🎖️ Former Arizona Senator Martha McSally was born on this day in Warwick. As an Air Force pilot, McSally flew numerous missions over Iraq and Afghanistan, where she was the first female U.S. fighter pilot to fly in combat and the first woman to command a fighter squadron.

🎵 The 2023 Newport Classical Music Festival will present twenty-six concerts this summer between July 4-23, 2023.

👉 Watch for Newport Jazz Festival’s lineup at 1 pm today. For a limited time, you’ll also be able to grab specially priced 3-day tickets.

🗓️ Newport City Council is back at it tonight with a Regular Council Meeting. Here’s what’s on the agenda.

📷 Join the International Tennis Hall of Fame this evening (live or virtual) for the exhibit premiere of Hit Me With Your Best Shot. The evening includes a panel discussion on inspiring women in sports photography and a celebration of barrier-breaking tennis photographer, Carol Newsom.

📋 Job hunting? Stop by the Newport County Job Fair between 10 am - 1 pm or 4 pm - 7 pm on Thursday, March 23, at the CCRI Newport Campus to meet with more than a dozen of the top local employers, including Lifespan, Newport Mental Health, Newport Restaurant Group, EBCAP, BankNewport, Child & Family, RI Transit & Bridge Authority, and many more!

🐬 Yesterday, RIDEM’s Office of Water Resources staff observed a pod of common dolphins feeding in Mount Hope Bay just north of the Mt. Hope bridge. Watch below.

Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 50. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Tonight: A chance of showers, mainly between 10 pm and midnight. Patchy fog after 1 am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low of around 43. South wind 9 to 11 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts to less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming S 5 to 9 kt in the morning. Partly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: S wind 8 to 10 kt. A chance of showers, mainly between 11 pm and midnight. Patchy fog after 1 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 40°F.

Sunrise: 6:45 am | Sunset: 6:59 pm | 12 hours and 14 minutes of sun.

High tide at 9:03 am & 9:26 pm | Low tide at 2:37 am & 2:40 pm.

Moon: New Moon. 0 days, 0% lighting.

Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm

Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm

Irish American Club: Mel at 8 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Close at 4:30 pm, Emily at 7:30 pm

Sardella’s: Live Jazz music at 7 pm

Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.

Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

Stacker used 2021 data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Census Bureau to find what share of each state’s retirement-age population, those 65 and older, still participate in the labor force.

Active-duty service members are based around the world, but the vast majority of them—nearly 1.2 million—are stationed in the U.S. Stacker compiled a list of the states with the most active-duty military members using data from the Department of Defense 2021 Demographics Report: Profile of the Military Community.

Jayson Tatum scored 36 points and the Boston Celtics ended a long road trip on a high note by beating the Sacramento Kings 132-109 on Tuesday night.

The meeting is scheduled for March 29, 2023, at 5:30 pm.

The Town Council takes a major step towards a special election this fall on a proposed $190 million new middle-high school Monday night.

Annual game between R.I. Army and Air National Guard will benefit Vet Center

NYC-based band playing PVD for first time

Dar Williams live at The JPT, Aquidneck 10K, Mark Erelli concert, Easter Bunny visits Shops at Long Wharf, Dancing at 40 Steps, and more!

