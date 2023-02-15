Good Morning! Today is Wednesday, February 15. Today’s newsletter is 1,280 words - approximately a 6-minute read.

🆕 Hailed as an exciting mixed-use development on the site of the former Newport Grand when Carpionato Group bought the property more than four years ago, the old casino still stands, vacant and surrounded by a vast parking lot that’s only inhabitants are an increasing number of weeds. Read more from WUN’s Frank Prosnitz → Former Newport Casino project remains in limbo

📺 Jay Sweet and Dan Swain, the Executive Director and Development Director of Newport Festivals Foundation, will join What’sUpNewp today at 3:30 pm to talk about the Foundation – their mission, goals, and impact; and more. Watch Here

👉 Our conversation with Discover Newport’s Evan Smith scheduled for this morning, is being rescheduled. We’ll let you know when that conversation is going to happen as soon as it’s confirmed.

🐟 The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) will hold a public workshop today at 5:30 PM regarding the proposed 2024-25 freshwater fishing season and the 2023-24 and 2024-25 hunting and trapping seasons and bag limits. Read More - > DEM set to hold Public Workshop on proposed Freshwater Fishing and Hunting Regs on Feb. 15

What’s Up Today

☀️ Weather

Today: Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 52. Breezy, with a south wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. Southwest wind 8 to 17 mph.

Tomorrow: A chance of showers, mainly after 3pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 57. Southwest wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County | 3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island | List: Cancellations, closures, and delays | Live: Rhode Island Power Outage Map

🛥️ Marine Forecast

Small Craft Advisory in effect from February 15, 10:00 AM EST until February 15, 09:00 PM EST

Today: S wind 6 to 11 kt increasing to 12 to 17 kt in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 kt. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: SW wind 12 to 15 kt decreasing to 7 to 10 kt after midnight. Partly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tomorrow: WSW wind around 7 kt. A chance of showers, mainly after 3pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 41°F.

🌊 Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:40 am | Sunset: 5:18 pm

High tide at 2:34 am & 3:07 pm | Low tide at 9:09 am & 8:35 pm.

Moon: Waning Crescent. 23.6 days, 35% lighting.

🎭 Things To Do

🎶 Entertainment

Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm

Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm

Fifth Element: Live music from 7 pm to 10 pm

Irish American Club: Mel from 8 pm to 10 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Aftersun at 4:30 pm, Everything Everywhere All At Once at 7:30 pm

One Pelham East: Adam Go from 8:30 pm to 12 am

Sardella’s: Live Jazz music at 7 pm

🏛️ City & Government

On WhatsUpNewp.com

🆕 The Latest

What’sUpNewp published 26 stories yesterday; here’s a look at the latest news;

Delays caused by the city’s development of a Northend Plan, the pandemic and apparently an abundance of projects for Carpionato, have left the project in limbo.

The waters off New England, which are home to rare whales and most of the American lobster fishing industry, logged the second-warmest year on record last year.

Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.

Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

Rare and in some cases never before publicly seen video of the 1986 dive through the wreckage of the Titanic is being released Wednesday by the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution.

David Pastrnak scored with 1:16 remaining in overtime, and the Boston Bruins rallied for a 3-2 victory over the Dallas Stars on Tuesday night in a matchup of the top team in each conference.

Devin Carter had a career-high 25 points and No. 24 Providence outlasted No. 18 Creighton 94-86 in double overtime Tuesday night.

Jrue Holiday demonstrated just why he’s heading to the All-Star Game for the first time in a decade.

Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen in Rhode Island from Project FeederWatch.

Division Newport’s employee base includes 3,576 federal civilian employees and 31 military members with a total gross payroll of $547 million.

📈 Popular Stories Right Now

Here’s what What’sUpNewp stories folks were reading the most yesterday;

📖 Further Reading

WJAR: Former Newport Casino project remains in limbo

WPRI: Breeze Airways adds 4 Florida routes at TF Green

Salve Today: Pell Center launches Nationhood Lab, led by bestselling historian Colin Woodard

📺 WUN-ON-ONE

Coming up on WUN-ON-ONE, our live virtual interview series;

The Newport Festivals Foundation, which produces the iconic Newport Folk Festival and legendary Newport Jazz Festival, is doing some iconic and legendary things of its own.

Watch the interviews live as they happen, or anytime afterward, on our website. Have a question or comment for one of our guests, leave them in the comments below.

✌️ We’ll See You Out There