What's Up Today: Wednesday, May 3
A conversation with Newport School Superintendent | Seaweed Flotilla | Middletown Center | Shaped By Water | & more...
Good Morning! Today is Wednesday, May 3, 2023.
Newport School Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain joins What’sUpNewp for a WUN-ON-ONE conversation today at 1:30 pm. You can watch the conversation live or anytime afterward here. What questions do you have for the Superintendent?
A 5,000-mile-long flotilla of seaweed stretching from Africa to the Gulf of Mexico is slowing the boats in The Ocean Race. Read More
Speaking of The Ocean Race, 11th Hour Racing announced yesterday the first public screening of its new film, Shaped by Water, followed by a live concert with American multi-genre singer-songwriter and musician Caroline Jones. The free outdoor event will take place, rain or shine, on May 14 at Fort Adams. Details
An exciting lineup of new and returning vendors will join Aquidneck Community Table’s Saturday market when it moves outdoors to Middletown on Saturday. Read More
An award-winning band from Richmond, VA is headed to The JPT on Friday. WUN’s Ken Abrams has all the details here.
Newport In Bloom announced yesterday that Wish on Thames Street was the People’s Choice Winner for the Daffodil Days Window Display Contest.
What’s Up Today
☀️ Weather
Today: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 55. South wind 7 to 13 mph.
Tonight: A chance of showers, mainly after 2 am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 44. Southeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming northeast after midnight. The chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: A chance of showers, mainly before 1 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. Northeast wind 14 to 16 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
🛥️ Marine Forecast
Today: S wind 6 to 11 kt. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming NE 5 to 7 kt after midnight. A chance of showers, mainly after 2 am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tomorrow: NNE wind 12 to 14 kt. A chance of showers, mainly before 1pm. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 50°F.
🌊 Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 5:39 am | Sunset: 7:44 pm | 14 hours & 5 minutes of sun.
High tide at 6:50 am & 7:12 pm | Low tide at 12:29 am & 12:26 pm.
Moon: Waxing Gibbous. 12.1 days, 92% lighting.
🎭 Things To Do
10 am: Beginner/Intermediate Watercolor with Artist Mary Ellen Dwyer at Blithewold
11 am: Winery Tours at Newport Vineyards
3 pm to 8 pm: Wednesday Flight Night at Newport Vineyards
4:15 pm: Senior Ballroom Dance Classes at Common Fence Point Community Center
6:30 pm: Fermentation Class at Forty 1 North
For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
🎶 Entertainment
Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm
Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm
Irish American Club: Mel at 8 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: Air at 1:30 pm & 7:30 pm, National Theatre Live: Othello at 4 pm
Sardella’s: Live Jazz music at 7 pm
🏛️ City & Government
Jamestown: Jamestown Planning Commission at 7 pm
Little Compton: Little Compton Agricultural Conservancy Trust at 7 pm
Middletown: Middletown Technical Review Committee at 1 pm
Newport: Newport School Committee - Policy Subcommittee at 5:15 pm
Portsmouth: Portsmouth School Committee - Safety Subcommittee at 3:30 pm, Portsmouth School Committee - Personnel Subcommittee at 5 pm, Portsmouth Melville Park Committee at 6 pm, Portsmouth Harbor Commission at 7 pm
Tiverton: Tiverton Zoning Board of Review at 7 pm
See the agendas and a full list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.
🆕 The Latest
Newport Schools Superintendent joins WUN videocast on May 3
Newport Schools Superintendent joins WUN videocast, Wednesday at 1:30 p.m.
3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island
Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County
Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.
Gone for 20 years, Old Man of the Mountain lives on in NH
Two decades after New Hampshire’s famed Old Man of the Mountain crumbled to pieces, the state is paying tribute to the granite profile that symbolizes its independence with new geological research, poetry, a song, and a scavenger hunt.
Wong’s two homers lifts Red Sox to 7-6 win over Blue Jays
Connor Wong hit two homers, including a tie-breaking solo shot in the eighth, to help the Boston Red Sox rally past the Toronto Blue Jays 7-6 on Tuesday night.
Around-the-world regatta runs into giant seaweed flotilla
The Great Atlantic Sargassum Belt is getting caught on the boats’ rudders, foils and keels, disrupting the finely tuned hydrodynamics the teams in the Ocean Race spend millions on so they can minimize drag and maximize speed.
Newport’s Spring Recycling Day collects 13.25 tons of material
Annual Earth Day Event Yields Big Recycling Results
New Patriots receiver Smith-Schuster already feeling at home
JuJu Smith-Schuster’s first few weeks with the New England Patriots have made him feel as if he’s back in college.
76ers’ Embiid doubtful; Celtics vow adjustments for Game 2
Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla said he didn’t walk off the court feeling any panic following Boston’s 119-115 Eastern Conference semifinals loss to the 76ers in Game 1.
Classical High School Junior to travel to Washington, D.C., to compete in the Poetry Out Loud Finals
High School Students from across the country compete for a $20,000 Grand Prize, May 9-10
Advisory Board recommends changes to ‘Middletown Center’ plans
The #MiddletownRI Center Citizens Advisory Committee suggests ways to make the “Middletown Center” project safer and more a part of the community, ideas embraced by the Town Council at a meeting Monday night.
Opinion: Rep. Terri Cortvriend – It’s time for Rhode Island to put oil companies on trial
Rep. Terri Cortvriend is a Democrat who represents District 72 in Portsmouth and Middletown. She is one of the cofounders of the Aquidneck Island Climate Caucus.
11th Hour Racing will host a film screening and concert during The Ocean Race Newport Stopover
Shaped by Water screening will precede a concert by American musician Caroline Jones
‘Good Burger 2’ is being filmed in Rhode Island
The Nickelodeon Studios and Paramount+ movie is scheduled to commence filming on May 18, 2023, in various locations across the Ocean State.
The Ocean Race: A dogfight the whole way up
11th Hour Racing Team and Team Malizia are joined by Biotherm on the push north as the race closes up
Beach Road Weekend 2023 adds Patti Smith, Dispatch, Caamp & more
Single Day & Sandbar Tickets On Sale May 2 at 10:00 AM
How gas prices have changed in Providence Metro Area in the last week
Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Providence-Fall River-Warwick (RI only) metro area using data from AAA.
The most common undergraduate degrees awarded in every state
Best Universities compiled data from the Department of Education on the average number of students enrolled in a particular undergraduate program in the 2017 and 2018 school years, the most recent data available.
2023 Newport Folk Festival lineup announcements
Find out who’s playing at this year’s Newport Folk Festival.
Saturday farmers market opens in Middletown on May 6 with new vendors and activities
With multiple special events, activities for children, and a wide selection of vendors, both new and returning, there is much to mark on calendars for this season.
Recap: Middletown Town Council meeting on May 1
The #MiddletownRI Town Council addresses a number of issues Monday night from an update on the Second Beach parking lot paving work to an anticipated partnership with Salve Regina University.
What’s Up Interview: RI drummer Jesse Humphrey of Carbon Leaf, band playing Jane Pickens Friday, May 5
Newest member of Virginia-based Americana band
❤️ Recent Local Obituaries
Ruth C. Corcoran
August 5, 1927 – April 29, 2023
Jeannette M. Bush
November 14, 1931 – April 29, 2023
Zalman D. Newman
June 21, 1926 – April 28, 2023
