What's Up Today: Wednesday, March 22
Good Morning! Today is Wednesday, March 22. Today’s newsletter is 1,286 words - a 6-minute read.
🎖️ Former Arizona Senator Martha McSally was born on this day in Warwick. As an Air Force pilot, McSally flew numerous missions over Iraq and Afghanistan, where she was the first female U.S. fighter pilot to fly in combat and the first woman to command a fighter squadron.
🎵 The 2023 Newport Classical Music Festival will present twenty-six concerts this summer between July 4-23, 2023.
👉 Watch for Newport Jazz Festival’s lineup at 1 pm today. For a limited time, you’ll also be able to grab specially priced 3-day tickets.
🗓️ Newport City Council is back at it tonight with a Regular Council Meeting. Here’s what’s on the agenda.
📷 Join the International Tennis Hall of Fame this evening (live or virtual) for the exhibit premiere of Hit Me With Your Best Shot. The evening includes a panel discussion on inspiring women in sports photography and a celebration of barrier-breaking tennis photographer, Carol Newsom.
📋 Job hunting? Stop by the Newport County Job Fair between 10 am - 1 pm or 4 pm - 7 pm on Thursday, March 23, at the CCRI Newport Campus to meet with more than a dozen of the top local employers, including Lifespan, Newport Mental Health, Newport Restaurant Group, EBCAP, BankNewport, Child & Family, RI Transit & Bridge Authority, and many more!
🐬 Yesterday, RIDEM’s Office of Water Resources staff observed a pod of common dolphins feeding in Mount Hope Bay just north of the Mt. Hope bridge. Watch below.
What’s Up Today
☀️ Weather
Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 50. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Tonight: A chance of showers, mainly between 10 pm and midnight. Patchy fog after 1 am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low of around 43. South wind 9 to 11 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts to less than a tenth of an inch possible.
🛥️ Marine Forecast
Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming S 5 to 9 kt in the morning. Partly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: S wind 8 to 10 kt. A chance of showers, mainly between 11 pm and midnight. Patchy fog after 1 am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 40°F.
🌊 Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 6:45 am | Sunset: 6:59 pm | 12 hours and 14 minutes of sun.
High tide at 9:03 am & 9:26 pm | Low tide at 2:37 am & 2:40 pm.
Moon: New Moon. 0 days, 0% lighting.
🎭 Things To Do
3 pm: Flight Night Wednesdays at Newport Vineyards
4:15 pm: Senior Ballroom Dance Classes at Common Fence Point Community Center
5 pm: Book Launch & Lecture re. distinguished Newport Irish-American at Redwood Library
5:30 pm: The Irish Snug at Edward King House
6 pm: Virtual Newport Lecture Series with Dr. Heath “Hank” Brightman
6 pm: “Hit Me With Your Best Shot!” exhibit launch and panel discussion: Inspiring Women in Sports Photography at International Tennis Hall Of Fame
6:30 pm to 8:30 pm: Fermentation Class at Forty 1 North
7 pm: How Ike Led: The Principles Behind Eisenhower’s Biggest Decisions at Salve Regina University
7:30 pm: Elements at The Keats Theatre
For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
🎶 Entertainment
Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm
Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm
Irish American Club: Mel at 8 pm
Sardella’s: Live Jazz music at 7 pm
🏛️ City & Government
Little Compton: Little Compton Town Council at 4 pm
Middletown: Middletown Technical Review Committee at 9 am
Newport: Newport City Council at 5 pm, Newport City Council at 6:30 pm
Tiverton: Tiverton Police Pension Board at 10 am
See the agendas and a full list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.
On WhatsUpNewp.com
📈 Popular Stories
Here’s what stories folks were reading the most on WhatsUpNewp.com yesterday;
What Sold: 14 Newport County real estate sales, transactions (March 13- 17)
Providence College begins national search for their next men’s basketball coach
2023 Newport Classical Music Festival will present twenty-six concerts from July 4 – 23
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band add a second Gillette Stadium Show
🆕 The Latest
We published 21 stories yesterday on WhatsUpNewp.com; here’s a look at the latest;
This Day in RI History: March 22, 1966, Martha McSally is born
As an Air Force pilot, McSally flew numerous missions over Iraq and Afghanistan, where she was the first female U.S. fighter pilot to fly in combat and the first woman to command a fighter squadron. Rising to the rank of Colonel, McSally commanded the 354th Fighter Squadron at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base.
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County
Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.
3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island
Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.
States with the most adults of retirement age still working
Stacker used 2021 data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Census Bureau to find what share of each state’s retirement-age population, those 65 and older, still participate in the labor force.
States with the most active-duty military members
Active-duty service members are based around the world, but the vast majority of them—nearly 1.2 million—are stationed in the U.S. Stacker compiled a list of the states with the most active-duty military members using data from the Department of Defense 2021 Demographics Report: Profile of the Military Community.
Jayson Tatum’s 36 points lead Celtics past Kings 132-109
Jayson Tatum scored 36 points and the Boston Celtics ended a long road trip on a high note by beating the Sacramento Kings 132-109 on Tuesday night.
Newport City Council to host a workshop on its Transportation Master Plan
The meeting is scheduled for March 29, 2023, at 5:30 pm.
Christmas in July in RI: Legislation introduced that would create an annual sales tax holiday
Middletown Town Council awards school architect contract
The Town Council takes a major step towards a special election this fall on a proposed $190 million new middle-high school Monday night.
URI to host Adjutant General’s Cup Hockey Tournament at Boss Arena
Annual game between R.I. Army and Air National Guard will benefit Vet Center
What’s Up Interview: Christian Dryden of The Ritualists, playing Askew March 31
NYC-based band playing PVD for first time
We’ll See You Out There
What’s Up This Week: March 20 – 26
Dar Williams live at The JPT, Aquidneck 10K, Mark Erelli concert, Easter Bunny visits Shops at Long Wharf, Dancing at 40 Steps, and more!
