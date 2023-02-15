What's Up Today: Wednesday, February 15
Former Newport Casino project remains in limbo
Good Morning! Today is Wednesday, February 15. Today’s newsletter is 1,280 words - approximately a 6-minute read.
🆕 Hailed as an exciting mixed-use development on the site of the former Newport Grand when Carpionato Group bought the property more than four years ago, the old casino still stands, vacant and surrounded by a vast parking lot that’s only inhabitants are an increasing number of weeds. Read more from WUN’s Frank Prosnitz → Former Newport Casino project remains in limbo
📺 Jay Sweet and Dan Swain, the Executive Director and Development Director of Newport Festivals Foundation, will join What’sUpNewp today at 3:30 pm to talk about the Foundation – their mission, goals, and impact; and more. Watch Here
👉 Our conversation with Discover Newport’s Evan Smith scheduled for this morning, is being rescheduled. We’ll let you know when that conversation is going to happen as soon as it’s confirmed.
🐟 The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) will hold a public workshop today at 5:30 PM regarding the proposed 2024-25 freshwater fishing season and the 2023-24 and 2024-25 hunting and trapping seasons and bag limits. Read More - > DEM set to hold Public Workshop on proposed Freshwater Fishing and Hunting Regs on Feb. 15
What’s Up Today
☀️ Weather
Today: Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 52. Breezy, with a south wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. Southwest wind 8 to 17 mph.
Tomorrow: A chance of showers, mainly after 3pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 57. Southwest wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County | 3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island | List: Cancellations, closures, and delays | Live: Rhode Island Power Outage Map
🛥️ Marine Forecast
Small Craft Advisory in effect from February 15, 10:00 AM EST until February 15, 09:00 PM EST
Today: S wind 6 to 11 kt increasing to 12 to 17 kt in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 kt. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: SW wind 12 to 15 kt decreasing to 7 to 10 kt after midnight. Partly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tomorrow: WSW wind around 7 kt. A chance of showers, mainly after 3pm. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 41°F.
🌊 Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 6:40 am | Sunset: 5:18 pm
High tide at 2:34 am & 3:07 pm | Low tide at 9:09 am & 8:35 pm.
Moon: Waning Crescent. 23.6 days, 35% lighting.
🎭 Things To Do
10:30 am to 12:30 pm: February Homeschool Family Guided Tour at Newport Art Museum
3 pm to 8 pm: Flight Night Wednesdays at Newport Vineyards
3:30 pm to 4:15 pm: Wednesday Walk at Norman Bird Sanctuary
4:15 pm: Senior Ballroom Dance Classes at Common Fence Point Community Center
6 pm: African Mariners at Oliver Hazard Perry
6 pm to 8 pm: Arts Around the Fire at Cabana
🎶 Entertainment
Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm
Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm
Fifth Element: Live music from 7 pm to 10 pm
Irish American Club: Mel from 8 pm to 10 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: Aftersun at 4:30 pm, Everything Everywhere All At Once at 7:30 pm
One Pelham East: Adam Go from 8:30 pm to 12 am
Sardella’s: Live Jazz music at 7 pm
🏛️ City & Government
Jamestown: Jamestown Affordable Housing at 5 pm, Jamestown Tree Preservation & Protection at 6:30 pm, Jamestown Planning Commission at. 7 pm
Little Compton: Little Compton Zoning Board of Review at 7 pm
Middletown: Middletown School Building Committee at 5 pm, Middletown Open Space and Fields Committee at 5:30 pm
Newport: Newport Trust & Investment Commission at 8 am, Newport Cemetery Advisory Commission at 4 pm
RITBA: Turnpike and Bridge Authority, Rhode Island at 8:30 am
Tiverton: Tiverton Historic Preservation Advisory Board at 9 am, Tiverton Building Code Board of Appeals at 7 pm, at 7 pmTiverton Building Code Board of Appeals
On WhatsUpNewp.com
🆕 The Latest
What’sUpNewp published 26 stories yesterday; here’s a look at the latest news;
Waters off New England had 2nd warmest year on record in ’22
The waters off New England, which are home to rare whales and most of the American lobster fishing industry, logged the second-warmest year on record last year.
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County
Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.
3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island
Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.
Rare video of 1986 dive in Titanic wreckage to be released
Rare and in some cases never before publicly seen video of the 1986 dive through the wreckage of the Titanic is being released Wednesday by the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution.
Pastrnak scores in OT as Bruins rally for 3-2 win over Stars
David Pastrnak scored with 1:16 remaining in overtime, and the Boston Bruins rallied for a 3-2 victory over the Dallas Stars on Tuesday night in a matchup of the top team in each conference.
Carter leads No. 24 Providence past No. 18 Creighton in 2 OT
Devin Carter had a career-high 25 points and No. 24 Providence outlasted No. 18 Creighton 94-86 in double overtime Tuesday night.
Bucks edge Celtics 131-125 in OT for 11th straight win
Jrue Holiday demonstrated just why he’s heading to the All-Star Game for the first time in a decade.
Most commonly seen birds in Rhode Island
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen in Rhode Island from Project FeederWatch.
NUWC Division Newport’s impact on economy was $1.5 billion in 2022
Division Newport’s employee base includes 3,576 federal civilian employees and 31 military members with a total gross payroll of $547 million.
❤️ Recent Local Obituaries
None news to share.
📈 Popular Stories Right Now
Here’s what What’sUpNewp stories folks were reading the most yesterday;
📖 Further Reading
📺 WUN-ON-ONE
