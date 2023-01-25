What's Up Today: Wednesday, January 25
A look at what's happening, new, and to do out there.
Good Morning! Today is Wednesday, January 25.
🏫 Newport School Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain will join What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation today at 2 pm. Watch the interview live or anytime afterward here.
What questions do you have for the Superintendent? Leave a comment with your questions.
🏛️ Newport City Council will host their next Regular Council Meeting tonight at 6:30 pm. Here’s a look at what’s on the agenda.
🔖 ICYMI: Two writers, Kay Adams and Nancy Markey, have teamed up to write a historical fiction novel dramatizing the events surrounding the murder of Benjamin J. Burton, a wealthy and admired black businessman in Newport who was murdered in 1885. The photos and illustrations alone are worth checking out → A Gilded Age Tale of Murder and Madness (Narratively). Visit gildedageauthors.com for more.
🫶 Ken Shane, who passed away in November 2022, was a talented musician, DJ, writer, promoter, and champion of great music. Ken was a contributor to WhatsUpNewp, Popdose, and The Jamestown Press, where he wrote about R&B, classic rock, Memphis Soul, fellow New Jersey-ite Bruce Springsteen, and everything Beach Boys.
For What'sUpNewp, Ken wrote about The Ocean Race, Audrain Concours, surfing, and was a weekly guest on our radio show back in the day. We miss you, Ken.
To celebrate his life, the Greenwich Odeum is presenting one of Ken’s favorite movies, The Last Waltz, on Friday, February 4. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital. Donate to St. Jude’s. Click here to donate to St. Jude’s. Click here for tickets and more information on the show.
What’s Up Today
☀️ Weather
Flood Watch in effect from January 25, 10:00 PM until January 26, 12:00 PM
Wind Advisory in effect from January 25, 9:00 PM until January 26, 9:00 AM
Coastal Flood Advisory in effect from January 25, 8:00 PM until January 26, 3:00 AM
Today: A chance of snow before 4 pm, then snow likely, possibly mixed with rain. Cloudy, with a high near 40. Calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 60%. Little or no snow accumulation is expected.
Tonight: Rain, possibly mixed with snow, becoming all rain after 7 pm. Temperature rising to around 51 by 2 am. Windy, with an east wind 17 to 22 mph becoming southeast 25 to 30 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100%. Little or no snow accumulation is expected.
Tomorrow: Rain likely, mainly before 9 am. Partly sunny, with a temperature falling to around 41 by 5 pm. Windy, with a southwest wind of 20 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch possible.
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County | 3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island
List: Cancellations, closures, and delays | Live: Rhode Island Power Outage Map
🛥️ Marine Forecast
Gale Warning in effect from January 25, 07:00 PM EST until January 26, 07:00 AM EST
Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming ESE 5 to 7 kt in the afternoon. A chance of snow before 4 pm, then snow likely, possibly mixed with rain. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: ESE wind 15 to 20 kt becoming SSE 21 to 26 kt in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 39 kt. Rain, possibly mixed with snow, becoming all rain after 7pm. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tomorrow: WSW wind 17 to 20 kt increasing to 20 to 23 kt in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 kt. Rain likely, mainly before 9am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 41°F.
🌊 Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 7:03 am | Sunset: 4:52 pm
High tide at 10:25 am & 10:55 pm | Low tide at 3:39 am & 4:06 pm.
Moon: Waxing Crescent. 3.6 days, 14% lighting.
