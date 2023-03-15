Good Morning! Today is Wednesday, March 15. Today’s newsletter is 1,118 words - approximately a 6-minute read.

❄️ Rhode Island saw little snow accumulation compared to areas in Massachusetts and Connecticut that have recorded 20-30″ of snow. Here’s how much snow has fallen across Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and Connecticut: March 14 – 15

☃️ Speaking of snow, here’s the latest weather-related updated → List of Rhode Island cancellations, closures, and delays

🚓 A heavy police presence descended upon a residence in the area of 900 West Main Road in Middletown on Tuesday following the discovery of a body at the home. Read More/Updates coming here → Body discovered at Middletown home leads to large police presence and active investigation

Here’s how much snow has fallen across Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and Connecticut: March 14 – 15

List of Rhode Island cancellations, closures, and delays

3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island

7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County

Red-hot Raddysh nets hat trick, Blackhawks top Bruins 6-3

Late-winter storm pummels Northeast with heavy, wet snow

Celebrating 11 years of What’sUpNewp

Portsmouth Historical Society to present ‘Dark Voyage’ by historian Christian McBurney on March 29

Coalition of 30 groups calls for same-day voter registration in Rhode Island

Woman who pretended to be sick Marine gets nearly 6 years

Body discovered at Middletown home leads to large police presence and active investigation

The Nature Conservancy, Tiverton Land Trust conserve Cook Farm in Tiverton

RIDOH is seeking public comment on the intent to issue a Categorical Exclusion to Stone Bridge Fire District

Five Newport organizations announce BRAVE Space LGBTQIA designation

Dates set for 52nd Annual Newport International Boat Show

☀️ Weather

Today: A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. Breezy, with a northwest wind of around 21 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 33. Northwest wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

🛥️ Marine Forecast

Gale Warning until March 15, 04:00 PM EDT

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Today: NNW wind around 18 kt, with gusts as high as 31 kt. A slight chance of showers. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: NW wind 11 to 15 kt, with gusts as high as 30 kt. Mostly cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 41°F.

🌊 Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:56 am | Sunset: 6:51 pm | 11 hours and 54 minutes of sun.

High tide at 2:10 am & 2:43 pm | Low tide at 8:08 am & 7:55 pm.

Moon: Last Quarter Moon. 22.1 days, 50% lighting.

🎭 Things To Do

🎶 Entertainment

Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm

Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm

General’s Crossing Brewhouse: Trivia Night at 6 pm

Irish American Club: Mel at 8 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: 80 For Brady at 1:30 pm, National Theatre Live: The Crucible at 4 pm, Everything Everywhere All At Once at 7:30 pm

Sardella’s: Live Jazz music at 7 pm

🏛️ City & Government

Jamestown: Jamestown Affordable Housing at 5 pm, Jamestown Planning Commission at 6 pm, Jamestown Tree Preservation & Protection at 6:30 pm

Little Compton: Little Compton Zoning Board of Review at 7 pm, Little Compton Agricultural Conservancy Trust at 7 pm, Little Compton Harbor Commission at 7:30 pm

Middletown: Middletown School Building Committee at 5 pm, Middletown Open Space and Fields Committee at 5:30 pm

Newport: Newport Cemetery Advisory Commission at 4 pm, Newport School Committee - Policy Subcommittee at 5:30 pm

Portsmouth: Portsmouth School Committee - District Building Committee at 4 pm

RITBA: Turnpike and Bridge Authority, Rhode Island at 8:30 am

Tiverton: Tiverton Historic Preservation Advisory Board at 9 am

See the agendas and a full list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

