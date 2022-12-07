Good Morning,

🇺🇸 Today marks the 81st anniversary of Pearl Harbor, a catastrophic surprise attack by Japan on a U.S. naval base on Oahu that killed 2,403 U.S. personnel in 1941. In honor of that somber anniversary, here’s a compilation of facts about that attack along with 19 other major events that occurred from the time German aggression began to the final devastating phase of World War II.

🎸 The final show of 2022 presented by Newport Live is coming to the LaFarge Arts Center on Saturday. Headliner Sean Rowe and opener Mary-Elaine Jenkins, both highly regarded folk/roots artists, will kick off a great night of music. Read More

💰 A $50,000 Powerball Ticket was sold recently at Neon Marketplace in Middletown.

🐕 Meet your new best friend, Mishka – this week’s Adoptable Dog of the Week!

✨ Brick Alley Pub will celebrate its 42nd Anniversary today with Brick Alley Nacho Day! Enjoy 50% off all nacho platters today. Dine-in only, with the purchase of a beverage.

A timeline of WWII, one of the most devastating conflicts in world history

3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island

7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County

Execution, not creativity the priority for Patriots offense

Sean Rowe playing La Farge Arts Center Saturday, Dec. 10 in ‘Newport Live’ show

Adoptable Dog of the Week: Mishka

Newport Car Museum hosts ‘Santa Clause For A Cause’, a benefit for Four Hearts Foundation

Pawtucket settles ACLU suit over political signs

Inflation is significantly stressing 75% of Americans—here’s how they’re making ends meet

BankNewport grows opportunity for STEAM learning at Portsmouth AgInnovation Farm

Portland Sea Dogs are being sold, but sticking with Red Sox

$50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Middletown

Today: Showers. Patchy fog. High near 57. Southeast wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three-quarters of an inch possible.

Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10 pm, then a slight chance of showers between 10 pm and 11 pm. Patchy fog before 1 am. Otherwise, cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming north after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 52. North wind 11 to 14 mph.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 35. North wind 10 to 13 mph.

Small Craft Advisory until December 7, 06:00 PM EST

Today: SE wind 10 to 14 kt becoming S in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 kt. Showers. Patchy fog. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: SSW wind 5 to 9 kt becoming NNW after midnight. A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10 pm, then a slight chance of showers between 10 pm and 11 pm. Patchy fog before 1 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tomorrow: NNW wind 10 to 12 kt, with gusts as high as 20 kt. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tomorrow Night: N wind 9 to 11 kt. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 50°F.

Sunrise: 6:58 am | Sunset: 4:15 pm | 9 hours and 17 minutes of sun.

High tide at 7 am & 7:19 pm | Low tide at 12:59 pm.

Moon: Waxing Gibbous, 13.7 days, 99% lighting.

Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm

Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm

Fifth Element: Live music from 7 pm to 10 pm

Irish American Club: Mel from 8 pm to 10 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Tar at 4 pm & 7:30 pm

Newport Playhouse: A Christmas for Carol at 11 am

Perro Salado: The Z-Boys from 9 pm to 12 am

Ragged Island Brewing: Live music from 4 pm to 7 pm

Sardella’s: Live Jazz music at 7 pm

Vieste Simply Italian: John & Joanne at 7:30 pm

What’s Up This Week: Dec. 5 – 11

Santa is scheduled to begin visiting Middletown neighborhoods beginning Dec. 5

Newport Firefighters hosting 2022 Holiday Toy Drive, Dec. 5 – 20

Newport Fire, Police set to escort Santa through Newport’s Neighborhoods again this year

What’s Up Interview: Legendary rapper Kurtis Blow, appearing at PPAC Dec. 7 in ‘Hip Hop Nutcracker’

What’s Up Interview: Dave Sarazen of Laden Valley, playing Top of Pelham on Dec. 8

Deadline Dec. 8 for SBA Award nominations

UPDATE: Performance re-scheduled for Dec. 8 – Canadian skating performers Le Patin Libre coming to Providence Rink

Singing for Shelter returns to Channing Church on Dec. 8

Thompson PTO to host community Tree Lighting & Decorating on Dec. 10

Craft Fair to be held on Dec. 10, will benefit Rogers High School Class of 2026

Baby Shark Live!: The Christmas Show coming to PPAC on Dec. 10

Benefit Piano Recital to help Choral Collective of Newport County bring music to children

