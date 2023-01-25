Good Morning! Today is Wednesday, January 25.

🏛️ Newport City Council will host their next Regular Council Meeting tonight at 6:30 pm. Here’s a look at what’s on the agenda.

🔖 ICYMI: Two writers, Kay Adams and Nancy Markey, have teamed up to write a historical fiction novel dramatizing the events surrounding the murder of Benjamin J. Burton, a wealthy and admired black businessman in Newport who was murdered in 1885. The photos and illustrations alone are worth checking out → A Gilded Age Tale of Murder and Madness (Narratively). Visit gildedageauthors.com for more.

🫶 Ken Shane, who passed away in November 2022, was a talented musician, DJ, writer, promoter, and champion of great music. Ken was a contributor to WhatsUpNewp, Popdose, and The Jamestown Press, where he wrote about R&B, classic rock, Memphis Soul, fellow New Jersey-ite Bruce Springsteen, and everything Beach Boys.

For What'sUpNewp, Ken wrote about The Ocean Race, Audrain Concours, surfing, and was a weekly guest on our radio show back in the day. We miss you, Ken.

To celebrate his life, the Greenwich Odeum is presenting one of Ken’s favorite movies, The Last Waltz, on Friday, February 4. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital. Donate to St. Jude’s. Click here to donate to St. Jude’s. Click here for tickets and more information on the show.

What’s Up Today

☀️ Weather

7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County | 3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island

List: Cancellations, closures, and delays | Live: Rhode Island Power Outage Map

🛥️ Marine Forecast

Gale Warning in effect from January 25, 07:00 PM EST until January 26, 07:00 AM EST

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming ESE 5 to 7 kt in the afternoon. A chance of snow before 4 pm, then snow likely, possibly mixed with rain. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: ESE wind 15 to 20 kt becoming SSE 21 to 26 kt in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 39 kt. Rain, possibly mixed with snow, becoming all rain after 7pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tomorrow: WSW wind 17 to 20 kt increasing to 20 to 23 kt in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 kt. Rain likely, mainly before 9am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 41°F.

🌊 Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 7:03 am | Sunset: 4:52 pm

High tide at 10:25 am & 10:55 pm | Low tide at 3:39 am & 4:06 pm.

Moon: Waxing Crescent. 3.6 days, 14% lighting.

🎭 Things To Do

🎶 Entertainment

Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm

Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm

Fifth Element: Live music from 7 pm to 10 pm

Irish American Club: Mel from 8 pm to 10 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: A Man Called Otto at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm

Sardella’s: Live Jazz music at 7 pm

🏛️ City & Government

📈 Tuesday’s Most-Read

Here’s what stories folks were reading the most yesterday;

Yesterday we published 28 stories on What’sUpNewp. Here’s a look at all of the latest headlines since our last newsletter;

Coming up on Wednesday, January 25 at 2 pm.

Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.

Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

Adam Duvall and the Boston Red Sox finalized their $7 million, one-year contract Tuesday.

The states taking part in the suit include California, Virginia, Connecticut, Colorado, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island and Tennessee.

Patrice Bergeron broke a tie with 2:55 left and the NHL-leading Boston Bruins beat the Montreal Canadiens 4-2 on Tuesday night for their sixth straight victory.

Bam Adebayo isn’t going to hear his name when the NBA announces the All-Star Game starters Thursday night. He knows that.

Expansion Brings Flashfood to 21 Stop & Shop Stores Across Rhode Island, Giving Shoppers Steep Grocery Discounts on Better-For-You Products While Reducing Food Waste

The University of Vermont has released its Dean’s List for the fall 2022 semester, and four local students from Newport County are among those being recognized.

U.S. Sen. Jack Reed sent a letter Tuesday asking for the Federal Trade Commission to investigate whether egg prices have been improperly manipulated by producers.

Students who earn dean’s list honors must carry at least 12 graded credit hours and earn a GPA of between 3.5 and 3.899.

The Lego Group announced Tuesday that it will move its North American headquarters from Enfield, Connecticut, to Boston, Massachusetts, by the end of 2026.

Muhlenberg College students and Muhlenberg College School of Continuing Studies students with a term GPA of 3.50 or higher were recognized for this academic achievement.

May 22, 1946 – January 17, 2023

