🍁 Breaking this morning: Rhode Island-based CVS says it has reached a proposed $5B deal that would make it the first pharmacy chain to settle opioid lawsuits across US. Read More
🍁 Put on your tie-dye t-shirts, hop in your VW van and plan on heading on down to The JPT on November 20. The Sixties Show is coming to town. WUN’s Ken Abrams spoke with musician Craig O’Keefe about the show. WUN Interview
🍁 Greenlove Foundation has donated its 25th water bottle filling station to Blithewold Mansion and Gardens in Bristol.
🍁 Portsmouth firefighters said they helped rescue three people after a fire broke out on their fishing vessel, WPRI reports.
🍁 George T. Marshall, the creator of the Rhode Island International Film Festival has died, WPRI reports.
🍁 Just two cruise ships remain on the schedule this season - the Norwegian Sun on November 4 and MS Insignia on November 7.
🍁 Charter Books will welcome Pulitzer Prize winner Stacy Schiff on Friday to discuss her new biography The Revolutionary: Samuel Adams. Read More
🍁 Reminder: We’ll be falling back this weekend. On Sunday at 2 am, clocks fall back to 1 am. Enjoy that extra hour of sleep!
Greenlove Foundation donates 25th water bottle filling Station to Blithewold Mansion & Gardens
What’s Up Interview: Craig O’Keefe of ‘The Sixties Show,’ coming to Jane Pickens November 20
Letter To The Editor: As a voter, I want to know more about regionalization
Lindholm’s OT goal lifts Bruins over Penguins
Letter To The Editor: Why I support Lou DiPalma for Senator – Rhode Island’s 12th District
Team Clagett to compete at the 2022 2.4mR World Championships
Letter To The Editor: Who gets the ballot questions, parents or kids?
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Charlie Roberts and Tom Welch, co-chairs of the Middletown Public Schools Building Committee
Cara Black repeats as International Tennis Hall of Fame Fan Vote Winner
Join What’sUpNewp’s new subscriber and supporter chat
Ray LaMontagne’s concert at the Providence Performing Arts Center on Tuesday, November 1 has been POSTPONED
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Seth Magaziner, candidate for Rhode Island Congressional District 2
Letter To The Editor: Support Mark Aramli for Newport City Council At-Large
Letter To The Editor: Oppose “Regionalization” proposal for Newport
Taylor Swift bringing ‘The Eras Tour’ to Gillette Stadium in May
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Sabina Matos, candidate for Rhode Island Lieutenant Governor
Suzanne Vega bringing ‘An Intimate Evening of Songs and Stories’ to The JPT on April 16
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Emily Tessier, candidate for Middletown Town Council
Governor McKee, Rhode Island Leaders highlight historic investments in 21st Century Schools Statewide
Today: Sunny, with a high near 66. North wind 9 to 11 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low of around 45. Northeast wind around 6 mph.
Today: N wind 8 to 10 kt, becoming NNE in the afternoon. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: Variable winds 5 kt or less. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 59°F.
Sunrise: 7:18 am | Sunset: 5:39 pm | 10 hours and 20 minutes of sun.
High tide at 2:58 am & 3:29 pm | Low tide at 9:20 am & 10:29 pm.
Moon: Waxing Gibbous, 8.1 days, 57% lighting.
4:15 pm: Senior Ballroom Dance Classes at Common Fence Point Community Center
5 pm: “Pathways to Understanding” – Screening of New Short Film for Middle School Students at The JPT
6 pm: Back To Events America’s Eden: “The Genteel Landscape” at Newport Art Museum
6 pm: Stone Enders: An Early American Architectural Style in Rhode Island with Shantia Anderheggen at Redwood Library
6:30 pm: Masses for All Saints’ & All Souls’ Day at St. John the Evangelist Church
Fifth Element: Randy Robbins from 7 pm to 10 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: Teton Gravity presents Magic Hour at 7:30 pm
Narragansett Cafe: Trivia from 7 pm to 9 pm
One Pelham East: Stu Sinclair at 9 pm
Jamestown: Affordable Housing at 9 am, Board of Canvassers at 10:30 am, Planning Commission at 7 pm
Little Compton: Agricultural Conservancy Trust at 7 pm
Middletown: School Building Committee at 5 pm
Newport: Beach Commission at 5 pm
Portsmouth: Technical Review Committee at 9:30 am, Harbor Commission at 7 pm, Melville Park Committee at 7 pm
Tiverton: Zoning Board of Review at 7 pm
November 4 – Norwegian Sun
November 7 – MS Insignia (Capacity: 824 passengers, 400 crew)
