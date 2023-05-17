What's Up Today: Wednesday, May 17
Wednesday Farmers Market is back! | Jamestown Newport Ferry kicks off season
Good Morning! Today is Wednesday, May 17, 2023. Today’s newsletter is 1,171 words - approximately a 6-minute read.
🍎 Aquidneck Growers Market’s Wednesday Farmers Market returns today to Memorial Boulevard. The market will be held from 2 – 6 pm, rain or shine, every week until October 25th. Read More
⛴️ Jamestown Newport Ferry kicks off its Hop-On Hop-Off season today. Jamestown Newport Ferry’s daily unreserved Hop-On Hop-Off service between Jamestown and Newport will run from May 17 through October 9, 2023. Stops include Jamestown, Rose Island Lighthouse, Newport’s Fort Adams, Ann Street Pier and Perrotti Park. Read More
🇮🇪 Mary McAleese, who served as Ireland’s eighth president from 1997 to 2011, will participate in a public conversation covering a wide range of topics at Salve Regina University today. Read More
⛵ The coming days will give fans of the 60-foot IMOCA sloops competing in The Ocean Race a chance to see the hydro-foilers in action on Narragansett Bay. Pro-Am sailing is scheduled in the mornings and afternoon today and on Thursday, the In-Port Race is planned for Saturday, and the Leg 5 start to Europe is scheduled for Sunday. Read More
👉 New York Yacht Club American Magic, the U.S. team in the America's Cup sailing race sponsored by the New York Yacht Club, is one step closer to a new headquarters. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has awarded Pensacola $3.9 million for American Magic headquarters. Some say the facility may make Pensacola the “top sailing destination in the U.S”. Read More
🦪 On tap for this week: The Ocean Race Newport Stopover, Newport Oyster & Chowder Festival, Cars & Coffee, and much more. Read More
What’s Up Today - 5.17.23
☀️ Weather
Red Flag Warning in effect from May 17, 08:00 AM EDT until May 17, 08:00 PM EDT
Today: Sunny, with a high near 61. North wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Tonight: Clear, with a low around 36. North wind 8 to 11 mph.
Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 55. North wind 5 to 13 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
🛥️ Marine Forecast
Today: NNW wind around 12 kt, with gusts as high as 22 kt. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: N wind 7 to 10 kt. Clear. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tomorrow: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SSW 6 to 11 kt in the afternoon. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 55°F.
🌊 Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 5:24 am | Sunset: 8 pm | 14 hours & 36 minutes of sun.
High tide at 6:45 am & 7:11 pm | Low tide at 12:42 am & 12:09 pm.
Moon: Waning Crescent. 26.9 days, 8% lighting.
🎭 Things To Do
11 am to 7 pm: Ocean Live Park open at Fort Adams State Park
2 pm to 6 pm: Aquidneck Growers Market on Memorial Blvd.
3 pm: Wednesday Flight Nights at Newport Vineyards
4:15 pm: Senior Ballroom Dance Classes at Common Fence Point Community Center
5 pm: Golden Hour Geology Hike at Norman Bird Sanctuary
6:30 pm: Fermentation Class at Forty 1 North
Read More: What’s Up in Newport: May 16 – 21
For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
⛵ Ocean Live Park Newport
Here’s what’s happening today at Ocean Live Park at Fort Adams. For the full schedule and more information, click here.
11:00 a.m. Ocean Live Park opens
11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m Exploration Zone – BankNewport – Open
10:30 a.m. – 11:45 p.m. Pro-Am Speed Run #1 Race Commentators Andy Green & Martha Parker
12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Try Sailing (weather dependent)
3:10 p.m. – 4:15 p.m. Pro-Am Speed Run #2 Race Commentators Andy Green & Martha Parker
🎶 Entertainment
Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm
Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm
Irish American Club: Mel at 8 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: Chevalier at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
Landing: Mark Flynn at 2:30 pm
Sardella’s: Live Jazz music at 7 pm
🏛️ City & Government
Jamestown: Jamestown Technical Review Committee at 1 pm, Jamestown Beavertail State Park Advisory at 2:30 pm, Jamestown Affordable Housing at 5:15 pm, Jamestown Tree Preservation & Protection at 6:30 pm, Jamestown Planning Commission at 7 pm
Little Compton: Little Compton Budget Committee at 6 pm, Little Compton Zoning Board of Review at 7 pm, Little Compton School Committee at 7 pm
Middletown: Middletown Open Space and Fields Committee at 5:30 pm
Newport: Newport Cemetery Advisory Commission at 4 pm, Newport School Committee – Policy Subcommittee at 5:15 pm
Portsmouth: Portsmouth School Committee – District Building Committee at 4 pm
RITBA: Turnpike and Bridge Authority, Rhode Island at 8:30 am
Tiverton: Tiverton School Committee Policy Sub Committee at 5 pm, Tiverton Personnel Board at 5 pm
See the agendas and a full list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.
On WhatsUpNewp.com
🆕 The Latest
Duran shakes off rough start, helps Red Sox beat Mariners 9-4 to snap 4-game skid
Red Sox center fielder Jarren Duran’s night started out pretty poorly. He finished it off by contributing to a slump-breaking victory.
House OKs Speakman bill to help homeowners develop ADUs
Legislation is part of House effort to address housing crisis
Festival continues at The Ocean Race Newport!
Notice to marine spectators
Euer, Finkelman bill to allow tax cut for Jamestown volunteer firefighters passes General Assembly
The House and Senate today unanimously passed a bill, sponsored by Sen. Dawn Euer and Rep. Alex Finkelman, that would allow the town of Jamestown to give a tax break to volunteer firefighters.
Goodbye, fish and chips? New England haddock imperiled by overfishing
A staple seafood species caught by East Coast fishers for centuries is experiencing overfishing, and regulators have cut catch quotas by more than 80% to prevent the fish’s population from collapse.
Recent beasts of the East, Heat and Celtics ready for latest conference finals showdown
From the pandemic to the play-in tournament, not much has kept the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat from crossing paths in the Eastern Conference finals recently.
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County
Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.
3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island
Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.
