4 vote-getters for City Council At- Large. Boatwright, Bolan, Winslow, Flowers, Dring, Leary, Muenter are the top 7 vote-getters on the school committee.

Middletown: Connerton, Welch, Tessier, Rodrigues, Logan, Santos, and Turano are the top 7 vote-getters for Town Council. Heaney, Spengler, and Huet are the top 3 cote-getters for the school committee.

School Regionalization: Middletown approves questions 4 and 5, and Newport rejects question 5. All three questions had to pass for any question to move forward.

Portsmouth: Aguiar, Hamilton, Abbott, Ryan, Levesque, Katzman, and Gleason are the top 7 vote-getters. Blank, Kelly, Faerber, and Skeehan are the top 4 vote-getters on the school committee.

Jamestown: There were just 5 candidates or the 5 seats on Town Council (Beye is the top vote-getter). There were just two candidates for the two seats on the school committee (LaPierre is the top vote-getter).

Tiverton: There were just 7 candidates for the 7 seats on Town Council (Edwards V is the top vote-getter). There were just 2 candidates for the 2 seats on School Committee (Pavao is the top vote-getter).

Little Compton: A big night for Republicans - Mushen (R), Mataronas (R), Golembeske (R), McHugh (D), and Rego (R) are the top 5 vote-getters for Town Council. Auty (D), Gonzalez (D), and Kinnane (R) are the top 3 vote-getters for the school committee.

Local Cannabis Questions: Newport, Middletown, and Tiverton approve, and Jamestown and Little Compton reject.

These are all unofficial results and are subject to change. Visit What’sUpNewp throughout the day for the latest.

Take down your lawn signs and have a great Wednesday,

Ryan

Weather

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Freeze Warning until November 9, 09:00 AM EST

Today: Sunny, with a high near 53. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Light south wind becoming southwest 5 to 9 mph in the evening.

Weather forecast for Newport County

Marine Forecast

Today: N wind 5 to 8 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt in the afternoon. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SW 5 to 8 kt in the evening. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 60°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:26 am | Sunset: 4:31 pm | 10 hours and 4 minutes of sun.

High tide at 8:01 am & 8:23 pm | Low tide at 12:46 am & 1:52 pm.

Moon: Waning Gibbous, 15.2 days, 100% lighting.

What’s On The Docket: Newport City Council Meeting on Nov. 9

Newport Garden Club to host a discussion on the Aquidneck Island watershed on Nov. 9

Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm

Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm

Fifth Element: Live music from 7 pm to 10 pm

Irish American Club: Mel from 8 pm to 10 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: The Art of Eating: The Life of M.F K. Fisher at 4:30 pm, Babette’s Feast at 7:30 pm

One Pelham East: Adam Go at 7 pm

Perro Salado: The Z-Boys from 9 pm to 12 am

Ragged Island Brewing: Live music from 4 pm to 7 pm

Sardella’s: Live Jazz music at 7 pm

Vieste Simply Italian: John & Joanne at 7:30 pm

