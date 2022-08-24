Good Morning, today is Wednesday, August 24.

⚓ Newport Councilor Jamie Bova tonight will ask the Newport City Council to postpone the November regionalization vote. WUN’s Frank Prosnitz with the story here.

⚓ Not to get personal or anything, but – are you happy? WUN columnist Gerry Goldstein is Tracking the bluebird of happiness.

⚓ WUN’s Ken Abrams spoke to Samantha Fish, who is playing the Rhythm and Roots Festival with her band on September 4. Read the interview

⚓ RIDOH has recommended closing Easton’s Beach for swimming due to high bacteria levels. Read More

⚓ Federal officials have declared a drought-related disaster in RI. Read More

⚓ "Where the Crawdad's Sing" is now showing at The JPT. Read our interview with local musician Don Chilton and find out how he contributed to the soundtrack!

⚓ Tonight - Fort Adams Trust will host Those Guys from 6 pm to 8 pm. St. John the Evangelist Church will host Lois Vaughan Jazz from 6 pm to 8:30 pm.

⚓ The cruise ship season gets back underway next week with the Norwegian Breakaway (Capacity: 3,963 passengers, 1,657 crew) on Monday and the Caribbean Princess (Capacity: 3,142 passengers, 1,200 crew) on Thursday. Cruise Ship Schedule

⚓ The Daily Beast is sharing their favorites on where to eat in Newport.

The Newport International Boat Show returns to the Newport waterfront September 15 - 18, 2022. Photo Credit: Newport International Boat Show

What’s Up Today

Weather

Today: Sunny, with a high near 80. West wind 6 to 9 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 67. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm after midnight.

7-Day weather forecast for Newport County

Marine Forecast

Today: W wind 5 to 8 kt becoming SW in the afternoon. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: SW wind around 6 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt after midnight. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 70°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:03 am | Sunset: 7:31 pm | 13 hours & 28 minutes of sun.

High tide at 6:40 am & 7:05 pm | Low tide at 12:27 am & 11:54 am.

Moon: Waning Crescent, 26.4 days, 11% lighting.

Happening Today

Things To Do

Entertainment

Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm

Celtica: Team Trivia at 7:30 pm

Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm

Fort Adams: Those Guys from 6 pm to 8 pm

Irish American Athletic Club: Mel from 8 pm to 10 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Where The Crawdads Sing at 4:30 pm, Fire of Love at 7:30 pm

Landing: Jimmy Weinstock at 1 pm, The Naticks at 4:30 pm, John Erikson at 8 pm

Newport Vineyards: Live music from 5 pm to 8 pm

One Pelham East: Adam Go at 7 pm

Perro Salado: The Z-Boys from 9 pm to 12 am

Ragged Island Brewing: Live music from 4 pm to 7 pm

Sardella’s: Wednesday Jazz Nights at 7 pm

St. John the Evangelist Church: Lois Vaughan Jazz from 6 pm to 8:30 pm

The Firehouse Theatre: Family Friendly Funnies with the Bit Players at 7 pm

Top Of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm

Vieste Simply Italian: John & Joanne from 7 pm to 10 pm

City & Government

The Latest from WUN

Bova seeks to delay regionalization vote

Gerry Goldstein: Tracking the bluebird of happiness

Bradley sparks 8-run rally, Blue Jays beat Red Sox 9-3

What’s Up Interview: Samantha Fish, coming to Rhythm & Roots Festival Sunday September 4

Rhode Island reparations report suggests programs, not cash

Block Island resort temporarily loses licenses after fights

Belichick’s Patriots take reps against McDaniels’ Raiders

Clear The Shelters: Potter League for Animals to participate in national pet adoption event on August 27

Newport International Boat Show offers showgoers a full schedule of exciting activities to educate and entertain the whole family

Drought disaster declared in Rhode Island; Worcester restricts outdoor irrigation