🎭 Things To Do
9 am to 10 am: Coffee with the Captain at Oliver Hazard Perry
3 pm to 8 pm: Flight Night Wednesdays at Newport Vineyards
4:15 pm: Senior Ballroom Dance Classes at Common Fence Point Community Center
6:30 pm: Lecture – “North Portsmouth” by Jim Garman at Common Fence Point Community Hall
For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
🎶 Entertainment
Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm
Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm
Fifth Element: Live music from 7 pm to 10 pm
Irish American Club: Mel from 8 pm to 10 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: A Man Called Otto at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
Sardella’s: Live Jazz music at 7 pm
🏛️ City & Government
Jamestown: Tree Preservation & Protection at 6:30 pm
Little Compton: Conservation Commission at 7 pm
Middletown: Technical Review Committee at 9 am, School Committee at 6 pm, School Building Committee at 6 pm, Town Council at 6 pm, Library Board of Trustees at 6 pm
Newport: City Council at 6:30 pm
RITBA: Turnpike and Bridge Authority at 8:30 am
Tiverton: Dog Park Advisory Committee at 6 pm
See the full list of public meetings in Rhode Island here.
On What’sUpNewp
📈 Tuesday’s Most-Read
Here's what stories folks were reading the most yesterday;
Del's Lemonade franchise, a Middletown deli, a profitable sandwich shop, and other businesses that are currently for sale in Rhode Island
$4.795 million sale of Jamestown home among 9 real estate transactions across Newport County last week
Wind Advisory issued for Southern Rhode Island, Cape Cod, and the Islands
🆕 The Latest
Yesterday we published 28 stories on What'sUpNewp. Here's a look at all of the latest headlines since our last newsletter;
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Newport School Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain
Coming up on Wednesday, January 25 at 2 pm.
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County
Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.
3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island
Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.
Red Sox complete $7 million deal with Duvall, cut Barnes
Adam Duvall and the Boston Red Sox finalized their $7 million, one-year contract Tuesday.
Justice Dept. sues Google over digital advertising dominance
The states taking part in the suit include California, Virginia, Connecticut, Colorado, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island and Tennessee.
Bergeron breaks tie, NHL-leading Bruins beat Canadiens 4-2
Patrice Bergeron broke a tie with 2:55 left and the NHL-leading Boston Bruins beat the Montreal Canadiens 4-2 on Tuesday night for their sixth straight victory.
Bam Adebayo has 30 points, Heat rallies past Celtics 98-95
Bam Adebayo isn’t going to hear his name when the NBA announces the All-Star Game starters Thursday night. He knows that.
Stop & Shop expands Flashfood Program to all Rhode Island locations
Expansion Brings Flashfood to 21 Stop & Shop Stores Across Rhode Island, Giving Shoppers Steep Grocery Discounts on Better-For-You Products While Reducing Food Waste
Four Newport County students land on the University of Vermont’s Dean’s List
The University of Vermont has released its Dean’s List for the fall 2022 semester, and four local students from Newport County are among those being recognized.
Soaring egg prices prompt demands for price-gouging probe
U.S. Sen. Jack Reed sent a letter Tuesday asking for the Federal Trade Commission to investigate whether egg prices have been improperly manipulated by producers.
Brandon Venancio of Middletown named to James Madison University Dean’s List
Students who earn dean’s list honors must carry at least 12 graded credit hours and earn a GPA of between 3.5 and 3.899.
Lego to move from Connecticut to Boston starting in 2025
The Lego Group announced Tuesday that it will move its North American headquarters from Enfield, Connecticut, to Boston, Massachusetts, by the end of 2026.
Caitlin Bailie of Newport named to Muhlenberg College Fall 2022 Dean’s List
Muhlenberg College students and Muhlenberg College School of Continuing Studies students with a term GPA of 3.50 or higher were recognized for this academic achievement.
Obituary: Geraldine Selecta Orosco
May 22, 1946 – January 17, 2023
Ask if the Superintendent is able to get money from the State to pay for English as a Second Language students as the cities and towns cannot afford to pay for this and is also a big problem for the schools when the budget exceeds what they can ask for. Also is she able to keep the test scores separate as the final result does not show the actual learning that is being achieved. You cannot put students that do not speak English in together with the rest when tests are given and give that result to the State. It is WRONG . I felt that when I was teaching in Middletown years ago>