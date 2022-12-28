Good Morning! Today's newsletter is 600 words — a 3-minute read.

🚧 While major temporary changes to the traffic pattern around the Pell Newport Bridge began last week, creating a traffic nightmare for the residents of Aquidneck Island, Rep. Lauren H. Carson is demanding that Department of Transportation officials do a better job communicating to the public about the day-to-day changes to the traffic patterns. Read More

🎣 Whether you’re ready to bundle up and get outside or cozy up on the couch and tune in virtually, the Department of Environmental Management (DEM) Division of Fish and Wildlife (DFW) has another season of great winter programs scheduled to connect Rhode Islanders with our state’s beautiful natural resources. From fishing days and fly tying to hunter education classes, guided walks, and virtual programs, there’s something for everyone. Read More

🎥 The Fabelmans, a semi-autobiographical story loosely based on Steven Spielberg’s life as a child, opens today at The JPT. Schedule & Details

Weather

Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 43. Light southwest wind increasing to 9 to 14 mph in the morning.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. Southwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County | 3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island

Marine Forecast

Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SW 7 to 12 kt in the morning. Partly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: WSW wind around 9 kt. Partly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 44°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 7:10 am | Sunset: 4:22 pm | 9 hours and 11 minutes of sun.

High tide at 11:46 am | Low tide at 4:45 am & 5:37 pm.

Moon: Waxing Crescent, 5.2 days, 28% lighting.

