What's Up Today: Wednesday, July 12
Aquidneck Growers Market + Family Friendly Funnies + Wednesday Music Series at Newport Vineyards + more.
7.12.2023 | Words: 1,296 | Reading Time: About 6-minutes
The Mayor and Newport City Council invite the public to join them at a reception today from 4:30-5:30 pm at The Edward King House to welcome members of a delegation visiting from Newport’s Sister City of Shimoda, Japan.
Newport City Council will host their next Regular Council Meeting at 6:30 pm. Here’s a look at what’s on the agenda.
Gerry Goldstein’s latest column is here → A historical brew, in one small coffee cup
Newport’s firehouses have been draped in ceremonial bunting, and flags have been lowered to half-staff as Newport’s bravest mourn the loss of one of their own. Firefighter Maribeth Redman, who joined the Newport Fire Department in November of 2022, passed away suddenly over the weekend, according to a social media post by the City of Newport.
Coming soon - Mr. R Fusion at 7 Memorial Boulevard. According to their website, the BYOB restaurant “combines Asian, Italian, and American cuisines to create culinary experiences that are familiar but surprising. This is shareable food at its finest”.
Heads Up: The annual Newport Hellenic Festival, hosted by St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Church, returns this weekend. Hours are 6 pm to 11 pm on Friday, 12 pm to 11 pm on Saturday, and 12 pm to 4 pm on Sunday.
What’s Up Today
Weather
Today: Sunny, with a high near 84. Southwest wind 5 to 11 mph.
Tonight: Patchy fog after 1am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph.
Marine Forecast
Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SSW 5 to 10 kt in the morning. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: SW wind 5 to 8 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt after midnight. Patchy fog after 1 am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 68°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 5:22 am | Sunset: 8:19 pm | 14 hours and 56 minutes of sun.
High tide at 4 am & 11:36 pm | Low tide at 9:34 am & 11:36 pm
Moon: Waning Crescent. 24.1 days, 30% lighting.
Things To Do
11 am: Newport Classical Music Festival presents Anthony Trionfo: Virtuosic Flute at The Elms
1:15 pm: Coastal Queen’s Scenic Bay Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
2 pm to 6 pm: Aquidneck Growers Market on Memorial Blvd
3 pm to 8 pm: Wednesday Flight Night at Newport Vineyards
3:30 pm: Wednesday Walk: Community Science at Norman Bird Sanctuary
4:15 pm to 5:15 pm: Senior Ballroom Dance Classes at Common Fence Point Community Center
5 pm: After5 Cleanup at Surfer’s End Second Beach
5 pm to 8 pm: Wednesday Music Series presents Greg Loftus at Newport Vineyards
5:30 pm: Adult Intermediate Ballet at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
6 pm: Newport Hospital’s Summer Celebration – A Salute to Health at Belle Mer
6:15 pm: Evening Bubbly Cruise from Jamestown Village with Jamestown Newport Ferry
6:30 pm to 8:30 pm: Fermentation Class at Forty 1 North
6:35 pm: Newport Gulls vs. North Shore Navigators at Cardines Field
7 pm: Family Friendly Funnies with The Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
7:15 pm: Coastal Queen’s Evening Cocktail Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
8 pm: Newport Classical Music Festival presents Zlatomir Fung in Bach’s Cello Suites at The Breakers
For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm
Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: Asteroid City at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
Landing: Ruby Mac at 1 pm, Mark Flynn at 4:30 pm, Jim Devlin at 8 pm
Narragansett Cafe: Fausto Palma from 8 pm to 11 pm
Newport Vineyards: Live music with Greg Loftus from 5 pm to 8 pm
O’Brien’s Pub: Eoin Egan from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm
One Pelham East: Timmy Smith at 9 pm
Perro Salado: The Z-Boys at 10 pm
Sardella’s: Live music at 7 pm
The Firehouse Theatre: Family Friendly Funnies at 7 pm
The Reef: Music Bingo at 7 pm
Local Government
Little Compton: Little Compton School Committee at 5:30 pm, Little Compton Housing Trust at 6 pm
Middletown: Middletown Economic Development Advisory Committee at 4:30 pm, Middletown School Building Committee at 5 pm, Middletown Planning Board at 6 pm
Newport: Newport City Council at 5:30 pm, Newport City Council at 6:30 pm
Tiverton: Tiverton Cemetery Commission at 7 pm
See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.
On WhatsUpNewp.com
Recent Local Obituaries
