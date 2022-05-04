Good Morning,

Today is Wednesday, May 4.

On this day in 1776, a full two months before the rest of the new nation, the Rhode Island General Assembly formally declared independence from Great Britain. Read More - This Day in RI History: May 4, 1776 – Rhode Island declares independence from Great Britain

First-quarter finance results are in for local and statewide politicians, WUN’s Frank Prosnitz dives deeper here - Aquidneck legislators report first-quarter finances and here Governor’s Race: Foulkes tops first quarter fundraising

The Preservation Society of Newport County last night announced that it has brought back free admission for City of Newport residents. Details

Cinco de Mayo is tomorrow, here’s a look at where to find the best Mexican food in and around Newport

In honor of National Space Day on May 6, we’ll be sharing some neat content in terms of space and space discoveries. Our first, here’s a list of 30 mind-blowing space discoveries after searching news archives and reports from NASA - Space discoveries that will blow your mind

What'sUpNewp & The JPT present There's Something About Mary with live music pre-film by The TeleDynes on Thursday night. Join Us

What’s Up Out There Today

Weather

Today - Showers likely before 1pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 1pm and 3pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Cloudy, with a high near 57. Southeast wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight - A chance of showers before 8pm. Patchy fog before 1am. Otherwise, cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 49. North wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Marine Forecast

Today - SSE wind 8 to 10 kt. Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight - W wind 6 to 8 kt becoming NNW in the evening. A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 pm, then a slight chance of showers between 8 pm and 10 pm. Patchy fog after 10 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 48°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:37 am | Sunset: 7:46 pm | 14 hours & 8 minutes of sun.

High tide at 11:04 am & 11:12 pm | Low tide at 4:19 am & 4:04 pm.

Moon: Waning Gibbous, 15.5 days, 99% lighting.

Things To Do

Entertainment

Celtica: Team Trivia at 7:30 pm

Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Star Wars at 7:30 pm

Landing: John Erikson at 7 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: Karaoke at 9:30 pm

Stoneacre Garden: Neal McCarthy at 8:30 pm

Government

The Latest from WUN

Newport County Weather Forecast for Wednesday, May 4

This Day in RI History: May 4, 1776 – Rhode Island declares independence from Great Britain

Space discoveries that will blow your mind

Brown scores 30, Celtics beat Bucks 109-86 to even series

Devers, Martinez homer for Red Sox in 3-hit shutout vs LAA￼

Aquidneck legislators report first-quarter finances

Gorbea, Segal weigh in on likelihood Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade￼

Preservation Society announces the return of free admission to its properties for Newport residents

Inside the biggest wave of salary increases since 2008

The Peach Truck is coming to Rhode Island in July

Elliott’s Ride for Everyone returns to Ocean Drive on May 21

Comic – Sour Grapes: Hunch

There's No Paywall Here

That's right, we don't have one. Local businesses and readers like you keep our work free for everyone to read. If you think that it's important to have What'sUpNewp's reporting, news, information, and stories available to everyone, we hope you'll support our work with a monthly contribution.

Support What'sUpNewp

What Else We’re Reading

The Public’s Radio - How Rhode Island approved its own law to protect abortion rights

ecoRI News - ‘Advanced Recycling’ Bill Draws Criticism From Environmental Advocates

We’ll See You Out There