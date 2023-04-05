Good Wednesday Morning! Today’s newsletter is 1,013 words - a 5-minute read.

👉 Newport City Council will host a workshop on Wednesday, April 12, in the City Council Chambers at Newport City Hall. The notice of the Workshop states that the workshop is in regard to “Rhode Island Ethics Commission and The Rhode Island Code of Ethics”. What’sUpNewp followed up with Mayor Xay Khamsyvoravong to learn more about the purpose and the goal of the workshop. Read More

🌱 DEM & partners are giving 1,000 trees away to Rhode Islanders this spring through the Energy-Saving Trees program. Registration opens Friday, April 7. Details

⚾ Ji Hwan Bae hit his first career homer, Bryan Reynolds went deep for the third time in two games, and the Pirates beat the Red Sox 4-1 on Tuesday night. Read More

🎵 Pawtucket-based singer-songwriter J. Michael Graham is hosting a CD release party later this month at Foolproof Brewing to celebrate his new album. Best known for producing the annual River Bend East Songwriters Festival, Graham’s album Live From Little Rhody features tracks recorded in the studio and live at a recent concert. WUN’s Ken Abrams caught up with Graham. Interview

🌞 Registration is now open for Newport Police Kids Summer Camp. Details

What’s Up Today

☀️ Weather

Today: A chance of rain after noon. Patchy fog before 9 am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 45. Northeast wind 11 to 15 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight: A chance of rain. Patchy fog. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low of around 44. East wind 5 to 9 mph becoming southwest after midnight. The chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: A slight chance of rain, then a chance of rain and thunderstorms after 2 pm. Patchy fog before 2 pm. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 59. Southwest wind 11 to 14 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

7-Day Weather Forecast | 3-day Surf Forecast

🛥️ Marine Forecast

Today: ENE wind 11 to 13 kt, with gusts as high as 21 kt. A chance of rain, mainly after noon. Patchy fog before 9 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SSW 5 to 8 kt after midnight. A chance of rain. Patchy fog. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tomorrow: SSW wind 10 to 12 kt. A slight chance of rain, then a chance of rain and thunderstorms after 2 pm. Patchy fog before 2 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 42°F.

🌊 Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:21 am | Sunset: 7:14 pm | 12 hours and 53 minutes of sun.

High tide at 8:04 am & 8:23 pm | Low tide at 1:37 am & 1:45 pm.

Moon: Waxing Gibbous. 13.7 days, 99% lighting.

🎭 Things To Do

🎶 Entertainment

Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm

Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm

Irish American Club: Mel at 8 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: The Quiet Girl at 4:30 pm, Return To Seoul at 7:30 pm

Sardella’s: Live Jazz music at 7 pm

The Pub at 2 Mile Corner: Wednesday Open Mic April 5th at The Pub At 2 mile corner at 7 pm

🏛️ City & Government

Middletown: Personnel Board at 1 pm

Newport: Beach Commission at 5 pm

Portsmouth: Harbor Commission at 7 pm

See the agendas and a full list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

On WhatsUpNewp.com

🆕 The Latest

We published 19 stories yesterday on WhatsUpNewp.com; here’s a look at the latest;

The Town Council takes up several special event permits and licenses along with other local matters Monday night in #MiddletownRI.

Ji Hwan Bae hit his first career homer, Bryan Reynolds went deep for the third time in two games, and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Boston Red Sox 4-1 on Tuesday night.

xamined tax return data from the Internal Revenue Service to see which states’ taxpayers received the highest average refunds in 2020, the latest data available.

What’sUpNewp followed up with Newport Mayor Xay Khamsyvoravong to learn more about the purpose and the goal of the workshop.

September 09, 1986 – March 27, 2023

September 04, 1930 – March 24, 2023

Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.

Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

📈 Popular Stories

Here’s what stories folks were reading the most on WhatsUpNewp.com yesterday;

✌️ We’ll See You Out There