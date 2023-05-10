Good Morning! Today is Wednesday, May 10, 2023. Today’s newsletter is 1,260 words - approximately a 6-minute read.

⛵ The first finisher of Leg 5 of The Ocean Race is expected in Newport today between 2:00 pm and 6:00 pm. The North Lawn of Fort Adams will offer prime viewing opportunities, and everyone is encouraged to visit Fort Adams to watch the finish. We’ll have updates throughout the day on WhatsUpNewp.com.

👏 Meanwhile, in Providence, the House of Representatives yesterday passed a resolution sponsored by Aquidneck Island Representatives Lauren H. Carson and Terri Cortvriend celebrating the event, its efforts to bring attention to the importance of protecting oceans and the thousands of visitors it will attract to the City by the Sea.

👉 Newport City Council returns to the Council Chambers at Newport City Hall this evening for a Regular Meeting. Here’s a look at what’s on the agenda.

Mayor Xay will join What’sUpNewp live tomorrow morning at 10 am on a live virtual video interview to recap the meeting and more. Tune in live or watch/listen to the interview anytime afterward on WhatsUpNewp.com.

✈️ You may not know it but this week (May 7 - 13, 2023) is National Travel and Tourism Week. According to the U.S. Travel Association, National Travel and Tourism Week is “an annual tradition to celebrate the U.S. travel community and travel’s essential role in stimulating economic growth, cultivating vibrant communities, creating quality job opportunities, inspiring new businesses and elevating the quality of life for Americans every day”.

Evan Smith, President of Discover Newport - the official convention and visitors bureau for Newport and Bristol Counties, will join What’sUpNewp at 12:30 pm today on a live virtual video conversation to chat about all things happening in local travel and tourism. Tune in live or watch/listen to the interview anytime afterward on WhatsUpNewp.com.

Today: Sunny, with a high near 65. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 6 to 11 mph in the morning.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 50. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 70. Southwest wind 7 to 11 mph.

Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SSW 5 to 10 kt in the morning. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: SW wind 5 to 9 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt after midnight. Clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tomorrow: SW wind 6 to 10 kt. A slight chance of showers after 5pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 53°F.

Sunrise: 5:31 am | Sunset: 7:52 pm | 14 hours & 21 minutes of sun.

High tide at 12:21 pm | Low tide at 5:32 am & 5:22 pm.

Moon: Waning Gibbous. 19.4 days, 78% lighting.

Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm

Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm

Irish American Club: Mel at 8 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Air at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm

Newport Playhouse: Run For Your Wife at 11 am

Queen Anne’s Lofe: Ben OConnor Live at 6 pm

Ragged Island Brewing: Andre Arsenault from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm

Sardella’s: Live Jazz music at 7 pm

The Newport-based caterer was honored for his leadership and community mindedness.

The station is launching several programming features this week.

Newport has a long history filled with firsts and unique accomplishments. From its early days as a colonial capital to its modern-day status as a cultural hub, Newport has always been a place of significance in the United States.

Former President Donald Trump will return to CNN’s airwaves on Wednesday, joining the network for a two-hour town hall event in early-voting New Hampshire a day after a civil jury found him liable for sexually assaulting an advice columnist nearly three decades ago.

Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

January 14, 1962 – May 07, 2023

Having silenced the TD Garden crowd and put the defending Eastern Conference champion Celtics on the brink of a second-round exit, 76ers players barely cracked a smile as they walked off the court.

Matt Olson crushed a two-run homer in Atlanta’s four-run first inning and the Braves overwhelmed Nick Pivetta and the Boston Red Sox 9-3 on Tuesday night.

Newport-based 11th Hour Racing is leading the three and is due in port on Wednesday.

Customers in Newport, Middletown and Portsmouth are asked to be on the lookout for any suspicious correspondence and to report any unusual interactions to the proper authorities.

The resolution passed by the House today “welcomes The Ocean Race to Newport, our City by the Sea, and whole-heartedly supports the recognition of the rights of Nature, including the Ocean’s rights to exist, flourish, evolve, regenerate, recover and be restored within Rhode Island, and recognizes the rights of the people and communities that make up Rhode Island to live in a clean and healthy environment…”.

The bill now heads to the House for consideration.

