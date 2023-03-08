Good Morning! Today is Wednesday, March 8. Today’s newsletter is 1,074 words - approximately a 5-minute read.

🍞 After operating for over twelve years in Middletown and almost ninety years on Aquidneck Island, Sig’s Place has been sold and will close permanently on April 1. Story

🇮🇪 If you haven’t seen Academy Awarady nominee The Banshees of Inisherin yet, tonight is the night. The JPT will be showing the film at 7:30 pm. Get there early for an intimate concert by the Irish band Turas starting at 6:30 pm. Details

🇮🇪 A musical celebration of the “Irish in America” is set to take place at 6:30 pm at the Portsmouth Free Public Library. Story

🌊 The future of the Jamestown-Newport Ferry is in choppy waters, as ferry ownership and the Jamestown Town Council have yet to finalize a leasing agreement. WJAR

🏛️ Newport City Council will interview three Planning Board candidates today at 5 pm. Story

⚓ At 6:30 pm, Newport City Council will host a Regular Council Meeting. Agenda

📺 NBC 10's Temi-Tope Adeleye recently visited Kellie's Cafe in Newport. WJAR

☮️ The Pell Center for International Relations and Public Policy will host a conversation with Pernilla Rydén, director of The International Forum for the Challenges of Peace Operations and former senior political affairs officer for the United Nations. The conversation will happen on Thursday, March 9, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., in the Bazarsky Lecture Hall in O’Hare Academic Building. Salve Regina members and the general public are invited to participate. To register for this event, go here.

🚮 Waste Management has replaced the City of Newport's crop of Big Belly Trash Cans with brand new models. “The best part? No more need to grab the handle; simply step and deposit,” the City of Newport shared on Facebook. “Designed to reduce the amount of time that garbage trucks spend on the street by allowing Waste Management to monitor their capacity remotely and only send out trucks when full, Newport first introduced Big Belly units in 2011 as part of an effort to augment traditional open top bins located around the City as well as reduce emissions and our carbon footprint”.

💰 The Michele Gizzi Nursing Scholarship, established in memory of Michele Lynch Gizzi, a wonderful and dedicated nurse, is now open to permanent residents of Aquidneck Island who are pursuing a career in nursing. A $1,000 scholarship will be granted to a deserving recipient for the purpose of studying toward a degree in nursing at an accredited school of nursing. The applicant may be a high school senior or a current college student. High school seniors can obtain an application from your guidance office. Current college students may request an application by contacting Paula Morris at paulamorris1@msn.com. Deadline: April 30, 2023

☀️ Weather

🛥️ Marine Forecast

Small Craft Advisory until March 8, 01:00 PM EST

Today: N wind 12 to 14 kt, with gusts as high as 25 kt. Partly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: NNW wind 10 to 12 kt. Mostly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 40°F.

🌊 Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:08 am | Sunset: 5:43 pm | 11 hours and 35 minutes of sun.

High tide at 8:10 am & 8:30 pm | Low tide at 1:38 am & 1:57 pm.

Moon: Full Moon. 15.3 days, 100% lighting.

🎭 Things To Do

🎶 Entertainment

Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm

Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm

General’s Crossing Brewhouse: Trivia Night at 6 pm

Irish American Club: Mel at 8 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Exhibition on Screen Mary Cassatt: Painting The Modern Woman at 3:30 pm, The Banshees of Inisherin with live concert pre-film by Turas at 6:30 pm

Sardella’s: Live Jazz music at 7 pm

🏛️ City & Government

Newport Saint Patrick’s Day Parade, What’sUpNewp’s annual St. Patrick’s Parade Day Eve Celebration, Newport Classical, and more.