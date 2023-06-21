Wednesday, June 21.

☀️ Summer begins at 10:57 am today when the Summer solstice occurs! With 15 hours and 11 minutes of daylight, today is the year's longest day.

🚗 According to the division's director, Bud Craddock, the Rhode Island Division of Motor Vehicles expects to roll out a mobile DMV office to replace two permanent part-time branch offices that have been closed for three years.

👉 Barbara A. VonVillas is back on the Middletown Town Council, saying she was looking forward to getting down to business and doing the work of the town.

🌺 This weekend’s 2023 Newport Flower Show has completely sold out, according to the Preservation Society of Newport County.

📺 We have two great conversations today on WUN-ON-ONE: At 1 pm, Cathleen Carr, Executive Director of newportFILM, will join us to discuss the upcoming newportFILM Outdoors series. At 2 pm, Salve grad Fletcher Michael will join us to chat about his new book, Glass Bottle Season.

🍻 Taproot Brewing Co. is saying “cheers to five years” with a celebration alongside their Wednesday Music Series kickoff today from 5 – 8 pm.

⚓ The JPT Film & Event Center is hosting a unique event tonight around a special screening of Master Commander: The Far Side of The World. Author Will Sofrin will be in-house screening a video presentation about his new book All Hands On Deck- a thrilling account of the 18th-century replica ship that was sailed from Newport to serve as the floating set in Master and Commander. Tickets & Event Details. If you missed our conversation with Will Sofrin, you can watch it here.

What’s Up Today

Weather

Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 67. East wind 8 to 11 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 54. East wind 5 to 8 mph.

7-Day Weather Forecast | 3-day Surf Forecast

Marine Forecast

Today: ENE wind 8 to 10 kt, becoming ESE in the afternoon. Partly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: ESE wind 5 to 7 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 64°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:11 am | Sunset: 8:22 pm | 15 hours & 11 minutes of sun.

High tide at 10:55 am & 11:07 pm | Low tide at 4:17 am & 3:59 pm

Moon: Waxing Crescent. 2.6 days, 8% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm

Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Blackberry at 3 pm, Master & Commander with Will Sofrin, author of All Hands on Deck at 6:15 pm

Landing: Mark Flynn at 1 pm, Jay Parker at 4:30 pm, Jim Devlin at 8 pm

Newport Playhouse: Spreading It Around at 11 am

Newport Vineyards: Blue Light Bands from 5 pm to 8 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: Eoin EganBlue Light Band from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm

Perro Salado: The Z-Boys at 10 pm

Ragged Island Brewing: Andrew Arsenault from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm

Sardella’s: Live music at 7 pm

The Reef: Music Bingo at 7 pm

Local Government

On WhatsUpNewp.com

Popular Stories Last 24 Hours

The Latest

The Rhode Island Division of Motor Vehicles expects to roll out a mobile DMV office to replace two permanent part-time branch offices that have been closed for three years, according to the division’s director, Bud Craddock.

Barbara A. VonVillas is back on the #MiddletownRI Town Council, saying she was looking forward to getting down to business and doing the work of the town.

By Barbara A. VonVillas

A Canadian military surveillance aircraft detected underwater noises as a massive search continued early Wednesday in a remote part of the North Atlantic for a submersible that vanished while taking five people down to the wreck of the Titanic.

Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.

Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

The Soirée will include DJ and dancing, raw bar, cocktails, and summer savories and treats. Unique live auction items include cocktails at Clingstone, a private polo lesson, a sail aboard 46’ Sloop Flood Tide, a Luke Randall print, and a bevy of experiential offerings.

According to data from the Multiple Listing Service, this is the highest land sale in Little Compton since March 2021.

Conversation with Fletcher Michael coming up on Wednesday, June 21 at 2 pm

Recent Local Obituaries

Further Reading

URI professor describes being in submersible, while Newport-based cutter supports search effort (WJAR)

Unified Command established for missing submersible from Polar Prince ( US Coast Guard Northeast)

Portsmouth to put brakes on problematic parking areas (East Bay Times)