⚓ On the eve of school openings across Rhode Island, U.S. News and World Report released its annual rankings of high schools, with Portsmouth rated fourth best in Rhode Island, Tiverton 20th, and Middletown and Rogers in Newport ranked 31st and 32nd of the 58 high schools in the rankings. Read More
⚓ FYI: Here is the approved 2023-2024 Newport Public Schools bus schedule.
⚓ Speaking of schools, Newport School Superintendant Colleen Burns Jermain will join What’sUpNewp on Wednesday, September 6 at 1:30 pm for her next live virtual video conversation.
⚓ St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in Portsmouth and Fox Hill Farm in Jamestown are among the 14th annual Rhody Awards for Historic Preservation honorees. Read More
⚓ Yesterday, at CODAC Behavioral Healthcare’s facility in Newport, U.S. Senator Jack Reed gathered with addiction, treatment, and recovery experts, law enforcement; and advocates and public health providers to warn that ‘one pill can kill.’ Read More
⚓ Eight homes changed hands in Newport County last week. WUN’s Tyler Bernadyn with the latest- What Sold? Recent home sales in Newport County
⚓ Join What’sUpNewp and The JPT for our third and final Jaws Summer Party of the season on Thursday night. Doors open at 6 pm and live music from The Teledynes will begin at 6:30 pm. The film begins at 7:30 pm. More Info & Tickets
⚓ As of 4:30 pm on Tuesday, 7,086 Rhode Islanders have already voted in the September 5 Special Primaries, according to the Secretary of State’s Voter Turnout Tracker.
That’s approximately a 1.9% voter turnout thus far, with 3,527 having voted by mail ballot and 3,559 by early in-person voting. In Newport County - 368 total votes have been cast in Newport, 355 in Portsmouth, 276 in Middletown, 238 in Jamestown, 195 in Tiverton, and 79 in Little Compton. View a sample ballot, find your polling place, and read more about the upcoming elections here.
What’s Up Today
Weather
High Surf Advisory in effect from August 30, 05:00 AM EDT until August 31, 08:00 PM EDT
Dense Fog Advisory in effect from August 30, 02:13 AM EDT until August 30, 10:00 AM EDT
Today: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Patchy fog before 1pm. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 74. Southeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Southwest wind 6 to 14 mph becoming northwest after midnight.
Forecast: 7-Day Weather | 3-day Surf
Marine Forecast
Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SW 5 to 8 kt in the morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Patchy fog before 1pm. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: SW wind 5 to 8 kt becoming NNW 9 to 12 kt after midnight. Partly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 68°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 6:09 am | Sunset: 7:22 pm | 13 hours and 13 minutes of sun.
High tide at 7:40 am & 8:06 pm | Low tide at 1:19 am & 1:19 pm.
Moon: Waxing Gibbous. 13.4 days, 98% lighting.
Things To Do
12 pm to 6 pm: Ca’ del Bosco Wine Garden at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
2 pm to 6 pm: Aquidneck Growers Market on Memorial Blvd
3 pm to 8 pm: Wednesday Flight Night at Newport Vineyards
4:15 pm to 5:15 pm: Senior Ballroom Dance Classes at Common Fence Point Community Center
5 pm: Lobster Bake Wednesdays at Hotel Viking
5 pm: After5 Cleanup at Surfer’s End Second Beach
5 pm to 8 pm: Wednesday Music Series featuring Lady Anemoia Duo at Newport Vineyards
6 pm to 8 pm: Music At The Fort featuring Mr. Chubb at Fort Adams State Park
6:30 pm to 8:30 pm: Fermentation Class at Forty 1 North
7 pm: Family Friendly Funnies with The Bit Players at The Firehouse Theatre
7 pm: Newport Yogis Full Moon Summer Series at Surfers End
For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm
Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm
Firehouse Theatre: Family Friendly Funnies with The Bit Players at 7 pm
Fort Adams: Music At The Fort featuring Mr. Chubb from 6 pm to 8 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: Barbie at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
Landing: Dezi Garcia from 1 pm to 4 pm, Dan Decristofaro from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, Jim Devlin from 8 pm to 11 pm
Newport Vineyards: Lady Anemoia Duo from 5 pm to 8 pm
One Pelham East: Live music and DJ from 8 pm to 1 am
Perro Salado: The Z-Boys from 10 pm until close
Ragged Island Brewing Co.: Bob Tomassone from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm
Sardella’s: Live music at 7 pm
Local Government
Little Compton: Little Compton Conservation Commission at 7 pm
Middletown: Middletown School Building Committee at 5 pm
See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.
Cruise Ships
Here’s what’s coming up on the cruise ship schedule;
Thursday, Aug. 31: American Star & Caribbean Princess
Friday, Sept. 1: American Eagle
On WhatsUpNewp.com
Popular Stories
What Sold? Here’s a look at some recent home sales in Newport County
Zach Bryan bringing 'The Quittin Time Tour' to Gillette Stadium in 2024
The Latest
Portsmouth ranked among the best Rhode Island high schools
Portsmouth only trailed Classical High School in Providence, East Greenwich, and Barrington High Schools.
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County
Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.
3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island
Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.
Bregman, Alvarez homer in 1st inning leading Astros over Red Sox 6-2
Alex Bregman and Yordan Alvarez hit back-to-back homer runs in the first inning and the Houston Astros continued their late-August surge with a 6-2 win over the Red Sox on Tuesday night.
Fall for Lucy’s Hearth: A night of hope and support for families experiencing homelessness
The event promises to be an unforgettable evening of unity and compassion, featuring a silent auction with fantastic international vacations, as well as local favorites.
2023 Rhody Awards winners announced
They include a range of projects and people from across the state.
Movement + Color: Gallery Sitka’s latest exhibition opens with a reception on Sept. 23
Opening Reception: Sat., Sept 23, 2-4pm, Open to all
International Tennis Hall of Fame to host ‘Battle of the Sexes: Then and Now’ panel conversation
The ITHF will celebrate the Battle of the Sexes match’s 50th anniversary on Thursday, September 21 at 6 p.m., with tickets on sale now.
Salem witch stories take center stage as Trinity Rep opens 60th Anniversary season
The Good John Proctor and Becky Nurse of Salem run September 7 — November 12
$300,000 in federal funding to support Community MusicWorks and the Newport String Project
Newport String Project to receive $75,000 in federal funds to support and expand free music education and mentoring services for students from urban communities in Rhode Island.
Senator Reed & CODAC Newport raise public awareness about the dangers of counterfeit pills
Reed brings statewide ‘Dose of Reality’ One Pill Can Kill Fentanyl Awareness Campaign to Newport
Obituary: Maureen K. Bailey
March 02, 1961 – August 21, 2023
Newport Classical to host free community concerts at Miantonomi Memorial Park and Newport Craft Brewing
Audiences can look forward to casual, engaging, and welcoming concerts right in their own Newport neighborhoods
How gas prices have changed in Providence in the last week
Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Providence-Fall River-Warwick (RI only) metro area using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of August 28.
Obituary: Joyce S. Rosenthal
July 1, 1936 – July 11, 2023
What Sold? Here’s a look at some recent home sales in Newport County
Here’s an inside look at some recent sales in the area.
Comic – Sour Grapes: Funnel
Sour Grapes is a comic about “Aesop”, a miserable flying dog and his odd friends, all living in a problematic and troubled world.
Newport Police Arrest & Dispatch Report: August 28 – 29
Arrests made for disorderly conduct and open container in public.
