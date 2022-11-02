Good Morning,

🍁 Breaking this morning: Rhode Island-based CVS says it has reached a proposed $5B deal that would make it the first pharmacy chain to settle opioid lawsuits across US. Read More

🍁 Put on your tie-dye t-shirts, hop in your VW van and plan on heading on down to The JPT on November 20. The Sixties Show is coming to town. WUN’s Ken Abrams spoke with musician Craig O’Keefe about the show. WUN Interview

The Sixties Show. Photo Provided by Craig O’Keefe

🍁 Greenlove Foundation has donated its 25th water bottle filling station to Blithewold Mansion and Gardens in Bristol.

🍁 Portsmouth firefighters said they helped rescue three people after a fire broke out on their fishing vessel, WPRI reports.

🍁 George T. Marshall, the creator of the Rhode Island International Film Festival has died, WPRI reports.

🍁 Just two cruise ships remain on the schedule this season - the Norwegian Sun on November 4 and MS Insignia on November 7.

🍁 Charter Books will welcome Pulitzer Prize winner Stacy Schiff on Friday to discuss her new biography The Revolutionary: Samuel Adams. Read More

🍁 Reminder: We’ll be falling back this weekend. On Sunday at 2 am, clocks fall back to 1 am. Enjoy that extra hour of sleep!

Have a great Wednesday,

Ryan Belmore

The Latest from WUN

Greenlove Foundation donates 25th water bottle filling Station to Blithewold Mansion & Gardens

What’s Up Interview: Craig O’Keefe of ‘The Sixties Show,’ coming to Jane Pickens November 20

Letter To The Editor: As a voter, I want to know more about regionalization

Lindholm’s OT goal lifts Bruins over Penguins

Letter To The Editor: Why I support Lou DiPalma for Senator – Rhode Island’s 12th District

Team Clagett to compete at the 2022 2.4mR World Championships

Letter To The Editor: Who gets the ballot questions, parents or kids?

WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Charlie Roberts and Tom Welch, co-chairs of the Middletown Public Schools Building Committee

Cara Black repeats as International Tennis Hall of Fame Fan Vote Winner

Join What’sUpNewp’s new subscriber and supporter chat

Ray LaMontagne’s concert at the Providence Performing Arts Center on Tuesday, November 1 has been POSTPONED

WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Seth Magaziner, candidate for Rhode Island Congressional District 2

Letter To The Editor: Support Mark Aramli for Newport City Council At-Large

Letter To The Editor: Oppose “Regionalization” proposal for Newport

Taylor Swift bringing ‘The Eras Tour’ to Gillette Stadium in May

WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Sabina Matos, candidate for Rhode Island Lieutenant Governor

Suzanne Vega bringing ‘An Intimate Evening of Songs and Stories’ to The JPT on April 16

WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Emily Tessier, candidate for Middletown Town Council

Governor McKee, Rhode Island Leaders highlight historic investments in 21st Century Schools Statewide

Recent Local Obituaries

What’sUpNewp runs on readers support, if you find value and/or appreciate what we do, please consider becoming a What’sUpNewp Supporter today!

I Value What'sUpNewp

What’s Up Today

Weather

Today: Sunny, with a high near 66. North wind 9 to 11 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low of around 45. Northeast wind around 6 mph.

Weather forecast for Newport County

Marine Forecast

Today: N wind 8 to 10 kt, becoming NNE in the afternoon. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: Variable winds 5 kt or less. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 59°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 7:18 am | Sunset: 5:39 pm | 10 hours and 20 minutes of sun.

High tide at 2:58 am & 3:29 pm | Low tide at 9:20 am & 10:29 pm.

Moon: Waxing Gibbous, 8.1 days, 57% lighting.

Things To Do

Entertainment

Fifth Element: Randy Robbins from 7 pm to 10 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Teton Gravity presents Magic Hour at 7:30 pm

Narragansett Cafe: Trivia from 7 pm to 9 pm

One Pelham East: Stu Sinclair at 9 pm

City & Government

Jamestown: Affordable Housing at 9 am, Board of Canvassers at 10:30 am, Planning Commission at 7 pm

Little Compton: Agricultural Conservancy Trust at 7 pm

Middletown: School Building Committee at 5 pm

Newport: Beach Commission at 5 pm

Portsmouth: Technical Review Committee at 9:30 am, Harbor Commission at 7 pm, Melville Park Committee at 7 pm

Tiverton: Zoning Board of Review at 7 pm

See the full list of public meetings in Rhode Island here.

Cruise Ship Schedule