What's Up Today: Wednesday, May 24
Here's what's on tap today in and around Newport, and a look at the latest What'sUpNewp headlines.
Good Morning! Today is Wednesday, May 24, 2023. Today’s newsletter is 1,376 words - approximately a 7-minute read.
🚨 Portsmouth Police on Tuesday evening released on its Facebook Page more information on the active homicide investigation on West Main Road and the fatal motor vehicle crash on Indian Avenue.
👉 Newport City Council returns to the Council Chambers at Newport City Hall this evening for a Regular Council Meeting. Here’s what’s on the agenda.
🎭 Theatre By The Sea opens up its 90th Anniversary season today with ‘My Way” A Musical Tribute to Frank Sinatra’. Read More
🥃 ICYMI: WUN’s Thom Cahir has more on Sons of Liberty’s grand reopening, which is scheduled for this Saturday. Read More
🛝 Four new playgrounds are coming to Newport's public parks and the City of Newport wants your input as they finalize the designs. The new playgrounds, which will replace existing structures at Braga Park, King Park, Hunter Park, and Cardine's Field, are part of the City's ongoing Capital Improvement Plan with installation expected to begin later this year. On its Facebook Page, the City encourages the public to attend the Tree & Open Space Commission meeting on Tuesday, May 30th at 6 p.m. in the 2nd Floor Conference Room of City Hall as they review plans for each location.
🎵 Starting tonight, Perro Salado is hosting music once again three nights a week - John Monllos on Mondays from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm, The Z-Boys on Wednesdays from 10 pm until close, and C-Note & Company on Thursdays from 10 pm until close.
🎶 Speaking of live music, music is returning to Naval Station Newport Officers’ Club Deck from June through August! Schedule below!
What’s Up Today - 5.24.23
☀️ Weather
Today: Sunny, with a high near 64. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Tonight: Showers likely, mainly before 11 pm. Increasing clouds, with a low of around 50. West wind 7 to 15 mph becoming north in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts to less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 64. North wind 9 to 16 mph.
🛥️ Marine Forecast
Small Craft Advisory in effect from May 24, 09:00 PM EDT until May 25, 08:00 AM EDT
Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming S 5 to 9 kt in the morning. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: NNW wind 6 to 9 kt becoming N 10 to 13 kt in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 24 kt. Showers are likely, mainly before 11 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tomorrow: N wind 11 to 14 kt decreasing to 8 to 11 kt in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 kt. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 55°F.
🌊 Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 5:18 am | Sunset: 8:06 pm | 14 hours & 48 minutes of sun.
High tide at 12:10 pm | Low tide at 5:15 am & 5:03 pm.
Moon: Waxing Crescent. 4.2 days, 18% lighting.
🎭 Things To Do
10:30 am: May Homeschool Family Guided Tour at Newport Art Museum
2 pm to 6 pm: Aquidneck Growers Market on Memorial Blvd.
3 pm: Wednesday Flight Nights at Newport Vineyards
4:15 pm: Senior Ballroom Dance Classes at Common Fence Point Community Center
6:30 pm: Fermentation Class at Forty 1 North
Read More: What’s Up in and around Newport: May 22 – 29
For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
🎶 Entertainment
Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm
Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm
Irish American Club: Mel at 8 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: Book Club: The Next Chapter at 7:30 pm
Landing: Mark Flynn at 2:30 pm, Jim Devlin at 6 pm
Newport Playhouse: Run For Your Wife at 11 am
Perro Salado: The Z-Boys at 10 pm
Ragged Island Brewing: Andre Arsenault from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm
Sardella’s: Live Jazz music at 7 pm
🏛️ City & Government
Jamestown: Jamestown School Committee at 6:30 pm
Little Compton: Little Compton Board of Canvassers at 6 pm
Middletown: Middletown Technical Review Committee at 9 am, Middletown School Building Committee at 5 pm, Middletown Planning Board at 6 pm
Newport: Newport City Council at 5 pm, Newport City Council at 6:30 pm
Tiverton: Tiverton Recreation Commission at 6:30 pm
See the agendas and a full list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.
On WhatsUpNewp.com
🆕 The Latest
Adoptable Dog of the Week: Ayo
Ayo is an energetic dog ready to be your buddy! He’ll make a great jogging partner or fetching friend for an active adopter
This Day in RI History: May 24, 1988 – Singer Billy Gilman is born
In 2000, at age 11, he emerged as a child star after being discovered by Ray Benson of the popular country band Asleep at the Wheel.
This Day in History: May 24, 1941 – Bob Dylan is born
Singer, songwriter, cultural icon “went electric” at Newport Folk Festival.
3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island
Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.
Obituary: James R. “Jim” Tobin
September 5, 1946 – May 22, 2023
Trout, Moniak and Thaiss homer to help Angels beat Red Sox 4-0
Mike Trout had a two-run shot, Mickey Moniak homered for the second straight game, Griffin Canning pitched two-hit ball for seven innings and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Boston Red Sox 4-0 on Tuesday night.
Tatum scores 33, Celtics stave off elimination by topping Heat 116-99 in Game 4
Jayson Tatum had 33 points and 11 rebounds, Jaylen Brown added 17 points and the Celtics staved off elimination in the Eastern Conference finals by running away in the second half to beat the Miami Heat 116-99 in Game 4 on Tuesday night.
House OKs bill sponsored by Rep. McGaw requiring no-cost EpiPen coverage
The House of Representatives today approved legislation sponsored by Rep. Michelle McGaw to require health insurers in Rhode Island to cover the full cost of life-saving epinephrine injectors, commonly known by the brand name EpiPen.
General Dynamics Electric Boat awarded $1.076 billion contract modification for Virginia-Class Submarines
The $1,075,896,000 in advance procurement funds from this contract modification will enable Electric Boat to purchase materials and major components for hulls 812 and 813.
Texas man near deadly police shooting during Capitol riot gets nearly 7 years in prison
Also on Tuesday, a different judge sentenced a Proud Boys extremist group member from Rhode Island to two months of imprisonment for his role in the Jan. 6 riot.
Dr. Michael Fine – What’s crazy in healthcare
Mayo Clinic flexes its political muscle at the expense of patients and nurses
DEM Division of Fish and Wildlife announces summer family fun learning opportunities
Most programs being offered this season are free of charge and open to families.
📈 Popular Stories
Here’s what stories folks were reading the most on WhatsUpNewp.com yesterday;
DEM announces acquisition of a 61-acre parcel of forestland near Big Riber Management Area
Miantonomi Park Tower will be open to the public on Memorial Day
Concert Recap and Photos: Sun Ra Arkestra brings cosmic jazz vibes to The Met
What Sold: 19 Newport County real estate sales, transactions (May 15 – 19)
🗞️ Further Reading
R.I. General Assembly
House OKs Rep. Knight’s bill to ensure appointment of CRMC hearing officers
Senate OKs Senator Lauria’s bill to include climate change in economic planning
House OKs bill sponsored by Rep. McGaw requiring no-cost EpiPen coverage
House approves Chairman Azzinaro’s veterans information bill
Thanks for reading, have a great Wednesday!
~ Ryan Belmore
Want to help What’sUpNewp grow? Become a supporter.