City of Newport's 4th of July fireworks, live music at Newport Vineyards and Ragged Island Brewing, and more.
🎆 After being postponed a day due to rain, The City of Newport will host its annual fireworks display over Newport Harbor this evening at 9:15 pm.
🎇 Jamestown will now host their fireworks at 9:05 pm on Thursday night, while Escobar Farm in Portsmouth will host their 4th of July display on Saturday at 9:15 pm. Of note in Portsmouth, Middle Rd. from Hedly St. to Stub Toe Ln. will be closed for pedestrian traffic at approximately 8:00 pm and will reopen at 10:00 pm, according to Portsmouth Police.
🚢 Thursday will be a busy day on the cruise ship schedule, as the Queen Mary II and American Star are scheduled to make a stop in Newport.
🎶 Newport Classical Music Festival will host twenty-seven concerts for its 54th season, July 4 – 23. Full schedule here.
🎸 Now that we’re into July, many free outdoor music series’ have begun in our area. See the full schedule here.
🦈 newportFILM will host After The Bite at Salve O’Hare Lawn on Thursday night at 8:40 pm. Chelly Knight and Chris Vaillancourt kick off the night with live music beginning at 7:20 pm.
What’s Up Today
Weather
Today: Patchy fog before 9 am. Otherwise, cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Tonight: Patchy fog after 11 pm. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind 5 to 7 mph.
Marine Forecast
Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SSW 5 to 9 kt in the afternoon. Patchy fog before 9 am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: SSW wind around 6 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt. Patchy fog after 11 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 68°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 5:17 am | Sunset: 8:22 pm | 15 hours & 4 minutes of sun.
High tide at 10 am & 10:25 pm | Low tide at 3:42 am & 3:28 pm
Moon: Waxing Gibbous. 16.5 days, 97% lighting.
Things To Do
2 pm to 6 pm: Aquidneck Growers Market on Memorial Blvd
3 pm to 8 pm: Wednesday Flight Night at Newport Vineyards
5 pm: After5 Cleanup at Surfer’s End Second Beach
5 pm to 8 pm: Wednesday Music Series presents So Lucky DMB Tribute from 5 pm to 8 pm
6 pm: Newport Classical Music Festival presents the Sinta Quartet: A Saxophone Soirée at Bellevue House and Gardens
6:30 pm to 8:30 pm: Fermentation Class at Forty 1 North
For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm
Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: Asteroid City at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
Landing: Mike Milazzo at 1 pm, Dan Decristofaro at 4:30 pm, Jim Devlin at 8 pm
Newport Vineyards: So Lucky DMB Tribute from 5 pm to 8 pm
O’Brien’s Pub: Eoin Egan from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm
One Pelham East: Timmy Smith at 9 pm
Perro Salado: The Z-Boys at 10 pm
Ragged Island Brewing: Mr. Chubb from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm
Sardella’s: Live music at 7 pm
The Reef: Music Bingo at 7 pm
Local Government
Jamestown: Jamestown Planning Commission at 7 pm
Little Compton: Little Compton Town Council at 5 pm, Little Compton Agricultural Conservancy Trust at 7 pm
Newport: Newport Canvassing Authority at 11:30 am, Newport Beach Commission at 5 pm, Newport City Council at 5:30 pm, Newport City Council at 6:30 pm
Portsmouth: Portsmouth Melville Park Committee at 6 pm
Tiverton: Tiverton Zoning Board of Review at 7 pm, Tiverton Zoning Board of Review at 7:30 pm
See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.
