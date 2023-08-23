What's Up Today: Wednesday, August 23
On Tap Today: Music At The Fort, Honeysuckle at Newport Vineyards, Aquidneck Growers Market, and more. Plus, all of the latest What'sUpNewp headlines.
Good Morning! Today is Wednesday, August 23, 2023.
👉 On this day in 2000, Newport’s Richard Hatch won the first season of Survivor.
⚾ Smithfield Little League’s epic journey at the Little League World Series ended last night with a 9-3 loss to California. It was really fun watching this team. Among the top 5 U.S. teams and top 10 teams in the world, this team has a lot to be proud of!
🐾 The Potter League for Animals is hosting a Low-Cost Vaccine & Microchip Clinic from 5 pm to 7 pm this evening for those who need those services for their pet.
📚 The Jamestown Arts Center will hold a JAC Talk, “The Staying Power of Books,” at 6 pm with panelists Kate Lentz, executive director of the RI Center for the Book, Liz Nelson, Co-Owner and Director of Curiosity Store, and Tim O’Connell, editorial director for fiction at Simon & Schuster.
🚓 Newport Police Department will host an open house today from 6 pm to 7 pm for those interested in learning more about becoming a Newport Police Officer.
🎶 Fort Adams Trust’s Music At The Fort series continues this evening with a free performance by Those Guys from 6 pm to 8 pm.
👉 Newport City Council is back at it at 6:30 pm with their next Regular Meeting. The meeting will take place at Innovate Newport. Here’s what’s on the agenda.
🚎 Spots are still available for Aquidneck Land Trust’s Trolley Tour this Thursday, August 24, at 5 p.m.! Join us for a fascinating guided tour around Aquidneck Island and see first-hand some of the essential properties that ALT has conserved since its founding in 1990.
🗳️ Rhode Island Voter Turnout: As of 4:30 pm on Tuesday, 2,912 Rhode Islanders have already voted in the September 5 Special Primaries, according to the Secretary of State’s Voter Turnout Tracker.
1,283 have voted by mail ballot and 1,630 by early in-person voting - including 147 total votes in Newport, 140 in Portsmouth, 119 in Middletown, 113 in Jamestown, 74 in Tiverton, and 36 in Little Compton. Statewide it’s about a 0.8% turnout thus far.
View a sample ballot, find your polling place, and read more about the upcoming elections here.
What’s Up Today
Weather
Today: Sunny, with a high near 74. North wind 6 to 8 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 60. South wind around 6 mph.
Forecast: 7-Day Weather | 3-day Surf
Marine Forecast
Today: N wind 5 to 7 kt, becoming SSE in the afternoon. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: Variable winds 5 kt or less. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 69°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 6:02 am | Sunset: 7:33 pm | 13 hours and 31 minutes of sun.
High tide at 12:41 am & 1:10 pm | Low tide at 5:51 am & 6:48 pm.
Moon: Waxing Crescent. 6 days, 35% lighting.
Things To Do
12 pm to 6 pm: Ca’ del Bosco Wine Garden at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
2 pm to 6 pm: Aquidneck Growers Market on Memorial Blvd
3 pm to 8 pm: Wednesday Flight Night at Newport Vineyards
4:15 pm to 5:15 pm: Senior Ballroom Dance Classes at Common Fence Point Community Center
5 pm: Lobster Bake Wednesdays at Hotel Viking
5 pm: After5 Cleanup at Surfer’s End Second Beach
5 pm to 7 pm: Wine Down – Yoga & Wine for the Earth at Greenvale Vineyards
5 pm to 8 pm: Wednesday Music Series featuring Honeysuckle at Newport Vineyards
5:30 pm: Adult Intermediate Ballet at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
6 pm to 8 pm: Music at Sunset: Concert Series 2023 at Blithewold Mansion
6 pm to 8 pm: JAC Talk: The Staying Power of Books at Jamestown Arts Center
6 pm to 8 pm: Jazz Series at the Herreshoff Marine Museum
6:30 pm to 8:30 pm: Fermentation Class at Forty 1 North
For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm
Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm
Fort Adams: Those Guys at Fort Adams. FREE Show! at 6 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: Barbie at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
Landing: Mark Flynn from 1 pm to 4 pm, The Naticks from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, Jim Devlin from 8 pm to 11 pm
Newport Vineyards: Honeysuckle from 5 pm to 8 pm
One Pelham East: Live music and DJ from 8 pm to 1 am
Perro Salado: The Z-Boys from 10 pm until close
Ragged Island Brewing Co.: Andrew Arsenault from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm
Sardella’s: Live music at 7 pm
The Reef: Music Bingo at 7 pm
Local Government
Little Compton: Little Compton Wilbour Woods Stakeholders Committee at 3 pm
Middletown: Middletown Technical Review Committee at 9 am
Newport: Newport City Council at 6:30 pm
RITBA: Turnpike and Bridge Authority, Rhode Island at 8:30 am
See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.
Cruise Ships
Here’s what’s coming up on the cruise ship schedule: Thursday, Aug. 24: American Star | Friday, Aug. 25: American Eagle | Tuesday, Aug. 29: American Constitution | Thursday, Aug. 31: American Star & Caribbean Princess
On WhatsUpNewp.com
The Latest
Feds approve offshore wind farm south of Rhode Island and Martha’s Vineyard
A planned offshore wind farm moved a step closer to construction Tuesday with the Department of the Interior announcing it has approved the project, to be located in federal waters near Rhode Island south of Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts.
On This Day In Newport History: August 23, 2000 – Newport’s Richard Hatch Wins Survivor
On this day in 2000, Newport’s Richard Hatch won the first season of Survivor.
Obituary: Elizabeth Dunn Nye Ivy
May 24, 1937 – August 19, 2023
3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island
Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County
Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.
NUWC Division Newport physicist advancing quantum computing at the warfare centers
Quantum computing has the potential to exponentially improve the way the U.S. Navy operates.
Kyle Tucker homers to back up a strong start by Justin Verlander as the Astros beat the Red Sox
Kyle Tucker hit a two-run homer and Justin Verlander threw six scoreless innings to help the Houston Astros beat the Boston Red Sox 7-3 on Tuesday night.
Rhode Island native Stephen DeAngelis returns to Theatre By The Sea with a new concert featuring Broadway performers on Aug. 28
One performance only on Monday, August 28.
Stop & Shop to hold a one-day career fair across 19 Rhode Island stores
Interviews will be held to fill more than 50 permanent, part-time open e-commerce and store roles, with starting rates of $15 an hour, including union positions in the bakery, deli, grocery, seafood, and produce departments.
RIDOH recommends reopening Sandy Point Beach
The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) recommends reopening Sandy Point Beach in Portsmouth because bacteria counts have returned to safe levels.
