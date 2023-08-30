Good Morning! Today is Wednesday, August 30

⚓ On the eve of school openings across Rhode Island, U.S. News and World Report released its annual rankings of high schools, with Portsmouth rated fourth best in Rhode Island, Tiverton 20th, and Middletown and Rogers in Newport ranked 31st and 32nd of the 58 high schools in the rankings. Read More

⚓ FYI: Here is the approved 2023-2024 Newport Public Schools bus schedule.

⚓ Speaking of schools, Newport School Superintendant Colleen Burns Jermain will join What’sUpNewp on Wednesday, September 6 at 1:30 pm for her next live virtual video conversation.

⚓ St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in Portsmouth and Fox Hill Farm in Jamestown are among the 14th annual Rhody Awards for Historic Preservation honorees. Read More

⚓ Yesterday, at CODAC Behavioral Healthcare’s facility in Newport, U.S. Senator Jack Reed gathered with addiction, treatment, and recovery experts, law enforcement; and advocates and public health providers to warn that ‘one pill can kill.’ Read More

⚓ Eight homes changed hands in Newport County last week. WUN’s Tyler Bernadyn with the latest- What Sold? Recent home sales in Newport County

⚓ Join What’sUpNewp and The JPT for our third and final Jaws Summer Party of the season on Thursday night. Doors open at 6 pm and live music from The Teledynes will begin at 6:30 pm. The film begins at 7:30 pm. More Info & Tickets

⚓ As of 4:30 pm on Tuesday, 7,086 Rhode Islanders have already voted in the September 5 Special Primaries, according to the Secretary of State’s Voter Turnout Tracker.

That’s approximately a 1.9% voter turnout thus far, with 3,527 having voted by mail ballot and 3,559 by early in-person voting. In Newport County - 368 total votes have been cast in Newport, 355 in Portsmouth, 276 in Middletown, 238 in Jamestown, 195 in Tiverton, and 79 in Little Compton. View a sample ballot, find your polling place, and read more about the upcoming elections here.

What’s Up Today

Weather

Marine Forecast

Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SW 5 to 8 kt in the morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Patchy fog before 1pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: SW wind 5 to 8 kt becoming NNW 9 to 12 kt after midnight. Partly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 68°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:09 am | Sunset: 7:22 pm | 13 hours and 13 minutes of sun.

High tide at 7:40 am & 8:06 pm | Low tide at 1:19 am & 1:19 pm.

Moon: Waxing Gibbous. 13.4 days, 98% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm

Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm

Firehouse Theatre: Family Friendly Funnies with The Bit Players at 7 pm

Fort Adams: Music At The Fort featuring Mr. Chubb from 6 pm to 8 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Barbie at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm

Landing: Dezi Garcia from 1 pm to 4 pm, Dan Decristofaro from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, Jim Devlin from 8 pm to 11 pm

Newport Vineyards: Lady Anemoia Duo from 5 pm to 8 pm

One Pelham East: Live music and DJ from 8 pm to 1 am

Perro Salado: The Z-Boys from 10 pm until close

Ragged Island Brewing Co.: Bob Tomassone from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm

Sardella’s: Live music at 7 pm

Local Government

Little Compton: Little Compton Conservation Commission at 7 pm

Middletown: Middletown School Building Committee at 5 pm

See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

Cruise Ships

Here’s what’s coming up on the cruise ship schedule;

Thursday, Aug. 31: American Star & Caribbean Princess

Friday, Sept. 1: American Eagle

On WhatsUpNewp.com

