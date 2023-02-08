Good Morning! Today is Wednesday, February 8. Today’s newsletter is 1,242 words - approximately a 6-minute read.

🇺🇸 President Joe Biden delivered his State of the Union Address last night. Read the entire address and reaction from Rhode Island’s Federal Delegation and Governor Dan McKee here.

📰 Ocean State Stories, a new media outlet from Salve Regina University’s Pell Center, launches this morning. Their website says Ocean State Stories “will bring long-form journalism on issues of importance to our statewide audiences – in both English and Spanish”. We met with G. Wayne Miller, Director of Ocean State Stories, for a one-on-one conversation yesterday. Watch The Interview

⚠️ You have just five more mornings to enjoy breakfast at Gary’s Handy Lunch before they permanently close on Sunday, February 12. Read More

🏛️ Newport City Council returns to the Council Chambers at Newport City Hall tonight for a Regular Council Meeting. Here’s what’s on the agenda.

🍍 Save The Date: Polar Pineapples will return to Newport Harbor Island Resort (formerly Gurney’s) with specialty drinks around an ice bar on February 17 - 18 from 3 pm to 11 pm. Receive a free cup of hot chocolate with your Winterfest bracelet!

What’s Up Today

☀️ Weather

Today: Sunny, with a high near 49. Northwest wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 32. West wind 6 to 9 mph.

Tomorrow: A chance of showers, mainly after 4pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 47. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County | 3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island | List: Cancellations, closures, and delays | Live: Rhode Island Power Outage Map

🛥️ Marine Forecast

Today: W wind 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 kt. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: Variable winds 5 kt or less. Increasing clouds. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tomorrow: Variable winds less than 5 kt, becoming SSE 5 to 8 kt in the morning. A chance of showers, mainly after 3 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 40°F.

🌊 Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:49 am | Sunset: 5:09 pm

High tide at 9:13 am & 9:37 pm | Low tide at 2:34 am & 3:01 pm.

Moon: Waning Gibbous. 16.8 days, 95% lighting.

🎭 Things To Do

3 pm to 8 pm: Flight Night Wednesdays at Newport Vineyards

4:15 pm: Senior Ballroom Dance Classes at Common Fence Point Community Center

For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.

🎶 Entertainment

Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm

Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm

Fifth Element: Live music from 7 pm to 10 pm

Irish American Club: Mel from 8 pm to 10 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: The Whale at 4:30 pm, Pride and Prejudice at 7:30 pm

Sardella’s: Live Jazz music at 7 pm

🏛️ City & Government

On WhatsUpNewp.com

🆕 The Latest

What’sUpNewp published 35 stories yesterday; here’s a look at the latest news;

Rhode Island’s Federal Delegation and Governor Dan McKee issued the following statements in response to President Joseph Biden’s State of the Union Address.

“Applejack is a beautiful little Tortie cat. She’s simply a sweetie, and she’s looking for a home to call her own, and enjoy all of the comforts in.”

Gibson Jimerson scored 24 points to lead Saint Louis and sealed the win with a 3-pointer with 32 seconds remaining as the Billikens took down Rhode Island 76-71 on Tuesday night.

Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.

Rock star Bono, the 26-year-old who disarmed a gunman in last month’s Monterey Park, California, shooting, and the family of Tyre Nichols will be among the featured guests sitting alongside first lady Jill Biden at Tuesday’s State of the Union address.

U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh is expected to leave the Biden administration to run the National Hockey League Players’ Association, according to two people familiar with his plans.

A Massachusetts woman used exercise bands to strangle her three children in the family home in a well-planned assault while her husband was out for about 20 minutes picking up medicine at a pharmacy and takeout, a prosecutor said at her arraignment Tuesday.

While the $754.6 million Powerball® jackpot ticket was sold in Washington, Rhode Island had $100,000 and $50,000 Powerball® winning tickets sold from the February 6, 2023, drawing.

According to data maintained by the Rhode Island Statewide MLS, this transaction marks the highest land sale in Rhode Island since June 2022.

A federal judge on Tuesday set an October trial for the man charged with killing his mother at sea during a 2016 fishing trip off the coast of New England in what prosecutors say was a scheme to inherit millions of dollars.

Read More on WUN

❤️ Recent Local Obituaries

January 14, 1942 – February 03, 2023

📈 Popular Stories Right Now

Here’s what What’sUpNewp stories folks were reading the most yesterday;

📖 Further Reading

Salve Today: Roundtable will discuss Chinese balloon, what it means for U.S.-China relations

Ocean State Stories: Food insecurity, a statewide issue

East Bay Times: Portsmouth boys take 3rd, girls 6th in Class Championships

📺 WUN-ON-ONE

G. Wayne Miller, an award-winning journalist who recently retired from The Providence Journal after 41 years, joined What’sUpNewp on Tuesday, February 7 for a live virtual video conversation, where he shared a glimpse into his next journalistic project - Ocean State Stories.

Coming up on WUN-ON-ONE, our live virtual interview series;

Watch the interviews live as they happen, or anytime afterward, on our website. Have a question or comment for one of our guests, leave them in the comments below.

