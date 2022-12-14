Good Morning,

⚓ Newport’s new City Council will host its first Regular Council Meeting this evening, here’s what’s on their docket.

📺 When Sabina Matos was a candidate for her first full term as lieutenant governor, she set her priorities as affordable housing, broadband, and tourism. Now, we’ll ask her how she hopes to address each of these issues during a 4 pm live virtual video conversation today. Read More/Watch

🎁 Jean McLaughlin who works at Rogers High School and runs Jeans Closet reached out to What’sUpNewp this week about a Holiday Drive she needs help with.

“For the past several years I have run a Holiday Drive for Rogers Students and this year we took on a few siblings as well. The need has really risen this year as you can imagine,” Jean tells What’sUpNewp.

This year they are at 78 children/students. Those who are willing to help out can submit cash donations, gift cards, or purchase a gift. Jean is asking that all gifts be turned in by December 20.

“We wrap all the gifts and personally deliver them on 12/23/22. The Closet is run all year and has hygiene supplies, clothes, school supplies, and food. Any questions please let me know. I am including the link to our sign-up genius. Many of the students want warm blankets, sweatshirts, coats and gift cards”, says Jean.

You can contact Jean by phone at 401-855-2421, by email at jeanmclaughlin@npsri.net, and on Venmo at @Jean-McLaughlin0928.

Senator Dawn Euer (Dist. 13 - Newport, Jamestown) was among the guests at the White House yesterday for the Respect For Marriage Act bill signing.

The Latest on What’sUpNewp

When Sabina Matos was a candidate for her first full term as lieutenant governor, she set her priorities as affordable housing, broadband, and tourism. Now, we’ll ask her how she hopes to address each of these issues during a 4 pm videocast on Wednesday, December 14.

Ishmael Leggett scored 19 points, including five in the overtime, as Rhode Island knocked off UMass-Lowell 77-75 on Tuesday night.

Jayson Tatum scored 44 points, Jaylen Brown added five of his 25 in overtime, and the Boston Celtics blew a 20-point lead in the second half before rallying from a late 13-point deficit for a thrilling 122-118 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night.

Jake DeBrusk and David Pastrnak each scored in a shootout to give the Boston Bruins a 4-3 win over the New York Islanders on Tuesday night.

In a series of monologues both profound and poetic, this masterwork tells the tale of an itinerant faith healer performing in the forgotten corners of the British Isles.

A large study by U.S. highway safety regulators found that more than half the people injured or killed in traffic crashes had one or more drugs, or alcohol, in their bloodstreams.

More From What’sUpNewp

What’s Up Today

Weather

Today: Sunny, with a high near 39. Breezy, with a northwest wind around 21 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. North wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County | 3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island

Marine Forecast

Small Craft Advisory until December 15, 01:00 AM EST

Today: NNW wind around 18 kt, with gusts as high as 31 kt. A slight chance of snow showers before 7am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: N wind 11 to 16 kt, with gusts as high as 30 kt. Partly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 49°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 7:03 am | Sunset: 4:16 pm | 9 hours and 12 minutes of sun.

High tide at 11:38 am | Low tide at 4:36 am & 5:23 pm.

Moon: Waning Gibbous, 20 days, 72% lighting.

Things To Do

Entertainment

Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm

Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm

Fifth Element: Live music from 7 pm to 10 pm

Irish American Club: Mel from 8 pm to 10 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: The Banshees of Inisherin at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm

La Forge Casino Restaurant: Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 9 pm

Newport Playhouse: A Christmas for Carol at 11 am

Perro Salado: The Z-Boys from 9 pm to 12 am

Ragged Island Brewing: Live music from 4 pm to 7 pm

Sardella’s: Live Jazz music at 7 pm

Vieste Simply Italian: John & Joanne at 7:30 pm

City & Government

Brunch With Santa, A Rough Point Holiday, Eileen Ivers, John Pizzarelli Trio, and much more.

