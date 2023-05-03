Good Morning! Today is Wednesday, May 3, 2023.

Newport School Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain joins What’sUpNewp for a WUN-ON-ONE conversation today at 1:30 pm. You can watch the conversation live or anytime afterward here. What questions do you have for the Superintendent?

A 5,000-mile-long flotilla of seaweed stretching from Africa to the Gulf of Mexico is slowing the boats in The Ocean Race. Read More

Speaking of The Ocean Race, 11th Hour Racing announced yesterday the first public screening of its new film, Shaped by Water, followed by a live concert with American multi-genre singer-songwriter and musician Caroline Jones. The free outdoor event will take place, rain or shine, on May 14 at Fort Adams. Details

An exciting lineup of new and returning vendors will join Aquidneck Community Table’s Saturday market when it moves outdoors to Middletown on Saturday. Read More

An award-winning band from Richmond, VA is headed to The JPT on Friday. WUN’s Ken Abrams has all the details here.

Newport In Bloom announced yesterday that Wish on Thames Street was the People’s Choice Winner for the Daffodil Days Window Display Contest.

What’s Up Today

☀️ Weather

Today: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 55. South wind 7 to 13 mph.

Tonight: A chance of showers, mainly after 2 am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 44. Southeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming northeast after midnight. The chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: A chance of showers, mainly before 1 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. Northeast wind 14 to 16 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

🛥️ Marine Forecast

Today: S wind 6 to 11 kt. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming NE 5 to 7 kt after midnight. A chance of showers, mainly after 2 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tomorrow: NNE wind 12 to 14 kt. A chance of showers, mainly before 1pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 50°F.

🌊 Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:39 am | Sunset: 7:44 pm | 14 hours & 5 minutes of sun.

High tide at 6:50 am & 7:12 pm | Low tide at 12:29 am & 12:26 pm.

Moon: Waxing Gibbous. 12.1 days, 92% lighting.

🎭 Things To Do

🎶 Entertainment

Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm

Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm

Irish American Club: Mel at 8 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Air at 1:30 pm & 7:30 pm, National Theatre Live: Othello at 4 pm

Sardella’s: Live Jazz music at 7 pm

🏛️ City & Government

Jamestown: Jamestown Planning Commission at 7 pm

Little Compton: Little Compton Agricultural Conservancy Trust at 7 pm

Middletown: Middletown Technical Review Committee at 1 pm

Newport: Newport School Committee - Policy Subcommittee at 5:15 pm

Portsmouth: Portsmouth School Committee - Safety Subcommittee at 3:30 pm, Portsmouth School Committee - Personnel Subcommittee at 5 pm, Portsmouth Melville Park Committee at 6 pm, Portsmouth Harbor Commission at 7 pm

Tiverton: Tiverton Zoning Board of Review at 7 pm

See the agendas and a full list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

On WhatsUpNewp.com

🆕 The Latest

Newport Schools Superintendent joins WUN videocast, Wednesday at 1:30 p.m.

Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.

Two decades after New Hampshire’s famed Old Man of the Mountain crumbled to pieces, the state is paying tribute to the granite profile that symbolizes its independence with new geological research, poetry, a song, and a scavenger hunt.

Connor Wong hit two homers, including a tie-breaking solo shot in the eighth, to help the Boston Red Sox rally past the Toronto Blue Jays 7-6 on Tuesday night.

The Great Atlantic Sargassum Belt is getting caught on the boats’ rudders, foils and keels, disrupting the finely tuned hydrodynamics the teams in the Ocean Race spend millions on so they can minimize drag and maximize speed.

Annual Earth Day Event Yields Big Recycling Results

JuJu Smith-Schuster’s first few weeks with the New England Patriots have made him feel as if he’s back in college.

Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla said he didn’t walk off the court feeling any panic following Boston’s 119-115 Eastern Conference semifinals loss to the 76ers in Game 1.

High School Students from across the country compete for a $20,000 Grand Prize, May 9-10

The #MiddletownRI Center Citizens Advisory Committee suggests ways to make the “Middletown Center” project safer and more a part of the community, ideas embraced by the Town Council at a meeting Monday night.

Rep. Terri Cortvriend is a Democrat who represents District 72 in Portsmouth and Middletown. She is one of the cofounders of the Aquidneck Island Climate Caucus.

Shaped by Water screening will precede a concert by American musician Caroline Jones

The Nickelodeon Studios and Paramount+ movie is scheduled to commence filming on May 18, 2023, in various locations across the Ocean State.

11th Hour Racing Team and Team Malizia are joined by Biotherm on the push north as the race closes up

Single Day & Sandbar Tickets On Sale May 2 at 10:00 AM

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Providence-Fall River-Warwick (RI only) metro area using data from AAA.

Best Universities compiled data from the Department of Education on the average number of students enrolled in a particular undergraduate program in the 2017 and 2018 school years, the most recent data available.

Find out who’s playing at this year’s Newport Folk Festival.

With multiple special events, activities for children, and a wide selection of vendors, both new and returning, there is much to mark on calendars for this season.

The #MiddletownRI Town Council addresses a number of issues Monday night from an update on the Second Beach parking lot paving work to an anticipated partnership with Salve Regina University.

Newest member of Virginia-based Americana band

WPRI: Shelters see influx of surrenders amid housing crisis

WPRI: ‘An incinerator’: Tiverton rejects proposed crematorium

WLNE: Town of Tiverton votes to kill crematorium project proposed for Main Road