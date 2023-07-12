7.12.2023 | Words: 1,296 | Reading Time: About 6-minutes

The Mayor and Newport City Council invite the public to join them at a reception today from 4:30-5:30 pm at The Edward King House to welcome members of a delegation visiting from Newport’s Sister City of Shimoda, Japan.

Newport City Council will host their next Regular Council Meeting at 6:30 pm. Here’s a look at what’s on the agenda.

Gerry Goldstein’s latest column is here → A historical brew, in one small coffee cup

Newport’s firehouses have been draped in ceremonial bunting, and flags have been lowered to half-staff as Newport’s bravest mourn the loss of one of their own. Firefighter Maribeth Redman, who joined the Newport Fire Department in November of 2022, passed away suddenly over the weekend, according to a social media post by the City of Newport.

Coming soon - Mr. R Fusion at 7 Memorial Boulevard. According to their website, the BYOB restaurant “combines Asian, Italian, and American cuisines to create culinary experiences that are familiar but surprising. This is shareable food at its finest”.

Heads Up: The annual Newport Hellenic Festival, hosted by St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Church, returns this weekend. Hours are 6 pm to 11 pm on Friday, 12 pm to 11 pm on Saturday, and 12 pm to 4 pm on Sunday.

Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SSW 5 to 10 kt in the morning. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: SW wind 5 to 8 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt after midnight. Patchy fog after 1 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 68°F.

Sunrise: 5:22 am | Sunset: 8:19 pm | 14 hours and 56 minutes of sun.

High tide at 4 am & 11:36 pm | Low tide at 9:34 am & 11:36 pm

Moon: Waning Crescent. 24.1 days, 30% lighting.

Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm

Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Asteroid City at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm

Landing: Ruby Mac at 1 pm, Mark Flynn at 4:30 pm, Jim Devlin at 8 pm

Narragansett Cafe: Fausto Palma from 8 pm to 11 pm

Newport Vineyards: Live music with Greg Loftus from 5 pm to 8 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: Eoin Egan from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm

One Pelham East: Timmy Smith at 9 pm

Perro Salado: The Z-Boys at 10 pm

Sardella’s: Live music at 7 pm

The Firehouse Theatre: Family Friendly Funnies at 7 pm

The Reef: Music Bingo at 7 pm

Ten historic 12 Metres will compete in the World Championship, which was last held in the U.S. (in Newport) in 2019.

Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.

July 12th, 1928 was the birthday of Barbara Cowsill, who performed along with her children in the family band The Cowsills.

The Newport Gulls scored seven runs in the eighth inning and erased a three-run deficit to take down the Martha’s Vineyard Sharks, 10-5 on Tuesday night at the Shark Tank.

For years, a tiny piece of history has resided with other memorabilia on my desk, all accrued over decades of chasing the news.

The pickleball craze is hitting the big leagues.

The event will be held to commemorate the landing of French troops under the command of Comte de Rochambeau and to honor a 243-year special bond between the people of France and the United States.

The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management is predicting that air quality will reach UNHEALTHY levels during the afternoon and well into the evening on Wednesday, July 12.

Joan F. Murphy

DEM: Portuguese men-of-war spotted at 3 RI beaches (WPRI)

Portsmouth Majors All-Stars edged by Pawtucket (East Bay Times)

Tiverton, animal sanctuary at odds over dog nearly euthanized (East Bay Times)

Six El Paso Native Chefs Are Coming Together for an Epic Mexican Meal in Jamestown (RI Monthly)

On tap this week: Waterfront Concerts, Hellenic Fest + Newport Classical Music Festival + much more.

Licenses and permits, liquor license transfers, and more.

Program to benefit Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Center

Boston-based comic will appear with fellow comedians Kerri Louise and Christine Hurley

