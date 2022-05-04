What's Up Today: Wednesday, May 4
Preservation Society announces the return of free admission to its properties for Newport residents
On this day in 1776, a full two months before the rest of the new nation, the Rhode Island General Assembly formally declared independence from Great Britain. Read More - This Day in RI History: May 4, 1776 – Rhode Island declares independence from Great Britain
First-quarter finance results are in for local and statewide politicians, WUN’s Frank Prosnitz dives deeper here - Aquidneck legislators report first-quarter finances and here Governor’s Race: Foulkes tops first quarter fundraising
The Preservation Society of Newport County last night announced that it has brought back free admission for City of Newport residents. Details
Cinco de Mayo is tomorrow, here’s a look at where to find the best Mexican food in and around Newport
In honor of National Space Day on May 6, we’ll be sharing some neat content in terms of space and space discoveries. Our first, here’s a list of 30 mind-blowing space discoveries after searching news archives and reports from NASA - Space discoveries that will blow your mind
What'sUpNewp & The JPT present There's Something About Mary with live music pre-film by The TeleDynes on Thursday night. Join Us
What’s Up Out There Today
Weather
Today - Showers likely before 1pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 1pm and 3pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Cloudy, with a high near 57. Southeast wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight - A chance of showers before 8pm. Patchy fog before 1am. Otherwise, cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 49. North wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Marine Forecast
Today - SSE wind 8 to 10 kt. Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight - W wind 6 to 8 kt becoming NNW in the evening. A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 pm, then a slight chance of showers between 8 pm and 10 pm. Patchy fog after 10 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 48°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 5:37 am | Sunset: 7:46 pm | 14 hours & 8 minutes of sun.
High tide at 11:04 am & 11:12 pm | Low tide at 4:19 am & 4:04 pm.
Moon: Waning Gibbous, 15.5 days, 99% lighting.
Things To Do
7:30 pm - Star Wars at JPT Film & Event Center
For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Entertainment
Celtica: Team Trivia at 7:30 pm
Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: Star Wars at 7:30 pm
Landing: John Erikson at 7 pm
O’Brien’s Pub: Karaoke at 9:30 pm
Stoneacre Garden: Neal McCarthy at 8:30 pm
Government
Jamestown – Jamestown Planning Commission at 7 pm
Little Compton – Little Compton School Committee at 3:30 pm, Little Compton Agricultural Conservancy Trust at 7 pm
Middletown – Middletown School Building Committee at 5:30 pm, Middletown Town Council at 5:30 pm
Portsmouth – Portsmouth School Committee – Personnel Subcommittee at 3:30 pm, Portsmouth School Committee – Negotiations Subcommittee at 5 pm, Portsmouth Melville Park Committee at 7 pm
Tiverton – Tiverton Zoning Board of Review at 7 pm
The Latest from WUN
What Else We’re Reading
The Public’s Radio - How Rhode Island approved its own law to protect abortion rights
ecoRI News - ‘Advanced Recycling’ Bill Draws Criticism From Environmental Advocates
