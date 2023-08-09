Good Morning! Today is Wednesday, August 9. Today’s newsletter is 1,476 words, approximately a 7-minute read.

🌊 The Newport Gulls defeated the Bristol Blues, 8-4, on Tuesday night to earn their seventh Fay Vincent Sr. Cup in team history. This was the Gulls’ first championship since 2014.

🌊 Westerly Town Council President Ed Morrone has abruptly resigned from the council, alleging that most council members have prevented citizens from being heard on specific issues, been divisive, and “callous.”

🌊 Newport City Council will host their next Regular Council Meeting at Innovate Newport at 6:30 pm; here’s a look at what’s on their agenda.

🌊 Jersey Boys opens today at Theatre By The Sea. The Tony Award-winning smash hit will be presented through September 10.

🌊 Tyler Bernadyn with a look at the 28 homes that changed hands in Newport County last week.

🌊 If you plan on heading to newportFILM’s screening of Water Brother: The Sid Abbruzzi Story at Fort Adams on August 17, you will have to RSVP.

🌊 Live From The Loading Dock at the MLK Center continues today at 4:30 pm with a performance by Aguijón Norteño. Enjoy a summer evening with food, music, and community. This is a free event.

🌊 On tap this week and weekend: Black Ships Festival, Wet Paint, Newport Polo versus Palm Beach, and more. Get the full rundown.

What’s Up Today

Weather

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Today: Sunny, with a high near 81. Northwest wind 11 to 14 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 67. West wind 8 to 10 mph.

7-Day Weather Forecast | 3-day Surf Forecast

Marine Forecast

Today: WNW wind 10 to 12 kt. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: W wind 7 to 9 kt. Clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 70°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:48 am | Sunset: 7:53 pm | 14 hours and 5 minutes of sun.

High tide at 2:36 am & 3:12 pm | Low tide at 7:50 am & 10:26 pm.

Moon: Waning Crescent. 22.7 days, 45% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Local Government

Cruise Ships

Here’s what’s coming up on the cruise ship schedule;

Thursday, August 10: American Star

Thursday, August 17: American Star

Friday, August 18: American Eagle

Black Ships Festival, Wet Paint, Newport Polo versus Palm Beach, and more.

The exhibition runs through late September.

Drew Waters, MJ Melendez and Michael Massey each hit two-run home runs and the Kansas City Royals snapped a three-game losing streak with a 9-3 win over the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night.

To meet this remarkable and beautiful bird with a really cool story, head on into the Potter League for Animals Animal Care and Adoption Center in Middletown.

Three fishermen who were not wearing life jackets were plucked alive from ocean waters by the Coast Guard five miles east of Nantucket off the Cape Cod coast Saturday afternoon.

The meeting will take place on August 17 at 5:30 pm in the Conference Hall at Innovate Newport.

RSVP’s will open for Water Brother: The Sid Abbruzzi Story at 10am on August 11th

Students will not only have an opportunity to earn higher education credits but will simultaneously gain experience as a Case Manager through a paid internship with Newport Mental Health.

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey declared a state of emergency Tuesday, citing an influx of migrants seeking shelter at a time when the cost of housing — already in short supply — continues to rise.

Severe rainstorms and high winds swept across parts of New England on Tuesday, the remnants of a massive storm that pummeled the eastern U.S. a day earlier, killing two people.

Whitehouse underscores threats climate change and kleptocracy pose to national security

Trey Flowers signed with the New England Patriots on Tuesday, returning to the team where he played his first four NFL seasons and won two of three Super Bowls.

Here’s a look at what homes changed hands in Newport County last week.

The Grammy-nominated and internationally acclaimed multi-instrumentalist, producer, and songwriter performed at the 2023 Newport Jazz Festival.

Funding awarded to communities across Rhode Island to support the shift from 180 days of learning to 365

Recent Local Obituaries

November 30, 1939 – July 27, 2023

More Newport County News