What's Up today: Wednesday, August 24
Plus: Tracking the bluebird of happiness.
Good Morning, today is Wednesday, August 24.
⚓ Newport Councilor Jamie Bova tonight will ask the Newport City Council to postpone the November regionalization vote. WUN’s Frank Prosnitz with the story here.
⚓ Not to get personal or anything, but – are you happy? WUN columnist Gerry Goldstein is Tracking the bluebird of happiness.
⚓ WUN’s Ken Abrams spoke to Samantha Fish, who is playing the Rhythm and Roots Festival with her band on September 4. Read the interview
⚓ RIDOH has recommended closing Easton’s Beach for swimming due to high bacteria levels. Read More
⚓ Federal officials have declared a drought-related disaster in RI. Read More
⚓ "Where the Crawdad's Sing" is now showing at The JPT. Read our interview with local musician Don Chilton and find out how he contributed to the soundtrack!
⚓ Tonight - Fort Adams Trust will host Those Guys from 6 pm to 8 pm. St. John the Evangelist Church will host Lois Vaughan Jazz from 6 pm to 8:30 pm.
⚓ The cruise ship season gets back underway next week with the Norwegian Breakaway (Capacity: 3,963 passengers, 1,657 crew) on Monday and the Caribbean Princess (Capacity: 3,142 passengers, 1,200 crew) on Thursday. Cruise Ship Schedule
⚓ The Daily Beast is sharing their favorites on where to eat in Newport.
What’s Up Today
Weather
Today: Sunny, with a high near 80. West wind 6 to 9 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 67. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Marine Forecast
Today: W wind 5 to 8 kt becoming SW in the afternoon. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: SW wind around 6 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt after midnight. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 70°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 6:03 am | Sunset: 7:31 pm | 13 hours & 28 minutes of sun.
High tide at 6:40 am & 7:05 pm | Low tide at 12:27 am & 11:54 am.
Moon: Waning Crescent, 26.4 days, 11% lighting.
Happening Today
Things To Do
1 pm & 3 pm: Coastal Queen’s Scenic Bay Cruises
2 pm to 5 pm: 2nd Annual Sunset Slam Mixed Doubles at the ITHOF
2 pm to 6 pm: Wednesday Aquidneck Growers Market on Memorial Blvd.
4:15 pm: Senior Ballroom Dance Classes at Common Fence Point Community Center
5 pm to 9 pm: 2nd Annual Sunset Slam Cocktails & Dinner Reception/TEamFAME Double Exhibition at the ITHOF
6 pm: Music on the Lawn: Lois Vaughan Jazz at St. John the Evangelist Church
6 pm to 8 pm: Music at The Fort featuring Those Guys at Fort Adams
6 pm: FAMED BANDLEADER & PIANIST PETER DUCHIN TO DISCUSS FACE THE MUSIC, A MEMOIR at Redwood Library
8 pm: Motherload at Lawn Avenue School in Jamestown
For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Entertainment
Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm
Celtica: Team Trivia at 7:30 pm
Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm
Fort Adams: Those Guys from 6 pm to 8 pm
Irish American Athletic Club: Mel from 8 pm to 10 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: Where The Crawdads Sing at 4:30 pm, Fire of Love at 7:30 pm
Landing: Jimmy Weinstock at 1 pm, The Naticks at 4:30 pm, John Erikson at 8 pm
Newport Vineyards: Live music from 5 pm to 8 pm
One Pelham East: Adam Go at 7 pm
Perro Salado: The Z-Boys from 9 pm to 12 am
Ragged Island Brewing: Live music from 4 pm to 7 pm
Sardella’s: Wednesday Jazz Nights at 7 pm
St. John the Evangelist Church: Lois Vaughan Jazz from 6 pm to 8:30 pm
The Firehouse Theatre: Family Friendly Funnies with the Bit Players at 7 pm
Top Of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
Vieste Simply Italian: John & Joanne from 7 pm to 10 pm
City & Government
Little Compton: Beach Commission at 6 am
Middletown: School Building Committee at 5 pm
Newport: City Council at 6:30 pm
Portsmouth: School Committee – District Building Committee at 4 pm, Water and Fire District at 7 pm
Tiverton: Library Trustees at 7 pm
See a full list of public meetings in Rhode Island here.
The Latest from WUN
Bova seeks to delay regionalization vote
Gerry Goldstein: Tracking the bluebird of happiness
Bradley sparks 8-run rally, Blue Jays beat Red Sox 9-3
What’s Up Interview: Samantha Fish, coming to Rhythm & Roots Festival Sunday September 4
Rhode Island reparations report suggests programs, not cash
Block Island resort temporarily loses licenses after fights
Belichick’s Patriots take reps against McDaniels’ Raiders
Clear The Shelters: Potter League for Animals to participate in national pet adoption event on August 27
Newport International Boat Show offers showgoers a full schedule of exciting activities to educate and entertain the whole family
Drought disaster declared in Rhode Island; Worcester restricts outdoor irrigation
