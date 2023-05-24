Good Morning! Today is Wednesday, May 24, 2023. Today’s newsletter is 1,376 words - approximately a 7-minute read.

🚨 Portsmouth Police on Tuesday evening released on its Facebook Page more information on the active homicide investigation on West Main Road and the fatal motor vehicle crash on Indian Avenue.

👉 Newport City Council returns to the Council Chambers at Newport City Hall this evening for a Regular Council Meeting. Here’s what’s on the agenda.

🎭 Theatre By The Sea opens up its 90th Anniversary season today with ‘My Way” A Musical Tribute to Frank Sinatra’. Read More

🥃 ICYMI: WUN’s Thom Cahir has more on Sons of Liberty’s grand reopening, which is scheduled for this Saturday. Read More

🛝 Four new playgrounds are coming to Newport's public parks and the City of Newport wants your input as they finalize the designs. The new playgrounds, which will replace existing structures at Braga Park, King Park, Hunter Park, and Cardine's Field, are part of the City's ongoing Capital Improvement Plan with installation expected to begin later this year. On its Facebook Page, the City encourages the public to attend the Tree & Open Space Commission meeting on Tuesday, May 30th at 6 p.m. in the 2nd Floor Conference Room of City Hall as they review plans for each location.

🎵 Starting tonight, Perro Salado is hosting music once again three nights a week - John Monllos on Mondays from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm, The Z-Boys on Wednesdays from 10 pm until close, and C-Note & Company on Thursdays from 10 pm until close.

🎶 Speaking of live music, music is returning to Naval Station Newport Officers’ Club Deck from June through August! Schedule below!

What’s Up Today - 5.24.23

☀️ Weather

Today: Sunny, with a high near 64. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Tonight: Showers likely, mainly before 11 pm. Increasing clouds, with a low of around 50. West wind 7 to 15 mph becoming north in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts to less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 64. North wind 9 to 16 mph.

7-Day Weather Forecast | 3-day Surf Forecast

🛥️ Marine Forecast

Small Craft Advisory in effect from May 24, 09:00 PM EDT until May 25, 08:00 AM EDT

Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming S 5 to 9 kt in the morning. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: NNW wind 6 to 9 kt becoming N 10 to 13 kt in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 24 kt. Showers are likely, mainly before 11 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tomorrow: N wind 11 to 14 kt decreasing to 8 to 11 kt in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 kt. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 55°F.

🌊 Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:18 am | Sunset: 8:06 pm | 14 hours & 48 minutes of sun.

High tide at 12:10 pm | Low tide at 5:15 am & 5:03 pm.

Moon: Waxing Crescent. 4.2 days, 18% lighting.

🎭 Things To Do

🎶 Entertainment

Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm

Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm

Irish American Club: Mel at 8 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Book Club: The Next Chapter at 7:30 pm

Landing: Mark Flynn at 2:30 pm, Jim Devlin at 6 pm

Newport Playhouse: Run For Your Wife at 11 am

Perro Salado: The Z-Boys at 10 pm

Ragged Island Brewing: Andre Arsenault from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm

Sardella’s: Live Jazz music at 7 pm

🏛️ City & Government

