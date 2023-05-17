Good Morning! Today is Wednesday, May 17, 2023. Today’s newsletter is 1,171 words - approximately a 6-minute read.

🍎 Aquidneck Growers Market’s Wednesday Farmers Market returns today to Memorial Boulevard. The market will be held from 2 – 6 pm, rain or shine, every week until October 25th. Read More

⛴️ Jamestown Newport Ferry kicks off its Hop-On Hop-Off season today. Jamestown Newport Ferry’s daily unreserved Hop-On Hop-Off service between Jamestown and Newport will run from May 17 through October 9, 2023. Stops include Jamestown, Rose Island Lighthouse, Newport’s Fort Adams, Ann Street Pier and Perrotti Park. Read More

🇮🇪 Mary McAleese, who served as Ireland’s eighth president from 1997 to 2011, will participate in a public conversation covering a wide range of topics at Salve Regina University today. Read More

⛵ The coming days will give fans of the 60-foot IMOCA sloops competing in The Ocean Race a chance to see the hydro-foilers in action on Narragansett Bay. Pro-Am sailing is scheduled in the mornings and afternoon today and on Thursday, the In-Port Race is planned for Saturday, and the Leg 5 start to Europe is scheduled for Sunday. Read More

👉 New York Yacht Club American Magic, the U.S. team in the America's Cup sailing race sponsored by the New York Yacht Club, is one step closer to a new headquarters. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has awarded Pensacola $3.9 million for American Magic headquarters. Some say the facility may make Pensacola the “top sailing destination in the U.S”. Read More

🦪 On tap for this week: The Ocean Race Newport Stopover, Newport Oyster & Chowder Festival, Cars & Coffee, and much more. Read More

What’s Up Today - 5.17.23

☀️ Weather

🛥️ Marine Forecast

Today: NNW wind around 12 kt, with gusts as high as 22 kt. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: N wind 7 to 10 kt. Clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tomorrow: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SSW 6 to 11 kt in the afternoon. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 55°F.

🌊 Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:24 am | Sunset: 8 pm | 14 hours & 36 minutes of sun.

High tide at 6:45 am & 7:11 pm | Low tide at 12:42 am & 12:09 pm.

Moon: Waning Crescent. 26.9 days, 8% lighting.

🎭 Things To Do

⛵ Ocean Live Park Newport

Here’s what’s happening today at Ocean Live Park at Fort Adams. For the full schedule and more information, click here.

11:00 a.m. Ocean Live Park opens

11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m Exploration Zone – BankNewport – Open

10:30 a.m. – 11:45 p.m. Pro-Am Speed Run #1 Race Commentators Andy Green & Martha Parker

12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Try Sailing (weather dependent)

3:10 p.m. – 4:15 p.m. Pro-Am Speed Run #2 Race Commentators Andy Green & Martha Parker

4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Music by Z Boys followed by Teledynes

🎶 Entertainment

Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm

Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm

Irish American Club: Mel at 8 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Chevalier at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm

Landing: Mark Flynn at 2:30 pm

Sardella’s: Live Jazz music at 7 pm

🏛️ City & Government

On WhatsUpNewp.com

🆕 The Latest

Red Sox center fielder Jarren Duran’s night started out pretty poorly. He finished it off by contributing to a slump-breaking victory.

Legislation is part of House effort to address housing crisis

Notice to marine spectators

The House and Senate today unanimously passed a bill, sponsored by Sen. Dawn Euer and Rep. Alex Finkelman, that would allow the town of Jamestown to give a tax break to volunteer firefighters.

A staple seafood species caught by East Coast fishers for centuries is experiencing overfishing, and regulators have cut catch quotas by more than 80% to prevent the fish’s population from collapse.

From the pandemic to the play-in tournament, not much has kept the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat from crossing paths in the Eastern Conference finals recently.

Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.

Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

The Ocean Race: The Ocean Race Summit Newport urges recognition of the inherent rights of the ocean

WJAR: Summit at Ocean Race looks at environmental preservation

WJAR: Only on 10: Brother of Charlotte Lester waits for answers one year after her disappearance

ecoRI News: Diving Technology Brings Blue Economy Innovation from Ocean State to Desert

The Ocean Race Newport Stopover, Newport Oyster & Chowder Festival, Cars & Coffee, and much more.