📺 Newport School Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain joins What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation at 1:30 pm today (Watch Here). We have plenty to ask the Superintendent, but what questions do you have? Leave them in the comments.

🇮🇪 The Museum of Newport Irish History this evening will host its fifth and final presentation of its 21st Annual Lecture Series. The lecture will feature Mike Slein, who will give a talk titled “A Virtual Tour of Irish Newport: Connecting the Dots.” Details

📚 Historian Christian McBurney will speak about his new book, Dark Voyage: An American Privateer’s War on Britain’s African Slave Trade, at the Portsmouth Historical Society this evening. Details

🎬 Somewhere in the Summer, an independent feature film, is seeking two actors, aged 18–27, for the lead roles of Greg and Hannah. Filming will take place in Boston, Massachusetts, and Newport, Rhode Island. Details

🌼 The kickoff of Newport Daffodil Days and the Annual Daffy Dog Paw-Rade has been moved from Saturday to Sunday due to the weather forecast. Details

💰 The Rhode Island Senate has approved legislation from President Dominick J. Ruggerio (D-Dist. 4, North Providence, Providence) that would enable sports wagering on in-state collegiate teams when they are participating in tournaments that consist of four or more teams. Read More

🏃 The 7th Annual Newport Night Run takes place this Saturday. It’s not to late to sign up, online registration closes on Thursday night. Register Now

✈️ At noon today, Governor McKee will join Rhode Island Airport Corporation President and CEO Iftikhar Ahmad, Breeze Airways Chief Operations Officer Mike Wuerger, and federal, state, and local officials to celebrate Breeze Airways’ inaugural day as a base of operations at Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport.

A “base” is an airport where an airline permanently bases aircraft and crew. This increases the potential for additional flight options for consumers and enhances the reliability of routes given the availability of reserve crews and back-up aircraft.

💵 Newport City Council will host a workshop on April 10 at 5:30 pm regarding “budget overview and general fund revenues”.

What’s Up Today

☀️ Weather

Today: Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 48. North wind 6 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

Tonight: A chance of rain showers after 2 am, mixing with snow after 5 am. Increasing clouds, with a low of around 31. Southwest wind 10 to 18 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%. Little or no snow accumulation is expected.

7-Day Weather Forecast | 3-day Surf Forecast

🛥️ Marine Forecast

Small Craft Advisory in effect from March 30, 04:00 AM EDT until March 30, 11:00 AM EDT

Today: N wind 5 to 9 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: SSW wind 9 to 12 kt, increasing to 13 to 16 kt after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 kt. A chance of rain showers before 5 am, then a chance of rain and snow showers. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 41°F.

🌊 Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:33 am | Sunset: 7:06 pm | 12 hours and 33 minutes of sun.

High tide at 2:30 am & 2:57 pm | Low tide at 9:21 am & 8:01 pm.

Moon: First Quarter Moon. 7.4 days, 50% lighting.

🎭 Things To Do

🎶 Entertainment

Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm

Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm

Irish American Club: Mel at 8 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Everything Everywhere All At Once at 4 pm & 7:30 pm

Sardella’s: Live Jazz music at 7 pm

🏛️ City & Government

On WhatsUpNewp.com

📈 Popular Stories

Here's what stories folks were reading the most on WhatsUpNewp.com yesterday;

🆕 The Latest

We published 31 stories yesterday on WhatsUpNewp.com; here's a look at the latest;

Rhode Island Senate approves bill that would enable wagering on in-state collegiate sports teams during tournaments

This Day in RI History: March 29, 1927, TV personality John McLaughlin is born in Providence

7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County

3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island

Obituary: Joan Gallagher Farrell

Saros’s 35 saves carries Predators past Bruins, 2-1

Short-handed Wizards rout Celtics 130-111

Coast Guard to investigate fire on Boston Harbor cruise ship

Work set to begin on the Mary Street Parking Lot

City of Newport: Short-term rental renewals are due by May 31

After another school shooting, Newport School Superintendent joins the conversation on WUN on Wednesday

The US surpasses 125 mass shootings in 2023—here’s every event mapped

Police: Aaron Hernandez’s brother arrested in ESPN incident

WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Heather Hole Strout, Executive Director of the MLK Center

Governor McKee, RIDE announce $4 million in funds for district and community-based organization programming

Classical High School student wins Rhode Island ‘Poetry Out Loud’ recitation contest

25 terms you should know to understand the gun control debate

The Ocean Race moves back into the Atlantic

Rhythm and Roots Festival announces 2023 lineup

Review: ‘Life Worth Living’ explores life’s big questions

Congressman Magaziner leads effort to protect southern New England coastal economy and environment

Further Reading

WPRI: ‘Pain is coming’: McKee slams Fed for rate hikes

ecoRI: Bottle Bill Debate Returns to Rhode Island

Salve Today: Salve Day of Giving is on March 30

Newport Daffodil Days, Newport Night Run, Soak Up The Sun Spring Fundraiser Party, and more.